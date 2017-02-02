The evolution of Dawes

× Expand Matt Jacoby Dawes (from left): Wylie Gelber, Griffin Goldsmith, Taylor Goldsmith, Lee Pardini.

Since their 2009 inception, Dawes has specialized in the sort of breezy folk rock in the Laurel Canyon tradition of Jackson Browne, Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills and Nash. But in their most recent album, 2016’s We’re All Gonna Die, the California quartet takes a musical left turn, exploring elements of funk and R&B. Isthmus talked with bassist Wylie Gelber about Dawes’ latest album.

With We’re All Gonna Die, you’ve stepped beyond the sound you’re known for and are into funkier stuff. Can you talk a little about that process?

Well, we’ve always been into that kind of music. I think a lot of it has to do with the techniques that you use when you go in to do a record. In the beginning, it would just be the four of us in a room live with the tape, which kind of lends itself to that Laurel Canyon-y, natural sound. On this one, we were working with our old buddy Blake (Mills, a former member), so we were able to get a little weirder, you know? Get a little funkier with it.

Jim James appears on the album, which got me thinking: My Morning Jacket is a band that made a similar transition from country and folk into something much weirder and less predictable. Did you take away anything from working with him?

We’ve known him for a long time, and that’s definitely something about that band that we all love. When you go in to record, it’s always important to keep it interesting for the band if you’re trying to get a new and interesting performance. When you do a bunch of records in that super-natural, “guys-in-a-band-in-a-room” kind of way, it’s nice to get to open up your mind, being able to record it in different ways, being able to write new parts. That’s definitely something we took away from that band.

Dawes will be performing at the Barrymore Theatre on Feb. 6.