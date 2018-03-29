× Expand The Oregon-based band’s Need a Light? blurs punk, rockabilly and straight-up rock.

After winning the Rockonsin garage-band competition for young musicians at Milwaukee’s Summerfest the past two years, Oregon’s Distant Cuzins seems poised for the big time on Need a Light?

The eight-song, 35-minute album blurs punk, rockabilly and straight-up rock, opening with “Warm Sugar” — a song that not only declares these boys ready to rock but also plays off a food reference. Food emerges as a common theme in Distant Cuzins’ music, dating back to one of the band’s earliest songs, “Wok Fried Soba” from the 2016 EP Big., and carrying over into the new “Gruphs Yamzo,” with lyrics that mention mayo, corn flakes, pancakes, cabbage and jelly.

The lusty message of “So Damn Fine” is conveyed through a dark arrangement and a light reggae breakdown, while the transparent kiss-off “Sweet Special One” evokes that old-time rock ’n’ roll, complete with tambourine, harmony vocals and finger-snapping.

Bassist Nic Tierman’s manic lead vocals on “Let Me Go” and “Stupid Little Spiders” recall Gordon Gano in his prime, and guitarists Sam Miess and Nate Krause play with the kind of youthful abandon that’s propelled lesser bands to fame. Drummer Ben Lokuta holds it all together.

Despite their initial success in a competition highlighting high school bands, it’s time to recognize Distant Cuzins as ready for primetime. The CD release party for Need a Light? will be at the High Noon Saloon on March 30, with Distant Cuzins topping a bill that also features local folk-pop-jazz upstarts Late Harvest and Madison blues-rock veterans Honor Among Thieves.