Entertaining in harmony

The King’s Singers, a group of six male vocalists, was founded in 1968, and successive configurations have continued ever since. The group’s 50th anniversary is being celebrated with an international tour, which stopped at Shannon Hall on April 14, serving as the final event in the Wisconsin Union Theater’s concert season.

The group has long established its range in the widest imaginable repertoire, from Renaissance music to the present. The very diversified program at the Union reflected that. There were three Renaissance pieces (by King Henry VI, Juan Vasquez, and Orlandus Lassus). From the Romantic Era came two German partsongs about night. There were items from contemporary composers, including Bob Chilcott, Toby Hession, Toru Takemitsu, Steve Martland and Nico Muhly — some serious, some whimsical. There were several folk song arrangements, and a Beatles song.

In the contemporary realm, the styles varied from modern experimental, folk, blues, jazz and pop. Five pieces were specifically commissioned by the group for its anniversary. And at the end of each half of the program there were medleys of hit songs that the group has made into its particular crowd pleasers over the years. At the end, they sang a vocalized (wordless) arrangement of the entire finale — you know, the “Lone Ranger” stuff —from Rossini’s “William Tell” Overture.

By now it should be plain that this was not a program about music. It was about songs. Specifically, about their songs and their singing.

The King’s Singers are a mightily accomplished bunch, their voices a combination of distinct individuality with close-harmony blend. They have an easy-going stage presence. One by one, the singers took turns introducing each piece or set. (Since the dim house lights made it difficult to read printing of most of the text in the program, that was helpful.) Overall, the point of the program was not so much musical substance as entertainment.

And entertain it did, as the enthusiastic audience made clear.