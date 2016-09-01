Fall music preview 2016

× Expand Photo illustrations by Tommy Washbush Anderson .Paak plays Freakfest on Oct. 29.

Whether you’re into hip-hop, Americana, death metal or R&B, you will find something happening this fall that is going to knock your socks off. From the iconoclastic Cake at Breese Stevens to a thrilling comeback by Mavis Staples to the mellifluous R&B-infused rap of Anderson .Paak at Freakfest (see story at isthmus.com), it’s all going on here. Get ready for the music, Madison.

× Expand Blitzen Trapper: Jason Quigley, Mavis Staples: Chris Strong From left: Blitzen Trapper, Mavis Staples.

Dolores

High Noon Saloon, Sept. 3

One of Madison’s most loved acts is getting back together for one night only. The psych-rock crew — who played their final show at the High Noon Saloon just over a year ago — will be joined by a trio of local favorites: Seasaw (who just put out an excellent new record called Too Much of a Good Thing), Neens and Trophy Dad. We’re pretty stoked to hear “You Got It” live one more time. (T.W.)

Cake with Dr. Dog

Breese Stevens Field, Sept. 9

John McCrea remains one of the most iconoclastic frontmen in music, which means you know he’s excited to bring Cake’s consciously contrary vibe to the site that hosted this year’s Ultimate Frisbee Championships. Cake hasn’t released any new music in more than five years, but that back catalogue’s more than strong enough to sate the faithful. Cake’s famous for eschewing setlists, so this is a night where anything could happen. (A.R.C.)

Mavis Staples

Majestic Theatre, Sept. 10

The legendary R&B/gospel singer is, at age 77, in the midst of a late-career resurgence, working in recent years with Jeff Tweedy and Win Butler. Hip singer-songwriter M. Ward produced her latest album, Livin’ on a High Note, which features one song penned by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon (Bon Iver). With William Tyler. (M.P.)

Lydia Loveless

The Frequency, Sept. 10

It’s fitting that the title of Lydia Loveless’ most recent album is Real, because there is nothing pretentious about her. The 25-year-old Ohioan makes classic country with a punk soul, anchored by her unflinchingly honest lyrics and strong feminist point of view, all while maintaining a very down-to-earth vibe that makes her seem like your drinking buddy — albeit one who just happens to be a mega-talented musician. With Will Courtney & the Wild Bunch. (T.W.)

People Under the Stairs

High Noon Saloon, Sept. 14

Rap for hip-hop purists by hip-hop purists, this Los Angeles-based duo has thrived off of a strong underground buzz for almost two decades. On tour promoting their latest LP, The Gettin’ Off State, Step 2, they’ll share a solid mix of funky, laid-back jams and nod-worthy tracks like “Acid Raindrops” and “San Francisco Knights.” With Sincere Life, DJ Vilas Park Sniper. (S.P.)

Madison World Music Festival

Memorial Union Terrace and Willy Street Fair, Sept. 15-17

A Tibetan sand mandala will be created outside the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall, and the Terrace and Willy Street will rock out with bands from far and wide. Among the many highlights: Rajab Suleiman & Kithara (Zanzibar), the Villalobos Brothers (Mexico) and A-Wa (Israel). Get down — globally! (C.C.)

The Falcon

The Frequency, Sept. 15

The term “supergroup” would probably make the four members of the Falcon shudder, but you’d be hard pressed to find a better word to describe them. Composed of members of the Lawrence Arms, Alkaline Trio and the Loved Ones, the band represents some of the best punk has to offer — and their most recent album, this year’s Gather Up the Chaps, is the proof. With their new Red Scare labelmates and Eau Claire’s own Arms Aloft. (T.W.)

The Handsome Family

The Frequency, Sept. 16

Alternately rapturous and terrifying, country music in the hands of this husband-and-wife team is gloriously unholy. The Chicagoans toiled in the shadows for many years until “Far from Any Road” was picked up as the season one True Detective theme song. This night is the exact drop date of their 10th studio release, a bone-shattering set of songs called Unseen. (A.M.)

Gold Panda

Majestic Theatre, Sept. 18

Hailing from London, this DJ/producer first began creating a buzz with his hypnotic blends of trance grooves and hip-hop beats in the late 2000s with tracks like the laid-back “You” and the equally mellow “We Work Nights.” Bonus: Chicago emcee Open Mike Eagle, who’s done tracks with the headliner, will open. (S.P.)

× Expand Lydia Loveless: Laura E. Partain, Ziggy Marley: Malia James From left: Lydia Loveless, Ziggy Marley, Titus Andronicus.

Blitzen Trapper

High Noon Saloon, Sept. 23

With a touring schedule that sees them on the road for far more days than they’re off, Blitzen Trapper could easily be called the hardest-working band in America. But the country-rock throwbacks from Portland, Oregon, are taking a break in their own way — by going back out on the road unplugged. If you’ve ever wanted to hear stripped-down, intimate versions of fan favorites like “Fletcher” and “Black River Killer,” here’s your chance. With Kacy & Clayton. (T.W.)

Titus Andronicus

High Noon Saloon, Sept. 27

Not many bands have five-act, 29-song rock operas about manic depression in their arsenals, but New Jersey’s Titus Andronicus has never lacked Melvillian ambition. The punk–rockers’ current tour cherry-picks some of the best tracks from A Lamentable Tragedy, some of which appear on the band’s new live album. Be ready to have your heart rent and your ears split. With A Giant Dog. (A.R.C.)

Mountain Goats

Majestic Theatre, Sept. 28

John Darnielle’s songs are like novellas. And no two are alike. Darnielle works in the minor scales of life, a world filled with losers, slobs and, in the case of his 2015 release, Beat the Champ, an entire album dedicated to pro wrestlers. There are very few living American originals. Singer/ composer/author Darnielle is one. With Oh Pep! (A.M.)

Ben Folds

Majestic Theatre, Sept. 29-30

It all began with a piano. Even though Folds’ quirky alt-musical journey eventually expanded to include a band, orchestral compositions, some unforgettable work with college a cappella groups and a stint as a judge on The Voice, it’s both poetic and appropriate that his current tour is — you guessed it — just Folds and a piano again. (A.R.C.)

CRASHprez

Memorial Union Terrace, Sept. 30

Originally from Maryland, this UW grad bares his heart on every track and has made a name for himself as an emcee who doesn’t shy away from complex emotions tied to racial tensions, as evidenced by his most recent track “ILLEGAL.” He’s also built a following for high-energy shows and rocking crowds. (S.P.)

Ziggy Marley

Barrymore Theatre, Oct. 1

Bob Marley’s son has carried on the family’s reggae legacy for decades, including 15 years fronting the Melody Makers. Now Ziggy Marley is supporting his eponymous sixth solo album. He’s also an activist, children’s book author and businessman, with his own line of organic, GMO-free cooking products. (M.P.)

Wilder Deitz Group

Stoughton Opera House, Oct. 6

Twenty-three-year-old pianist Deitz is an old jazz soul making very new and improvisational music. Deitz studied under UW-Madison bass virtuoso Richard Davis and has a new album of energetic, original compositions called Child’s Play. Deitz is a generous artist on and off the stage. In addition to launching his own career, Deitz is the director of Madison East’s Black Music Ensemble. (A.M.)

David Grisman and Del McCoury

Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater, Oct. 7

These bluegrass giants perform together frequently. Grisman, 71, and his mandolin helped redefine acoustic music, while singer-guitarist-banjoist McCoury, 77, ushered bluegrass music into the modern era. (M.P.)

× Expand Samantha Glass: Olivia Vale, Autograf: Ryan Farber, Mac Miller: Gari Askew From left: Samantha Glass, Autograf, Mac Miller.

Atmosphere

Orpheum Theater, Oct. 7

With tracks about everything from the minutiae of everyday life to the emotional rollercoaster of new relationships, this rap duo is heralded for its relatability. Expect a set made up of tracks from their newest album, Fishing Blues, and classics like “Sunshine” and “Trying to Find a Balance.” Bonus: Madison-born activist emcee Brother Ali is opening the show, which also includes Dem Atlas, Plain Ole Bill & the Last Word. (S.P.)

Shovels and Rope

Barrymore Theatre, Oct. 8

The Bonnie and Clyde of American folk music, Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent attack their live shows as if they’re robbing a bank. The South Carolinians trade back and forth on guitar and drums — and sing together with absolute abandon. Their latest release is a collection of covers, Busted Jukebox, which includes diverse contributions from, among others, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Lucius. With Matthew Logan Vasquez. (A.M.)

Real Estate

Majestic Theatre, Oct. 8

With an easygoing, surf-tinged sound and a trio of acclaimed albums to their credit, Real Estate has become one of the biggest names in indie rock. The New Jersey four piece’s most recent release, 2014’s Atlas, debuted at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was subsequently named one of the “100 Best Albums of the Decade So Far” by Pitchfork. With EZTV. (T.W.)

Saint Vitus + The Skull

High Noon Saloon, Oct. 11

Prepare for an evening of influential doom metal. Along with Trouble and Pentagram, Saint Vitus is considered a genre pioneer. No wonder the Los Angeles band is touring with the Skull, featuring Erik Wagner — Trouble’s original vocalist. With Witch Mountain. (M.P.)

Tech N9ne

Majestic Theatre, Oct. 13

With a rapid-fire rhyming style that knows no boundaries, the versatile Kansas City emcee defies any single label. He’s horrorcore. He’s party music. He’s empathetic. He’s apathetic. Expect this born entertainer to produce a jam-packed, high-energy show featuring his latest hits such as “Hood Go Crazy” and older hits like “E.B.A.H. (Evil Brain Angel Heart).” With Krizz Kaliko. (S.P.)

Fringe Character

High Noon Saloon, Oct. 14

As their name implies, this local group dances around the edges of multiple genres — rap, soul, jazz, electronica and others — layering them into brand-new grooves. Their first project, Mint, is both hypnotic and startling in lyrical substance and sound. They also play at the Crystal Corner on Dec. 7. (S.P.)

Herb Alpert with Lani Hall

Stoughton Opera House, Oct. 14

Best known as the leader of the improbably hip Tijuana Brass, nine-time Grammy Award winner Herb Alpert is also a certifiable music industry giant. The “A” in A&M Records, Alpert contributed to the careers of Liza Minnelli, the Carpenters and Janet Jackson — to name just a few. His wife, vocalist Lani Hall (whose hit “Never Say Never Again” was the theme for the Bond movie of the same name) tours full time with Alpert. This concert will be a colorful journey into the deepest corners of American pop music. (A.M.)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Majestic Theatre, Oct. 15

Now that he seems to have (finally) left behind his old band, the Black Crowes, Chris Robinson and Brotherhood are making music that feels free and laid back, with various shades of timeless-sounding blues, Americana and psych rock. Don’t expect to hear “Jealous Again” here. (M.P.)

Autograf + Goldroom

Liquid, Oct. 19

Live electronic trio Autograf create a more laid-back (and soulful) incarnation of EDM than most artists, and also use their art and design skills to craft their own covers. And they have remixed Pharrell, Stevie Wonder and others. Co-headliner Goldroom (aka Josh Legg) will release his debut album West of the West on Sept. 23, and also will perform with a full band for the tour. With Oh My Love, Zero Gravity. (B.K.)

Turkeyfest 7

Frequency, Oct. 20; Mickey’s, Oct. 21; Crystal Corner Bar, Oct. 22

This year Turkeyfest extends its reach to the Capitol Square. Oct. 20 at the Frequency features a diverse local lineup, including electronic sounds from Samantha Glass and Cave Curse, and rare sets by guitar rockers Squarewave and the horror-drenched roots music of Those Poor Bastards. On Oct. 21 Mickey’s Tavern will host quartets Fire Retarded, Platinum Boys (Milwaukee) and BottomFeederz (New Orleans), leavened by doom metal duo Dos Malés. Hosts the Hussy can be caught Oct. 22 at the Crystal Corner, along with Wood Chickens, New Orleans combo Trampoline Team...and fest headliner, the inimitable Nobunny. Come for the rabbit mask and potential shenanigans, but stay for the bubblegum hooks sinking deep into your brain. (B.K.)

× Expand Esperanza Spalding: Holly Andres From left: Joan Baez, Esperanza Spalding, STS9.

STS9

Orpheum Theater, Oct. 21

The synth and percussive-driven soundscapes of the group formerly known as Sound Tribe Sector 9 are as hypnotic and funkadelic as ever. Given that their latest release, The Universe Inside, is inspired in part by the Golden Records NASA included in its ’70s-era Voyager spaceships to give alien cultures a taste of our music and culture, you might find your perfect space jam. (A.R.C.)

Joan Baez

Overture Center-Capitol Theater, Oct. 22

If anyone embodies the term living legend it’s Baez, both for her music career and her parallel life as a crusader for human rights. Her fall tour will introduce some new songs and raise awareness about the Innocence Project and Innocence Network, organizations working to exonerate the wrongfully convicted. (B.K.)

Grouplove

Orpheum Theater, Oct 23

This could, in fact, be your fantasy: Touting a brand-new set of sunny, bounce-a-riffic songs from their latest album, Big Mess, the quirky Cali-based quintet seem more than ready to further cement their status in the indie-rock firmament. You can say you were there when. (A.R.C.)

Teenage Fanclub

High Noon Saloon, Oct. 23

In 1991, SPIN magazine got a heap of backlash for failing to choose Nirvana’s Nevermind as their album of the year. Instead, they went with Bandwagonesque, the third album by Scottish power-pop crew Teenage Fanclub. It’s awash in distorted guitars and sing-along hooks, much like the rest of the legendary indie rockers’ canon. Don’t miss the chance to see these ’90s icons in action. With Sam Evian. (T.W.)

Mac Miller

Orpheum Theater, Oct. 26

As one of those rappers who never stop touring, Mac Miller is known for drug-laden, frat party anthems like “Weekend (feat. Miguel),” “Knock Knock” and the now-regretful “Donald Trump.” His pop radio success often overshadows some pretty decent punchlines, deep insights and deft delivery. (S.P.)

mewithoutYou

High Noon Saloon, Oct. 26

For the last 16 years, mewithoutYou has been letting its freak flag fly high. The Philly art-rock quartet combines esoteric spoken word vocals with a musical combination of art rock and post-hardcore — basically, they’re the emo scene’s resident bohemians. They last released Pale Horses in 2015. With Into It. Over It. (their second Madison appearance in as many months), Needle Points. (T.W.)

ScHoolboy Q

Orpheum Theater, Oct. 28

This Cali emcee began blowing out speakers with rough-cut raps about street life, drugs and lust in 2007. Since then, he’s released a near-constant stream of drastically different songs, including “Man of the Year,” “Studio” and “THat Part (feat. Kanye West)” that have cemented his spot in the game, garnering spins from those in the college set and hardcore hip-hop fans alike. With Joey Bada$$. (S.P.)

Needtobreathe

Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center, Oct. 28

Just a few years ago, Needtobreathe played much smaller venues. Now, the Southern rock Christian crossover band is selling out arenas and supporting a new album, Hard Love, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Albums chart. With Mat Kearney, Parachute, Welshly Arms. (M.P.)

Tony Bennett

Overture Hall, Oct. 28

The iconic singer of traditional jazz and pop standards, big band songs and showtunes needs no introduction. With a career spanning seven decades, Bennett is now 90 and has spent the past several years recording award-winning songs with Stevie Wonder, k.d. lang, Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. (M.P.)

× Expand Sloan: Lisa Mark From left: Pussy Riot, Sloan.

Freakfest, featuring Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

State Street, Oct. 29

The man who just “won” SXSW has been anointed Madison’s Pumpkin King for 2016, headlining the city’s annual fam-friendly downtown music fest. .Paak, whose delayed but meteoric rise is quite literally straight outta Compton — as in his triumphant six-song turn on Dr. Dre’s 2015 album of that name — has been swiveling heads and beats with his old-school, smooth-as-suede jazz and R&B-inflected rap. Getting down and spooky with the dude who’s now collaborating with everyone from ScHoolboy Q to 9th Wonder and the Game is the musical equivalent of getting a king-sized Snickers bar in your treat bag. (A.R.C.)

His & Her Vanities + Pamphleteers

Mickey’s Tavern, Oct. 29

A big show announcement for Madison rock fans appeared quietly via a Facebook post on the previously dormant His & Her Vanities page: The Madison quartet will reunite to play their first show in more than five years. Also on the bill is Pamphleteers, an excellent Chicago band including Rebecca Crawford (the Dials) and Jonathan Ben-Isvy (the Returnables). (B.K.)

Esperanza Spalding

Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater, Oct. 30

The shape-shifting genius of Esperanza Spalding had its roots in her childhood in Portland, Oregon, when she began performing violin with the Chamber Music Society of Oregon at age 5. At 31, the virtuosic bassist/composer/vocalist has performed at the Oscars, the Grammys (she’s won four), the Nobel Prize ceremony and she’s practically a regular at the White House. Her latest album, Emily’s D+Evolution, is a whimsical, trippy experiment, with exuberant bass lines and vocals evoking the likes of Joni Mitchell. (C.C.)

Purity Ring

Orpheum Theater, Oct 30

Shimmering electropop buoyed by dark and ponderous lyrics and jaw-dropping light effects might just be the perfect musical Halloween appetizer. Megan James’ ethereal vocals drive the Canadian band’s appeal, but it may be Corrin Roddick’s amazing crystal-lantern drum set that sticks in your memory. With Health. (A.R.C.)

Yelawolf

Barrymore Theatre, Oct. 30

Seething with disgust for a world that’s screwed him over since birth, Yelawolf is the far-less-popular Eminem of the South. And he owns every bit of it. In his transformation from the awkward cruising anthem “Trunk Muzik” to his unapologetic tantrum on the guitar-heavy “Till It’s Gone,” he’s found his niche in angry, country-esque rap, and it works really, really well for him. With Struggle Jennings, Bubba Sparxxx, Jelly Roll. (S.P.)

The Staves

Majestic Theatre, Nov. 2

The dulcet-toned harmonies of the three Staveley-Taylor sisters have been making their way over the Atlantic. The trio from Watford, England, have their own tour after selling out arenas opening for Florence and the Machine in the UK. Their Justin Vernon-produced song “If I Was” helped the sisters gain some well-deserved attention for their melodic folk rock. (C.C.)

The Fray

Orpheum Theatre, Nov. 7

Turns out piano-driven rock is a lot more durable than anybody realized, as evidenced by the fact that the Colorado-based Fray are still going strong. The band’s sound has gotten edgier over the years, but Isaac Slade’s sandpaper-sweet vocals and keyboard work still drive the bus. And here’s a say-what shocker that might even rock McDreamy: “How to Save a Life” is now 11 years old. Spiritual heirs American Authors open for ’em. (A.R.C.)

Sloan

The Frequency, Nov. 9

The Beatles are the most appreciated band in history; Sloan, one of Canada’s modern answers to the Fab Four, may be the most underappreciated. The foursome will draw from nearly a quarter decade of original songs, giving you a long-overdue chance to correct the oversight. (A.R.C.)

mc chris

High Noon Saloon, Nov. 9

If you know that “nerd rap” exists and can tolerate it, you’ve likely heard of mc chris. Despite a prepubescent tone of voice and beats that sound like background music for knock-off video games, he’s garnered geek fandom with “(Boba) Fett’s Vette” and “Nrrrd Grrrl,” among other tracks about Star Wars, Harry Potter and dork life. With MC Lars, Mega Ran. (S.P.)

× Expand MC Chris: Eleanor Stills From left: Flosstradamus, Five Finger Death Punch, mc chris.

Jeff Rosenstock

The Sett, UW Union South, Nov. 9

To a certain subset of punk fans, Jeff Rosenstock is an icon. The former Bomb the Music Industry! head honcho is the poster boy for DIY ethos and a fully inclusive scene, releasing tracks for free on his website and building personal relationships with many of his fans through social media. Fans will get a chance to see Rosenstock do what he does best — bring raucous drunk-punk confessionals to life. With Hard Girls, Katie Ellen. (T.W.)

Machine Gun Kelly

Orpheum Theater, Nov. 12

True to the lyrical speed his name implies, the Cleveland emcee often known as MGK spits raps about the rough realities of his life far faster than most of his peers. Last year’s General Admission showcased his best work, including the ode to his hometown “Till I Die,” a solid follow-up to his 2012 debut “Lace Up.” (S.P.)

Band of Horses

Orpheum Theater, Nov. 13

We know you’re ready for the funeral — and the casual party, and everything else these Northwest-based indie-rockers are likely to throw your way. Their ascent from scrappy newcomers to familiar folk-inflected friends is a decade past now, but the echoes are evident in album five, the sorta low-key Why Are You OK. (A.R.C.)

Murder By Death

High Noon Saloon, Nov. 13

Murder By Death is a talented band, but when frontman Adam Turla opens his mouth, watch out. With a voice as deep as the earth’s core, Turla helps turn every show into an almost religious experience. Imagine the voice of God speaking to you over a kickass blend of goth-tinged alternative country. The band last released Big Dark Love in 2015. With DIY power-pop queen Laura Stevenson. (T.W.)

Five Finger Death Punch + Shinedown

Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center, Nov. 15

Full-blown rock shows in Madison don’t get much bigger than this. This double bill showcases the elite of American-made heavy metal and aggressive hard rock. Meanwhile, openers Sixx:A.M. presents a darker, more sophisticated side to former Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx. U.K. newcomers As Lions should fit in well. (M.P.)

Flosstradamus

Orpheum Theater, Nov. 16

The Chicago DJ duo of J2K and Autobot have been bending and stretching hits like Major Lazer’s “Original Don” into high-energy dance party remixes for almost a decade. They’ve also crafted a long list of original jams featuring Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Jon and Travis Porter recently. Expect a sweaty, nonstop session. With Slushii, Towkio, Whethan. (S.P.)

Protomartyr

High Noon Saloon, Nov. 16

Joe Casey may be more than a decade older than his bandmates, but that doesn’t stop the Protomartyr frontman from rocking with the best of them. His vocals are pure emotion — strained, impassioned and optimistic. His bandmates match him with a jagged blend of indie rock that makes them sound like a post-hardcore version of the National. They released The Agent Intellect, their third full-length, earlier this year. With Fred Thomas. (T.W.)

Pussy Riot Q & A

Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater, Nov. 17

We don’t know quite what to expect from a public Q & A with an outlaw Russian feminist punk rock band that performs in colorful masks. We know that their guerrilla performance art has run afoul of Vladimir Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church. And that three members spent time in prison, in a case that gained the attention of Amnesty International, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen, among others. It’s not really a concert, but we have to check it out. (C.C.)

Henry Rollins

Barrymore Theatre, Nov. 17

The former Black Flag frontman also is an insightful ranter who kicks off a spoken-word tour in October; fortunately, he’ll land in Madison 10 days after the most contentious presidential election in U.S. history, and you know he’ll have plenty to holler about. (M.P.)

Cash Box Kings

Overture Center, Kids in the Rotunda, Nov. 25

What better way to keep real-deal Chicago blues music alive than to perform it for an audience of toddlers? In an Overture Center programming stroke of genius, the ’Kings will jack up moms, dads and children alike with the howling harmonica and vocals of band leader Joe Nosek. Also watch for ace guitarist/sideman Joel Paterson, who toddled up State Street himself while growing up on Madison’s near east side. (A.M.)

Carcass

Majestic Theatre, Nov. 27

Liverpool’s extreme metallers Carcass return to Madison for a headlining gig after opening for Slayer and Testament at the Orpheum in March. With a history dating back to 1985 (including a 12-year period of inactivity between 1995 and 2007), this is not a band for the weak of heart. Considered pioneers of so-called grindcore — an abrasive, corrosive mix of punk, metal and industrial — Carcass became known for gruesome lyrics and album covers. The band toned down the gore over the years, but its latest album, 2013’s Surgical Steel, still includes song titles about cadavers and blood clots. With experimental black-metal band Deafheaven and Virginia headbangers Inter Arma. (M.P.)