Tension and release

Exquisite harmonizers, from left: Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille and Jen Farley.

Listening to the new album from Madison’s Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets is a little bit like getting life advice from your older sisters — these three strong, smart women have been through some real shit and lived to sing about it.

Lean, the sophomore release from the trio of standout vocalists, Jen Farley, Beth Kille and Shawndell Marks, is a 10-track exploration of human emotion, presented in a sparkling package. Like the group’s 2014 self-titled EP, this latest effort showcases their ability to create sublime three-part vocal harmonies and catchy hooks. The sound is still rooted in easygoing folk-rock, but this album’s polished production and expanded instrumentation takes the music in new directions.

Lush acoustic guitar announces the album’s title track, an anthem to “leaning in,” embracing imperfections and being true to yourself. It’s a theme that continues throughout the album, approached from different perspectives and through different musical styles. The driving rock number “Flesh on Fire” conjures anxiety and explores the seductive power of vices; the sweetly acoustic folk-country “Shine” preaches self-love, balance and acceptance. This is a trio that clearly enjoys playing with genre, dabbling in a sultry blues sound on “Flash Flood” and channeling heartfelt gospel in the beautifully waltzing “Choreographed.”

The three vocalists trade verses throughout the album, and their voices match so well it’s difficult to pick out who’s singing when. They’re all equally capable soloists, but they’re at their most impressive when harmonizing. The instrumentals are slick and thoughtfully arranged, highlighting Kille’s guitar skills and Marks’ emotive piano and charming accordion. There are also some delightfully unexpected extras — lilting cello on “Choreographed,” Peter Frampton-esque talk box on “Sweet Dreams” (a Eurythmics cover), and a kazoo solo on the joyful ode to family, “This House.”

What struck me most about the album was the honesty and unabashed earnestness of the music. There are no hidden meanings here — the songs lay themselves bare in a way that’s cathartic, even if the lyrics are a bit on the nose sometimes. But the music is beautiful, catchy and immensely relatable. And it’s interesting that an album that laments “the burden of perfection” is so slick and shiny — with themes so intensely emotional, I almost wanted more grit. But that’s the paradox of womanhood, right?

An album release party is planned for May 31 at the Brink Lounge, and Lean officially drops on June 1.