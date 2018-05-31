Isthmus Jazz Festival improvises

× Expand Corey Wilkes photo by Ingrid Moreta, Joel Paterson photo by Nolan Wells (l-r) Corey Wilkes, Joel Paterson & The Modern Sounds, Hanah Jon Taylor, Laurie Lang.

What began as a scheduling conflict became an opportunity for one of Madison’s longstanding music festivals to evolve. And fans might have one of Madison’s musical luminaries to thank.

The Isthmus Jazz Festival, now in its 31st year, was bumped from its usual slot on the third weekend in June and usual spots. Both the Memorial Union Terrace and Shannon Hall are needed for the musical events surrounding the Madison Reunion, a look back at the tumultuous 1960s organized by Ben and Judy Sidran.

Ironically, Ben Sidran headlined the first Isthmus Jazz Festival in 1987 with a set featuring a guest appearance by former bandmate Steve Miller. Sidran will be back on the Shannon Hall stage June 15 with The Reunion Blues, featuring former Madisonians Boz Scaggs (another Steve Miller Band alum) and Tracy Nelson. Motown legends The Temptations will appear in Shannon Hall as part of the reunion festivities on June 14, bookended by Terrace shows from folk icons Lou and Peter Berryman and a Motown-inspired dance party by VO5.

Faced with choosing either the first or second weekend in June, organizers grabbed them both, turning the former two-day event into a 10-day citywide event they hope will be more inclusive when it comes to performers and audiences.

The festival known for attracting legends including Miles Davis, Ray Charles and Sonny Rollins has refocused, at least for now, on local performers and regional acts.

“Depending on how things go, this year’s version may be a one-and-done, with the 2019 festival returning to its two-day format on the third weekend in June,” says Howard Landsman a board member of the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium. “It will depend on how well the community supports such a robust schedule of events.”

This year’s fest includes everything from high school jazz bands to jazz documentaries to a June 8 “jazz stroll” on State Street. Venues include clubs, libraries, churches and, as always, the Terrace.

The Consortium, the Madison Jazz Society, the Madison Music Collective, the Jazz Jam and the Wisconsin Union Theater are working together to coordinate the event, designed to promote the uniquely American art form.

Jazz requires care and feeding to keep it from fading from the public consciousness, says Ilango Villoth, jazz assistant director of the Wisconsin Union Directorate Performing Arts Committee.

“Jazz is a niche market,” says Villoth. “If you already care about jazz you have to care more and support events like this because they’re not always the most profitable.”

Villoth is programing the 10 Terrace performances, which include a set at 10 p.m. on June 2 from Chicago’s Joel Paterson & The Modern Sounds.“You can get up and dance to the music, but they also keep you guessing,” Villoth says, adding that he’s also excited to see Panchromatic Steel on June 9 at 10 p.m. “They’re a local steel drum band with an interesting sound that will really wake you up.”

Landsman says some of his favorite shows reflect the diversity found in jazz. He calls June 3 “Super Sunday.” At 3 p.m. Madison’s own Hanah Jon Taylor will present the world premiere of his Songs for the Emerging Man at the Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street. Taylor’s Artet will perform with Chicago musicians and Madison spoken word artist Laduma Nguyuza, formerly of the group Smokin’ with Superman.

× Expand Madison’s Panchromatic Steel plays the Union Terrace June 9.

June 3 also offers a look inside jazz’s gospel roots with a performance of Gospel Jazz featuring saxophonist Bishop Harold Rayford at 6 p.m. at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 W. Badger Road. Rayford will perform with an ensemble led by drummer Rick Flowers that includes Chicago trumpeter Corey Wilkes.

“This concert is important because it helps connect the roots of jazz with the black community,” says Landsman.“Jazz roots are usually about telling stories,” he adds, “and we’re not hearing as many stories as we should from black musicians.”

The contributions of female musicians will be noted on June 5 in A Celebration of the Artistry and Spirit of Women in Jazz at Capitol Lakes, 333 W. Main Street. That concert/lecture features music historian Jessica Courtier and performers Jane Reynolds and her student, Joelle Browne (piano), and Laurie Lang (bass).

Landsman says he is also excited about exposing a new generation to the music he loves. A family-focused event is scheduled for June 9 at 10 a.m. at the Madison Children’s Museum.

“In jazz, a live performance is the ultimate way for a fan to experience the music,” Landsman says. “It unlocks a part of my soul, and makes me feel more whole and human.”