Tue, Apr. 17 at 4:30 pm - Ben Ferris Isthmus Live Session + Isthmus Jazz Fest Lineup Announcement

Join us for a very special Isthmus Jazz Fest edition of Isthmus Live Sessions featuring Ben Ferris. Ben Ferris will perform 3 songs at the Isthmus office and the Isthmus Jazz Fest lineup will be announced for the first time at the event. GET YOUR FREE SESSION TICKET BELOW.

If you cannot attend the session, the performance and lineup announcement will be live streaming on the Isthmus Facebook page.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.