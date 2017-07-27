Win a Spot to Attend Brother Ali's Isthmus Live Session

Brother Ali is recording an Isthmus Live Session before he heads across the Square to headline Live on King St. The session will start promptly at 2 pm on Friday, July 28.

We have a very limited amount of spots to attend the recording. Register for a chance to win a spot to attend below. Winners will be notified via email by 9:30am on Friday, July 28.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by The Lone Girl Brewing Co., MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.