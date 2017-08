Brother Ali​ performs "Forest Whitaker" at an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus offices in downtown Madison, Wisconsin on July 28, 2017. Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison​, Ian's Pizza and The Lone Girl Brewing Company​.

Produced by Isthmus and edited by Stacy Bruner, with additional camera Jim Kraus and Drew Hartberg. Audio recorded by Chris Winterhack.