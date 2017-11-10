Fri, Nov. 10 at 5 pm - Dawg Yawp Isthmus Live Session

Dawg Yawp is opening up for Susto tonight at High Noon Saloon. Before they take the stage at the High Noon, they'll be recording an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Haven't heard of Dawg Yawp? We suggest that you check out their recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert HERE. Register for a free spot to attend the recording below

Our office doors will open at 4:45 pm. Dawg Yawp will perform at 5 pm. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. The Lone Girl Brewing Company will provide complimentary beer and Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by The Lone Girl Brewing Company, MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.

Register below. Registering guarantees your spot at the recording. You will not receive a confirmation email.