Back on tour

× Expand Pug ‘s music features minimalist guitar picking, rich vocals and brilliant lyrics.

In 2015, acclaimed folk singer Joe Pug treated Isthmus staffers and friends to an intimate solo performance in the old office on King Street for one of the first Isthmus Sessions. On Dec. 7, the Austin-based artist returns to Madison for a show at the Wisconsin Union’s Fredric March Play Circle with opener Juanita Stein. We caught up with Pug, who liked the session so much he’s coming back for another performance at our office at 4 p.m. the day of the gig.

It’s been two years since your last album. What are you working on now?

I’m always writing. Right now, I’m pretty knee-deep in process of writing a new album. I built a little studio of my own, and I’m doing a lot of the writing with headphones and microphones on, to reduce the gap between the conception of a song and the realization of it. I think this album will skew a lot closer to my first album — solo with no other accompaniment [other than] acoustic guitar, piano, vocal harmonies and harmonica.

Release date?

I wish. I’m not even close to being done.

What’s your writing process?

I’ve tried to get a lot more regimented in the last couple years. I get up, eat the same breakfast every day, go to my space to work. But before I work, I take a walk for about 20 minutes and meditate for 15 minutes. Then I start.

What’s for breakfast?

Cheerios or a smoothie.

You often get compared to Bob Dylan. Is that weird? Flattering? Intimidating?

Just because someone compares you to something doesn’t mean it’s true. Dylan invented the job I have. There’s no comparison, except for the fact that I’m very influenced by him, and I borrow from him. I think most people do who are working in this vein.

I just learned you host a monthly podcast, The Working Songwriter, where you interview musicians you admire. How’s it going?

I’m a podcast fan, and there was this podcast that I really wanted to hear. I kept looking for it, couldn’t find it and couldn’t believe that nobody had done it yet. So I said, “Screw it” and did it myself. The podcast is the perfect excuse to reach out to friends and learn about them, and it’s also been a good excuse to reach out to people who are like colleagues. It really makes me feel like I’m in the middle of a small neighborhood, and I know all my neighbors.

Folk singers shine in times of social upheaval. How does current politics affect your music?

I’ve always been writing about politics [and] social concerns that I have. I didn’t even waver during times of relative stability. And hopefully I’ll still be here when things get back to normal, because I’m not going anywhere. This is where I live.