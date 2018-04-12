Isthmus Picks Playlist: April 12-19

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of April 12-19, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Durand Jones & the Indications, Thursday, April 12, The Frequency, 8 pm: Louisiana native Durand Jones came to Indiana University for post-grad study as a saxophone player. But after being recruited to arrange horn charts for the IU Soul Revue, he ended up behind the vocal mic. Jones and other Soul Revue alumni, dubbed the Indications, emerged in 2016 with a self-titled debut album; his elastic singing combines with the band’s laid back, spare grooves for a killer combination seemingly beamed directly from 1971. With The Rascal Theory.

Lucas Cates + Kyle Megna & The Monsoons, Thursday, April 12, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: A free MadCity Sessions concert in Madison’s loveliest venue features Kyle Megna & The Monsoons, blues-influenced indie rockers with a feel-good vibe, and Madison native Lucas Cates, whose confident pop/folk/rock has gained him a national following.

The Wood Brothers, Thursday, April 12, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The Wood Brothers is the alt-folk trio project of siblings Chris and Oliver Wood on bass and guitar, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. Their approach to harmony-heavy Americana stretches from blues to country music, and the latest studio album, One Drop of Truth, expands their modernization of these diverse sounds. Check out lead single “River Takes the Town” for an example of their twangy songs about truth in a dishonest world. With Nicki Bluhm. Sold out.

Nick Moss Band, Thursday, April 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Making a name for yourself in Chicago’s legendary blues scene is no easy feat, and Nick Moss might know that better than anyone. For more than 30 years, Moss has built a reputation as an electric performer, including a stint playing with Jimmy Rogers. At this show, Moss will be joined by harmonica virtuoso Dennis Gruenling, as both celebrate their debut for the iconic imprint Alligator.

Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Thursday-Friday, April 12-13, 7:30 pm: Rosanne Cash was making Americana music before the genre was even codified: Her 1981 breakthrough "Seven Year Ache" mixed pop and twang and was a hit in both worlds. Since then Cash has built a catalog of classic albums, and vinyl reissues of two career highlights emerged in 2017 — King's Record Shop and Black Cadillac. At this two-night stand, Cash and husband/musical collaborator John Leventhal will take an acoustic tour through her rich musical history. Sold out.

Rory Albanese, Thursday, April 12, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: Rory’s dream was always to do stand-up, but early on that doesn’t pay the bills. To combat poverty, he got an internship at The Daily Show in 1999, where he worked his way to executive producer and garnered a few Emmys for his hard work. These days, Albanese tours the world tackling the topics he and Jon Stewart would often skewer on national television. With Rojo Perez. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, April 13-14, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Remo Drive, Friday, April 13, Union South-The Sett, 9 pm: Minneapolis’ Remo Drive is a big part of a burgeoning Midwestern emo revival scene, playing music inspired by bands from the genre’s early 2000s peak (think Title Fight or American Football). With howling vocals and bright rock guitars riffing over grungy rhythms, they sing about suburban drama and tragic romances on their ironically titled first full-length, Greatest Hits. Indie pop band Varsity opens.

David Bromberg Quintet + John Sebastian, Friday, April 13, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Stringed instrument expert David Bromberg contributed to a passel of classic albums in the late ’60s and ’70s, as well as releasing a series of his own distinctive discs, before taking a long break from touring on a regular basis. His 2016 release The Blues, the Whole Blues and Nothing But the Blues should give a clue to his recent focus. Co-headliner Sebastian helped birth folk rock with The Lovin’ Spoonful — as well as the singer-songwriter movement, working solo — and remains a captivating performer.

Zeroed Hero CD release, Friday, April 13, The Frequency, 8:30 pm: Fans of no-nonsense hard rock will want to check out this new Madison band, which celebrates the release of debut album, Love Letters to a Mannequin, at this show. Anchored by songwriters Chris Franczek and Dean Kesler (bandmates previously in three times thick), Zeroed Hero’s all-star live lineup also includes Alison Margaret, Tony Kille and Stefan Truesdell. A full night of rock is assured, with opening sets by German Art Students and Small Mediums.

Penguin Prison, Friday, April 13, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Penguin Prison is multi-instrumentalist and singer Christopher Glover’s electropop reincarnation of disco and glam, which he infuses with glossy production and shimmering synth sounds. His latest EP Turn It Up uses bright guitar riffing, driving rhythms and catchy choruses to fashion modern dance songs nostalgic of ’80s music. Electronic indie pop band Mating Ritual opens, with upbeat songs supporting lead singer Ryan Marshall Lawhon’s gravelly vocals.

Sunspot album release, Friday, April 13, Ruby, 8 pm: Longtime Madison electro pop band Sunspot’s latest album, The Wonders of the Invisible World, combines historic paranormal stories with their trademark guitar-driven sound. A highlight of the album is the title track, which retells the story of the Salem witch trials with rock opera epicness. The MAMA-winning group is celebrating the latest addition to their decade-spanning discography with a release party that is sure to deliver scary fun along with great riffage.

Houndmouth, Sunday, April 15, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Indiana’s most famous folk-rockers, Houndmouth is known for powerful harmonies, catchy choruses and bright instrumentation. Their latest album, Little Neon Limelight, features the hit single “Sedona.” The track adds indie rock guitar work to their alt-country sound in telling the sad story of the city forgotten as a shooting location for westerns. The album delivers more similarly melancholy tales with plenty of nostalgia and expert pop songwriting. With Frederick the Younger.

Mac Lethal + Wax, Tuesday, April 17, The Frequency, 7 pm: This hip-hop showcase will feature two of the most technically gifted rappers in the game today. Both Mac Lethal and Wax, who hail from Kansas City, Missouri, and Dunkirk, Maryland, are both unassuming guys. They may look like accountants, but specialize in sidewinding, rapid fire rhymes that show why they’ve done things like release an album on Def Jam (Wax) and rack up millions of views on their YouTube freestyles (Mac). With Tha Catalyst, Chris Jewson, TG, King Yac, Adro.

Greg Ashley + Space Raft, Wednesday, April 18, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Both as a performer and as a recording engineer/producer at his Oakland, California, studio The Creamery, Greg Ashley has been a prolific hero of the rock underground for the last two decades. Whether mining roots music, Kinks-y social commentary (as on 2017’s Pictures of Saint Paul Street) or noisy rock, his songwriting always rules the roost. Ashley is playing some Midwest dates with Milwaukee quartet Space Raft, which released a pair of excellent collections combining guitar pop hooks and psychedelic wanderings. The sleeper pick of the week.

Freddy & Francine, Thursday, April 19, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Steeped in all sorts of rootsiness, Freddy & Francine seamlessly blend forms of Americana and R&B with straightforward, contemporary pop songwriting. “Brownstone Alley” is a wonderful example of knowing just how much to give in a song. Softly plucked guitars ebb and flow, while Francine (Bianca Caruso) sings soft verses about moving on in life, with Freddy (Lee Ferris) joining for the choruses. Earnest and heart-achingly constructed, this California-by-way-of-Nashville duo’s songs are emotionally laden without veering into cheesiness.

Frances Luke Accord, Thursday, April 19, Crescendo Espresso Bar, 7 pm: The Chicago folk duo uses acoustic instruments and powerful two-part harmonies to craft gentle songs infused with homespun philosophies and inspired by traditional roots music. The band’s first full length, Fluke, pulled diverse threads of Americana into their densely layered compositions, complete with touches of horns and strings. On their latest single “Maria,” a quiet electric guitar is added as a ghostly background to a gentle love song.

