Isthmus Picks Playlist (April 13-20, 2017)

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of April 13-20, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

MadCity Sessions: Lo Marie + Grupo Candela, Thursday, April 13, Overture Center Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: This showcase for local artists features the jazz/opera wunderkind Lo Marie, whose album, Solid Ground, won the 2015 MAMA for jazz album of the year. She’s paired with the 12-piece Latin music extravaganza Grupo Candela, which is bound to have everyone on their feet.

Jackie Greene, Friday, April 14, Majestic, 9 pm: It doesn’t seem so long ago that Jackie Greene was drawing comparisons to Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan. But 15 years have passed since the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist first appeared on the scene with his critically acclaimed debut album, Gone Wanderin’. During that time, Greene forged his own sound as an Americana-leaning roots rocker and served stints with both the Black Crowes and Phil Lesh & Friends. His most recent release is 2015’s blues-tinged Back to Birth — Greene’s seventh record and first in five years. Fellow Californian David Luning opens, touring in support of his recent Americana album, Restless.

I Love the ’90s, Friday, April 14, Alliant Energy Center Coliseum, 7:30 pm: The Trump era already has many people wishing we were in the relative calm of the 1990s again. But until time travel is a reality, the I Love the ’90s tour will have to serve as your personal time machine. Featuring Clinton-era stars Salt-N-Pepa (with DJ Spinderella), Coolio, Color Me Badd, All-4-One, Young MC, Tone Loc and Rob Base, this show will have you partying like it’s 1995.

Laura Jane Grace, Friday, April 14, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 8 pm: When Tom Gabel started Against Me! in 1997, few expected it to grow into the influential punk rock juggernaut it is today. After coming out as transgender to Rolling Stone in 2012, Tom Gabel now goes by the name Laura Jane Grace and has become an outspoken advocate for a severely marginalized group. Grace will talk about being trans in Trump’s America, and play a few acoustic Against Me! jams. Free, but tickets required; for availability, call the Memorial Union Box Office at 608-265-2787.

Those Poor Bastards, Friday, April 14, Mickey’s Tavern, 10:30 pm: Wisconsin will export its top-notch country-goth-metal hybrid to Europe next week when Lonesome Wyatt and the Minister cross the sea to rain doom on the Netherlands, Germany, Norway and even Moscow to close the tour. Send them off in style by helping make Mickey’s as gloom-laden as possible. With Madison black metal duo Tubal Cain (late of the much-missed Antiprism).

The Zombies, Saturday, April 15, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Nearly 50 years ago, the Zombies recorded the epochal Odessey and Oracle LP. But the group split before the album was released, and more than a year before “Time of the Season” belatedly became a hit in the U.S. in 1969 (it never did make it in their native England). For the 2017 tour, the current incarnation of the band — including lead singer Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent — welcomes back fellow founding members Chris White and Hugh Grundy to play the classic album in its entirety.

The Expendables, Saturday, April 15, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: With their effortless combination of reggae, ska and punk rock, the Expendables can win a crowd pretty much everywhere. The long-running Santa Cruz-based quartet has toured with artists ranging from the soulfully funky G. Love and Special Sauce to ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake, so it’s safe to say that there’s something in their sound for everyone to enjoy. With Washington, D.C., punk/hip-hop hybrid RDGLDGRN and San Diego reggae crew Tribal Theory.

Lil Wayne, Saturday, April 15, Orpheum, 8 pm: Lil Wayne is a rock star in every sense of the term. The legendary emcee born Dwayne Carter has built a reputation not just on his lean-soaked antics, but also on his ceaseless output of music and massive influence on contemporary hip-hop. And this year, Weezy is set to release Tha Carter V, his 13th album in total. The third of “Tha Carter” series currently lives on Rolling Stone’s ever-changing “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” With CyHi the Prynce.

The Districts, Tuesday, April 18, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Formed in tiny Lititz, Pennsylvania, in 2009 (while its members were still in high school), the Districts could be described as “precocious.” After all, what better word is there for a band that’s churning out throwback garage rock more ramshackle, urgent and downright fun than bands who have been together twice as long. Their last full-length, the John Congleton-produced A Flourish and a Spoil, was released in 2015. With Abi Reimold.

This Saxophone Kills Fascists, Wednesday, April 19, Art In Gallery, 8 pm: Arrington de Dionyso (also of Old Time Relijun) plays various saxes and other instruments as part of the free jazz protest music collective This Saxophone Kills Fascists. He’s also a respected visual artist who recently suffered a deluge of online attacks and death threats from “Pizzagate” conspiracy trolls, all because he painted a mural years ago at Comet Ping Pong in Washington, D.C. Hear his fiery sax honk down the alt-right with the power of artistic expression. With Curved Light, Louise Bock, Feeding Behavior.

Waka Flocka Flame, Thursday, April 20, Liquid, 9 pm: Atlanta rap royalty Waka Flocka Flame hit the scene in 2010 as a gritty Gucci Mane protege who helped drive the city’s regional trap sound to the height of popularity. In recent years, he’s capitalized on a shift into electro-fueled party rap. With DJ Whoo Kid, BoodahDARR, Knick Symo, DJay Mando.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.