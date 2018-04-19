Isthmus Picks Playlist: April 19-26

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of April 19-26, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Freddy & Francine, Thursday, April 19, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Steeped in all sorts of rootsiness, Freddy & Francine seamlessly blend forms of Americana and R&B with straightforward, contemporary pop songwriting. “Brownstone Alley” is a wonderful example of knowing just how much to give in a song. Softly plucked guitars ebb and flow, while Francine (Bianca Caruso) sings soft verses about moving on in life, with Freddy (Lee Ferris) joining for the choruses. Earnest and heart-achingly constructed, this California-by-way-of-Nashville duo’s songs are emotionally laden without veering into cheesiness.

Frances Luke Accord, Thursday, April 19, Crescendo Espresso Bar, 7 pm: The Chicago folk duo uses acoustic instruments and powerful two-part harmonies to craft gentle songs infused with homespun philosophies and inspired by traditional roots music. The band’s first full length album, Fluke, pulled diverse threads of Americana into their densely layered compositions, complete with touches of horns and strings. On their latest single “Maria,” a quiet electric guitar is added as a ghostly background to a gentle love song.

UW Varsity Band, Thursday, April 19, Kohl Center, 7 pm: This annual concert is always a spectacle, featuring the 300 members of the beloved UW Marching Band, pyrotechnics, star athletes, Bucky Badger — and the maestro himself, Mike Leckrone, who has led the band for an astonishing 48 years. Another reason this concert is special: It’s the centennial year of Camp Randall, where many of the band’s traditions (including the Fifth Quarter) have become institutionalized. Our sources have told us that Leckrone is cleared for “flying” this year (open-heart surgery kept him grounded last time). It will be a nostalgic and raucous event for Badgers fans. Suggested attire: Red and white. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, April 20-21, 7 pm.

Jacqueline Schwab, Thursday, April 19, Arboretum Cohousing, 7 pm: If you’ve seen a Ken Burns documentary, you’ve likely heard the music of Jacqueline Schwab, a folk and classical improvisational pianist. At once sparse, lush, heartfelt and evocative, her interpretations on classic Americana transport listeners into the past. This concert, titled “I Lift My Lamp,” will feature Schwab’s take on vintage American immigrant music, from fiddle tunes to blues, hymns to tangos, klezmer to ragtime.

Tech N9ne, Friday, April 20, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Kansas City’s legendary king of alternative hip-hop is touring in support of his 20th studio album, Planet. The progenitor of rapid-fire style rapping brings his choppy flow to updated trap beats on his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly for the dreamy lead single “No Reason (The Mosh Pit Song).” After a series of collaborative albums featuring the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Tech N9ne remains the hardest working rapper at the top of the hip-hop game. With Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool, King Iso.

420 Fest, Friday, April 20, Brink Lounge, 4:20 pm: Madison NORML throws its annual bash honoring the many uses of the cannabis plant (and helping support the fall Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival, via your admission donations). Enjoy twelve bands on two stages, vendors and good vibes. Flowpoetry will emcee the evening, and a stacked lineup of jam, roots and rock bands includes The Grasshoppers, Dub Foundation, Material Boys and Sweet Delta Dawn.

Droids Attack, Friday, April 20, Bos Meadery, 7 pm: Nearly two decades into their career, Droids Attack is still smoking. Next up for the local stoner legends is headlining Bos Meadery’s 4:20 Bash. This celebration of “resin-dripped heaviness” will also include a pair of Madison metalheads, the groove-laden Subatomic and Dos Malés, a duo that includes members of Bongzilla and Pyroklast.

Rodney Crowell, Friday, April 20, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Americana architect Crowell emerged in the 1970s as a member of Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band, found even more success producing Rosanne Cash’s breakthrough albums and eventually experienced his own chart explosion with 1988’s Diamonds and Dirt. Those career milestones are far from the whole story, though; a lifetime of classic songs will be yours for the hearing when he visits Stoughton Opera House, including new gems from 2017’s reflective and ruthlessly honest Close Ties. Sold out.

Bible of the Devil, Friday, April 20, The Frequency, 9 pm: Get ready to make some noise with this raucous quadruple bill featuring rock from four Midwestern states. Chicago’s Bible of the Devil (pictured) plays fiery, hook-filled songs that worship at the altar of classic rock and metal, while punk-metalheads United Teachers of Music out of Minneapolis (featuring ex-Madison guitarist Scott Frisch) is touring behind the band’s excellently titled first full-length LP, The Dreams of Beasts Must Die. Wayne County, Indiana, duo Dad & Steve makes loud drum-and-guitar garage rock, and Madison’s own thick and heavy power trio, The Gran Fury, will come out of hiatus to spur the uproar.

JPEGMAFIA, Saturday, April 21, Union South-The Sett, 9 pm: On his newest album, Veteran, JPEGMAFIA (who is a veteran himself) snarls and snickers his way through a treacherous ecosystem of beats, moods and themes. Marked by extended forays into weird and noisy stretches of songs like “Thug Tears” and ‘Real Nega,” the L.A.-based artist spits frenetically, offering lyrics about postured hypocrites, remorse and many more topics. He’s also known for being an excellent showman, engaging with crowds that create mosh pits aplenty. With CRASHprez.

Del McCoury Band, Saturday, April 21, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: It doesn’t get more hard-core bluegrass than 79-year-old Del McCoury. His return to the Stoughton Opera House coincides with the release of a career-spanning box set. McCoury keeps the spirit of Bill Monroe alive, but also takes chances with the music that would surely piss off the father of bluegrass. It helps that he’s surrounded by arguably the best bluegrass band ever assembled, including sons Robbie and Ronnie on banjo and mandolin, the latter an International Bluegrass Music Association Mandolin Player of the Year for eight years running. Listen for a shout out to hometown heroes The Cork n’ Bottle String Band, for whom Ronnie wrote the liner notes of the band’s first CD. Sold out.

John Scofield-Joe Lovano Quartet, Saturday, April 21, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Joe Lovano picked up his first saxophone at age 5, and he has been blowing sweet jazz riffs ever since. Sixty years later, he teams up with guitarist John Scofield for an evening of jazz both progressive and familiar. The two Grammy Award winners co-lead their quartet, which includes bassist Ben Street and drummer Bill Stewart. The quartet will play compositions by both artists, as well as old favorites that help stretch the notion that jazz is eternal.

Caroline Davis Trio, Saturday, April 21, Arts + Literature Lab, 8 pm: For the last four years, composer and saxophonist Caroline Davis has been researching the human heart, a pursuit she began after her father was diagnosed with arrhythmia. Her latest album, Heart Tonic, draws from that study, using the idea of ventricular rhythms as metrical devices. Beyond pulsing beats and interesting syncopation, her compositions have an abundance of heart in the emotional sense. She’s joined by Rob Clearfield on keyboard and John Tate on bass. Minneapolis-based pianist Matt Blair opens with a solo set.

Hurray for the Riff Raff + Waxahatchee, Sunday, April 22, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Folk-infused, female-led indie-rock stalwarts share a headlining tour, and both bands deliver an intimate yet energetic approach to songwriting. Waxahatchee’s 2017 album Out in the Storm adds electric guitars to Katie Crutchfield’s quiet, lo-fi approach, but retains her emotional storytelling in the process. Hurray for the Riff Raff blends traditional roots music with Alynda Segarra’s soulful vocals, imparting inclusive political messages on her latest full-length, The Navigator. Bedouine opens.

Michigander, Sunday, April 22, Frequency, 7:45 pm: As Michigander, Jason Singer bills his indie rock project as “an underdog dream from an underdog state.” Since forming the band in 2015, the Kalamazoo native has clawed his way out of obscurity, playing shows with Twin Peaks and Tokyo Police Club, in addition to creating a ceaseless output of singles and EPs. Michigander will be joined by one of Madison’s hometown heroes, the exuberant indie pop duo Seasaw.

Date Night, Monday, April 23, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Nashville’s up-and-coming young punks Date Night play jangly rock and roll energized with shouting vocals and simple, bluesy rhythms. They proudly wear their hometown’s western and country influence on their sleeves. On their latest release, Comin Atcha’ 100MPH, the band delivers breakneck catchiness, with most songs under two minutes. Locals Dumb Vision share the bill, dishing out their totally blown-out, garage punk jams, along with The Smells.

Eddie Gomez Trio, Tuesday, April 24, Arts + Literature Lab, 8 pm: A two-time Grammy Award winner who has shared the stage with jazz giants like Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman, bassist Eddie Gomez is a legend in his own right. He got his first big break as a member of the celebrated Bill Evans Trio and, over the next four decades, become known around the world for his technical virtuosity, lyrical tone and creative improvisational skill. See the master here in an intimate setting with Stefan Karlsson on piano and Rodrigo Villanueva on drums.

UW Jazz Week, Tuesday, April 24, UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall, 7:30 pm: Three nights of jazz performances from ensembles featuring UW students, faculty, high school students and guest trumpet soloist Marquis Hill, a Chicago musician acclaimed for his innovative solos and fluid lyricism. Each night will consist of Hill performing with various UW-affiliated bands. Tuesday features the Contemporary Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Composer’s Group. Thursday (April 26, 8 pm) is a faculty jazz quartet led by director of jazz studies Johannes Wallmann. Friday’s finale (April 27, 8 pm) includes the UW Jazz Orchestra and the UW High School Honors Jazz Band, which includes advanced high school jazz musicians from the Madison area.

Scrap Arts Music, Thursday, April 26, Overture-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Scrap Arts Music is a collective of percussionists who convert everyday items into instruments. The Canadian five-member group has been around since 2001, and this production — “Children of Metropolis” from founding members Gregory Kozak and Justine Murdy — features all new instruments and songs.

Smooth Hound Smith, Thursday, April 26, Frequency, 8 pm: Comprised of Zack Smith on guitar/banjo/foot drums/harmonica and Caitlin Doyle-Smith on vocals and percussion, this Nashville-based duo has a slick-yet-rambling sound that blends elements of Delta blues, rock, roots and classic soul. Hardworking DIY-ers at heart, they lived in a van for four years and eventually worked their way up to touring with the Dixie Chicks last summer; they’ve played venues from dive bars to Bonnaroo. Their third full-length album is expected out in 2018. With Forlorn Strangers.

