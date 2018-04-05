Isthmus Picks Playlist: April 5-12

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of April 5-12, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Lucy Dacus, Thursday, April 5, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: It makes sense that Lucy Dacus is often compared to Julien Baker; they are great friends and share quite a bit in common. They’re both Southerners and have a preternatural talent for writing affecting, often devastating songs. But while Baker deals primarily in acoustic tunes, Dacus’ music is much more expansive, bringing some power-pop volume. Her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Historian, was released earlier this year. With And the Kids, Adult Mom.

Yung Gravy, Thursday, April 5, Majestic, 10 pm: Yung Gravy’s laid-back flow and tongue-in-cheek approach to lyrics make him stand out in the local jock rap scene. The Madison rapper features the city in his viral music videos, like on the Mr. Sandman-sampling “Mr. Clean,” which finds Gravy hanging around local laundromats and carwashes while he drops bawdy jokes about hygiene. His chillwave production draws on sample-heavy beat producers like Jason Rich and Dollie. With Roy Purdy, Caleon Fox.

Circuit des Yeux, Friday, April 6, Union South-The Sett, 9 pm: In 2016, Chicago-based songwriter Haley Fohr had a spiritual awakening. The way she describes it, something came over her and she spent the night convulsing and vomiting on the floor. The experience inspired her 2017 album, Reaching for Indigo, the fifth as her experimental indie-folk project Circuit Des Yeux. With a voice somewhere between Nico and Kate Bush, and trippy, electronic-acoustic instrumentation, Fohr’s music is always fascinating and unexpected. With Marisa Anderson.

Andrew Baldwin Quintet, Friday, April 6, Central Library, 7:30 pm: Some of Madison’s finest young jazzers star at this kickoff of the spring season’s InDIGenous jazz concerts, produced by the Madison Music Collective. Bandleader Andrew Baldwin earned his masters in percussion performance at UW-Madison, and has played all over the world, bridging styles and cultures. He’s joined by trumpeter Paul Dietrich, tenor saxophonist Rachel Heuer, pianist Sam Moffet, and bassist Isaac Suprenant, all contributing their significant chops to performing two sets of Baldwin’s original compositions.

Cribshitter + Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Friday, April 6, Come Back In, 8:30 pm: Listeners in the mood for a wide range of sounds are directed to the friendly stage side of the Come Back In. Former Lonesome Rogues mandolinist Evan Murdock continues writing songs of heartfelt depth and subtle wit, a gift finely displayed with his current band, the Imperfect Strangers. Joining them are the genre mixologists of Cribshitter; anyone who believes that their songs must be less subtle than Murdock’s due to that name (and the general shenanigans that sometimes accompany their live shows), will have a fine chance to revise that judgment on Friday. Or, find that assumption gleefully proven.

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Sunday, April 8, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: This might just be the most prestigious ukulele ensemble in the world. For nearly three decades, this 12-piece orchestra has played sold-out shows in illustrious venues such as Sydney Opera House, The Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, putting their own quirky spin on everything from classical to disco to contemporary bluegrass and country. Bring your own instrument and join in a free ukulele jam session before the show in the Festival Room from 4:30-6:30 pm.

MAMAs Finalist Announcement Party, Sunday, April 8, Brink Lounge, 5 pm: It’s almost time for fans of local music to choose this year’s Madison Area Music Award winners; the final round of voting begins April 9. Be among the first to learn this year’s finalists at the MAMAs annual announcement party, featuring sets by rockers BingBong, genre fusionists White Bush Unicorn, pianist Kaia Kalise, and all-star ensemble 2 Broads 1 Band (with singers Carolynn Schwartz Black and Lo Marie, guitarist Cliff Frederiksen, bassist John Widdicombe, keyboard player Todd Phipps, and drummer Geoff Brady).

Baths, Tuesday, April 10, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Baths is Will Wiesenfeld’s electronic-pop solo project, known for the single “Aminals,” which sampled children’ s babble mixed with hip-hop beats and sweet, trilling guitar sounds. Wiesenfeld also makes ambient music as Geotic, and wrote the sugary theme song for the indie game/dating simulator Dream Daddy. His latest project, 2017’s full-length album Romaplasm, finds the multi-instrumentalist singing over upbeat, synth-drenched songs about fantasy romances. Shoegazers No Joy open, along with synth-maestro Sasami Ashworth.

Afghan Whigs + Built to Spill, Wednesday, April 11, Majestic, 8 pm: Two survivors from the golden age of ’90s alternative rock kick off a national tour in Madison. Afghan Whigs gained a cult following for their moody fusion of post-punk and soul music, and returned in 2016 with an even darker sound on the album In Spades. Built to Spill’s most recent disc is 2015’s Untethered Moon, which delivers an update on their genre-defining, guitar-shredding brand of rock. With Rituals of Mine.

Thollem: Hot Pursuit of Happiness, Wednesday, April 11, The Frequency, 7:30 pm: Known for being one-part of the propaganda-producing, Italian electronic jazz outfit Tsigoti, Thollem presents his own solo music as Hot Pursuit of Happiness. The art punk uses synthesizer and voice to create weird, avant-garde songs, with lyrics ranging from incomprehensible verse to absurdly funny political commentary. Mashing up genres from blues to glistening pop, his eclecticism can be mind-boggling. He’ll also play new renditions of Tsigoti songs. With Brennan Connors & Stray Passage, Glassmen, Space Tugboat.

Durand Jones & the Indications, Thursday, April 12, The Frequency, 8 pm: Louisiana native Durand Jones came to Indiana University for post-grad study as a saxophone player. But after being recruited to arrange horn charts for the IU Soul Revue, he ended up behind the vocal mic. Jones and other Soul Revue alumni, dubbed the Indications, emerged in 2016 with a self-titled debut album; his elastic singing combines with the band’s laid back, spare grooves for a killer combination seemingly beamed directly from 1971. With The Rascal Theory.

Lucas Cates + Kyle Megna & The Monsoons, Thursday, April 12, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: A free MadCity Sessions concert in Madison’s loveliest venue features Kyle Megna & The Monsoons, blues-influenced indie rockers with a feel-good vibe, and Madison native Lucas Cates, whose confident pop/folk/rock has gained him a national following.

The Wood Brothers, Thursday, April 12, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The Wood Brothers is the alt-folk trio project of siblings Chris and Oliver Wood on bass and guitar, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix. Their approach to harmony-heavy Americana stretches from blues to country music, and the latest studio album, One Drop of Truth, expands their modernization of these diverse sounds. Check out lead single “River Takes the Town” for an example of their twangy songs about truth in a dishonest world. With Nicki Bluhm. Sold out.

Nick Moss Band, Thursday, April 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Making a name for yourself in Chicago’s legendary blues scene is no easy feat, and Nick Moss might know that better than anyone. For more than 30 years, Moss has built a reputation as an electric performer, including a stint playing with Jimmy Rogers. At this show, Moss will be joined by harmonica virtuoso Dennis Gruenling, as both celebrate their debut for the iconic imprint Alligator.

Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal, Thursday-Friday, April 12-13, 7:30 pm: Rosanne Cash was making Americana music before the genre was even codified: Her 1981 breakthrough "Seven Year Ache" mixed pop and twang and was a hit in both worlds. Since then Cash has built a catalog of classic albums, and vinyl reissues of two career highlights emerged in 2017 — King's Record Shop and Black Cadillac. At this two-night stand, Cash and husband/musical collaborator John Leventhal will take an acoustic tour through her rich musical history. Sold out.

