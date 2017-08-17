Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 17-24, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Aug. 17-24, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

Lucien Parker, Friday, Aug. 18, UW Memorial Union-Terrace, 9 pm: Lucien Parker’s soft and heavy combination of rap and R&B is the perfect way to close out another Madison summer. The young rapper/emcee/singer came from south Minneapolis to UW-Madison as an award-winning slam poetry competitor and is a part of the First Wave program. He has since landed a national tour, and is playing songs off his Black Sheep LP. Introspective but never passive, Parker’s music is made for thinking about life’s paradoxes. With Milwaukee’s Mic Kellogg and Rahn Harper.

The New Pornographers, Friday, Aug. 18, Majestic Theatre (outside), 7 pm: Live on King Street returns with a free concert featuring the New Pornographers, the Canadian rock supergroup/musical collective that’s been creating hook-laden gems since the turn of the century. The new album, Whiteout Conditions, is the first to be entirely written by A.C. Newman, with usual writing foil Dan Bejar (of Destroyer) taking a break. Band member Neko Case IS on the album, but unfortunately will not be with the band for the Madison show. With Ought, Trophy Dad.

Michael Charles, Saturday, Aug. 19, Club Tavern, 9 pm: Michael Charles was born in Australia, but has called the U.S. home for a couple decades, after an invitation to play Buddy Guy's Chicago club led to numerous trips Stateside and an eventual move. A singer and songwriter squarely in the blues/rock tradition, his expressive, rough-hewn voice and fluid guitar playing will enliven the stage at the Middleton institution Club Tavern Saturday night.

Africa Fest, Saturday, Aug. 19, Central Park, 11 am-10 pm: Madison has more African immigrants than most of us know about, and this annual celebration of the rich cultural and musical heritage of Africa provides a great opportunity to get to know this community. At 10:30 am, there’s a Strides for Africa run to raise money for building wells in Ethiopia and Liberia. And all day long, you can visit tents and stages featuring food, culture and dance. The event features the Afro-pop band Kikeh Mato, whose name translates to “look at the moon.” With Tani Diakite, Atimevu and Jam Ak Jam, the Nigerian Masquerade, plus performances by local dance groups.

Eken Park Festival, Saturday, Aug. 19, 700 block of Mayer Avenue, noon-8 pm: Madison’s newest street festival takes over the block that is home to the brand new North Street Cabaret for an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment. And, of course, local cuisine and beer will be served. A stellar lineup of local bands includes rockers Sexy Ester, the West African blues/funk of Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, rising rapper RamBunxious, and bands reviving the sounds of Herb Alpert & the TJB (Hirt Alpert, helmed by Isthmus scribe Bob Jacobson) and Otis Redding (Don’t Mess With Cupid, led by Cowboy Winter’s Kevin Willmott).

Mary Stallings, Sunday, Aug. 20, Full Compass-Studio 1, 2 pm : Widely considered one of the greatest living jazz musicians, vocalist Mary Stallings’ career spans six decades and has taken her around the globe. She returns to Madison for the first time since 2012, when she headlined the Isthmus Jazz Festival. Renowned for bringing subtlety, grace and storytelling to her music, a performance from Stallings in an intimate venue like this is not to be missed. Only 250 tickets are available, and proceeds from the event support the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium. With Acoplados.

Jerry Douglas Band, Tuesday, Aug. 22, Majestic Theatre, 7:30 pm: Newgrass legend Jerry Douglas first hit the national scene in the 1970s with The Country Gentlemen and J.D. Crowe & the New South. More recently his lyrical dobro and lap steel playing has graced the recordings and concerts of Alison Krauss & Union Station. What If, the just-released debut album by his eponymous band, merges fleet bluegrass playing with jazz, soul and blues in a fashion sure to make even longtime listeners take special notice.

Blind Pilot, Wednesday, Aug. 23, Overture Center- Capitol Theater, 8 pm: Indie-folk has exploded in recent years, thanks in no small part to bands like Blind Pilot. The Astoria, Oregon, natives (home of The Goonies, by the way — never say die!) have been at it since 2005, playing a blend of contemporary indie rock with folk and Americana. Their most recent album, And Then Like Lions, was released in 2016 on alt-country stalwart ATO Records. With Gregory Alan Isakov.

Tour de Fat, Wednesday, Aug. 23, Orpheum Theater, 7 pm: One of the biggest bike rides in the nation is stopping in Madison for a wild evening of vaudeville acts and entertainment. Sponsored by New Belgium Brewing, the party features performances from comedian Scot Nery, electronic pop group JAENKI and headliner Atlas Genius. Oh, and plenty of New Belgium beer. Audience members can jump on stage for a fashion show and a dance contest — winner gets a New Belgium cruiser bike. Proceeds go to Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Madison’s Favorite Concert: Twin Peaks + Disq + VO5,Thursday, Aug. 24, 100 State St., 5-10 pm: Isthmus is throwing a block party to celebrate the winners of MadFaves, the readers’ poll of everyone’s favorite things in Madison. Chicago band Twin Peaks brings an old-school garage-rock sound and a penchant for leading crowd sing-alongs. Local dream-pop favorites Disq are also on the bill, joined by VO5. The local funk-disco crowd pleasers (which include arts & culture editor Cat Capellaro) won the final spot in a voting round in MadFaves. DJ Nick Nice spins.

Dave Rawlings Machine, Thursday, Aug. 24, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: If you’re a fan of Americana, chances are Dave Rawlings is your favorite artist’s secret weapon. Known for his long-running partnership with Gillian Welch, who sings and plays guitar with the band, Rawlings has also collaborated with the likes of Ryan Adams and Bright Eyes. His latest as Dave Rawlings Machine — Poor David’s Almanack, released earlier this month — marks his eighth collaboration with Welch, and also includes contributions from members of Dawes and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Desert Noises, Thursday, Aug. 24, East Side Club, 6 pm: Desert Noises toured extensively in the first half of the decade, and their atmospheric rock earned high-profile fest appearances, including the Austin City Limits Music Festival. After a move to Nashville in 2015, the group went on hiatus, working on other projects before resurfacing at this year’s Mile of Music in Appleton. Expect to hear songs new and familiar, with a guitar assist from tourmate Liz Cooper, also opening with her band the Stampede. Also on the bill is most excellent Madison singer-songwriter Evan Murdock.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.