Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 31-Sept. 7, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Aug 31-Sept. 7, 2017.

Poney, Thursday, Aug. 31, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: If you like anything that falls into the “alternative rock” genre, this may be the show for you. On the heavy end of the spectrum, you’ve got a rare appearance by Poney (Wausau/Madison), along with Wailin’ Storms (Durham, North Carolina) and Dos Malés (featuring members of Bongzilla and Pyroklast), playing everything from stoner metal to progressive post-hardcore. And at the opposite end is Heavy Looks, a punky power-pop crew. There’s a little something for everyone.

Ryan O’Flanagan, Thursday, Aug. 31, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: How awkward is Ryan O’Flanagan? Well, talking to a pretty woman gets the guy so confused he can’t tell the difference between a necklace and a bracelet — or a sane response versus a crazy one. O’Flanagan was recently tapped by Funny Or Die to make a series of tourist videos, even doing one for Green Bay at Lambeau Stadium. Come for the local references and questions about cheese; stay for how excited O’Flanagan gets about Mountain Dew. With Mike Cronin, Martin Henn. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Oxbow, Friday, Sept. 1, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: When they released their first album in 1989, Oxbow was showered with accolades, critics claiming they completely challenged any preconceptions about rock music. Creeping up on three decades later, the San Francisco-based band continues to weave together genres and sounds in aggressive but never reckless new ways. They will be here in support of their May release Thin Black Duke. With RLYR, Coordinated Suicides.

Los Dells, Sept. 2-3, Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston: While the Wisconsin Dells area seems an unlikely choice to host a major Latin music festival, the stellar lineup should be enough to convince even casual fans of the genre to come check it out. Headliners include Maná, a legendary pop-rock band heralded as “the U2 of Mexico,” and Daddy Yankee, the undisputed king of reggaeton with the hit songs “Gasolina” and “Despacito,” his pop chart-topping smash with Luis Fonsi. Other artists include Latin Grammy Award-winner Nicky Jam, pop-bachata singer Prince Royce and the prolific Norteño group Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Expect about 30 performers in all, plus food and art installations throughout the 1,500-acre fest grounds.

Mad With Power, Saturday, Sept. 2, The Red Zone, 6 pm: Madison headbangers finally have their own heavy metal festival. Kudos to Lords of the Trident — the city’s popular power-metal band — for establishing something Madtown has long needed. Mad With Power, an 18-and-up show, will unleash six power- and thrash-metal bands from Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio, including Droids Attack, Automaton, Conniption, InnerSiege, Steel Iron and, of course, headliner Lords of the Trident. Aftershock Retrogames also will bring in a free-play arcade of classic video games. Want more? Madison’s Bos Meadery will unveil its custom “Mad With Power” mead, and Droids Attack will introduce its own second beer. Horns up!

wwoman, Saturday, Sept. 2, The Frequency, 9 pm: Hailing from Pittsburgh, wwoman describes their brand of psychedelic, disorienting-synth-meets-ethereal-vocals music as “depression pop,” which fits the bill perfectly. Pop songs in general often seek to crystallize the thrills of life, good and bad; wwoman sticks to the moments where life is stagnant or depressing. Still, they’re far from despondent. After all, it would be impossible to appreciate the moments in life that excite and compel if there were no boring or sad ones. wwoman gently and constructively evokes that recognition. With Disq, Post Social.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Saturday, Sept. 2, Knuckle Down Saloon, 9 pm: Whatever “the goods” are, Blake Shelton knew that Josh Hoyer had them. The country star added Hoyer to his team on The Voice in season 12, and things have been rocketing upward for Hoyer since. He and his band, Soul Colossal, have toured the world over, bringing their soul, funk and R&B hybrid to the people. Prepare to get down, Madison.

Taste of Madison, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2-8:30 pm and Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 am-7 pm, Capitol Square: Taste of Madison means two days of noshing your way around the Capitol Square, and there’s no way to try it all. Online, all menu options are labeled NF = nut-free; GF = gluten-free; DF = dairy-free; or V = vegetarian. Because this is Madison! Over 80 restaurants, caterers and food carts show up, plus there are 26 beverage stands; most plates are $1-$4. Three music stages include such local favorites as Beth Kille Band (Saturday, 3:45 pm) and Ted Park (Saturday, 5:30 pm), with touring headliners Naughty by Nature (Saturday, 7 pm) and Powerman 5000 (Sunday, 5:15 pm).

Garrison Keillor, Saturday, Sept. 2, Breese Stevens Field, 6:45 pm: Garrison Keillor is in a world of his own. His long tenure as host of NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion brought tales from the fictional Minnesota town of Lake Wobegon, stories so specific and quirky that they could very well be true. And though Keillor stepped down as host in 2016, he’s still spinning yarns about the upper Midwest, now in the form of his Prairie Home Love and Comedy Tour, which includes appearances by Prairie Home regulars Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky and Heather Masse.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Sunday, Sept. 3, Breese Stevens Field, 5 pm: Americana icon Isbell leapt into our consciousness with the Drive-By Truckers, during their transition from indie band to national heroes; his songs are a big part of perhaps their best album, The Dirty South. He has gone on to even greater success on his own — winning a pair of Grammys for 2015’s Something More than Free — and with his band the 400 Unit. They visit Breese behind this summer’s The Nashville Sound, which topped Billboard’s folk, rock and country charts. With Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Communist Daughter.

A Kitschy Staycation, Sunday, Sept. 3, Art In, 7 pm: Madison label Kitschy Manitou has put together a diverse lineup of rockers for those of us sticking around town during the long weekend. A packed lineup includes the NWOBHM-styled hard rock of Olympia, Washington, natives Quayde LaHüe; fuzzed-out power pop by The Chinchees from Minneapolis; and the quieter dream pop of Madison’s own greenhaus. With Kowabunga! Kid, Nightcrawler, Real Boy, The Momotaros.

LaborFest, Monday, Sept. 4, Madison Labor Temple, noon-5:30 pm: Enjoy having an extra day off in September? Thank the American labor movement. Our local union hub, the South Central Federation of Labor, has a party every year to help make the bonus PTO extra fun. Enjoy music from Natty Nation and Cris Plata with Extra Hot, plus magic shows, face painting, caricature drawing, balloon animals, a bounce house and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle raffle (proceeds benefit cancer research and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital).

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars, Monday, Sept. 4, High Noon Saloon, 6 pm: At the top of Dale Watson’s website currently is a logo for his “non-stop tour” featuring Ameripolitan honkytonk sounds. We are very lucky that Madison is a frequent stop on Watson’s jaunts away from his Texas home base, bringing us no-nonsense country music (well, maybe some nonsense, if you count Lone Star commercials as nonsense). If you have not yet joined the cult of Watson, what better time than with this early holiday concert?

One Concert to #EndAlz, Wednesday, Sept. 6, High Noon Saloon, 6 pm: This benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association features seriously great local music: Carolynn Schwartz Black (the “SoulMama” best known as the voice of the Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars), folk rockers Imaginary Watermelon, funky Americana crew The Lower 5th, and rising indie folk troubadour Karen Wheelock. The night also includes comedy by Charlie Kojis.

JD McPherson + The Modern Sounds + Hometown Sweethearts, Thursday, Sept. 7, Central Park, 5 pm: This Central Park Sessions concert is a boon for fans of retro-leaning, hard-driving musical treats. Singer/guitarist JD McPherson brings a punk edge to songs influenced heavily by ‘50s rockers and R&B; his highly-anticipated third album Undivided Heart and Soul emerges in October. The Modern Sounds, a trio led by guitarist Joel Paterson, whips up a mix of vintage blues, jazz, western swing and rockabilly influences into a sound wholly their own. Opening are the Hometown Sweethearts, kicking off a final weekend of shows before the departure of bassist Chris Boeger for Australia; and the Handphibians, celebrating their twentieth anniversary.

