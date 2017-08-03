Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 3-10, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Aug. 3-10, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

Duckwrth, Thursday, Aug. 3, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: While many rappers choose to portray themselves as stoic, capital-S “serious” artists, Duckwrth is quite the opposite. With his loud fashion sense and vibrant, almost impish, fun-loving spirit, the emcee (born Jared Lee) takes his musical cues from the likes of The Roots and Outkast, creating a sonic palate that’s funky, funny, and reflective, often in the same breath. His latest, I’M UUGLY, was released in September of last year. With Channel Tres.

Foxygen & Starpower, Thursday, Aug. 3, Central Park, 5 pm: Fans of ‘60s-style rock might’ve caught on to Los Angeles’s Foxygen in the past, but this time the band is reloaded with lush orchestral arrangements by S-Town podcast composer Trey Pollard and Spacebomb Records founder Matthew E. White. Foxygen’s live shows were already notoriously intense nostalgia spectacles, and now they’re fueled by a more mature, consistent sound. This Central Park Sessions concert would be a great way to get acquainted with the park if you haven’t been yet. Opening is zany Samantha Fish and 22-time MAMA winner Beth Kille.

Sam Morril, Thursday, Aug. 3, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: Sam Morril takes mundane, everyday situations and pushes them in hilarious directions, dipping his toe in the pool of dark humor — not enough to be morbid, but enough to remind you of the darkness that drives comedians to do comedy in the first place. With David James Spaliaras, Dan Bacula. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Tony Hinchcliffe, Thursday, Aug. 3, Majestic Theatre, 7 pm: One of the hottest pieces of comedy gold on the market right now, Tony Hinchcliffe boasts some of the best roasting skills out there. He was featured on the inaugural season of Comedy Central’s Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, when he roasted the legendary Snoop Dogg and lived to tell the tale. His dark and ruthless standup is only amplified by his aggressive, catty streak. Come get mean at the Majestic.

Sugar Maple Music Festival, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5, Lake Farm County Park: Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective’s annual celebration of North American musical heritage is a more hands-on endeavor than most of the Madison area’s many summer fests, featuring jams, workshops and talks by various performers. (Of course, it’s cool to just enjoy the music, too!) This year’s lineup offers fresh voices updating 20th century (and older) sounds for the new millennium, including Oklahoman songwriter Parker Millsap (Friday, 9 pm) and bluegrass flatpicker Molly Tuttle (Saturday, 4:20 pm) — as well as newgrass legend Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands (Saturday, 7:10 pm).

Shakey Graves, Friday, Aug. 4, 100 Block of King Street, 7 pm: With his effortless combination of rock, folk and blues, there’s a lot to love about Shakey Graves. The musician born Alejandro Rose-Garcia is an energetic, engaging performer, and fans at this edition of Live on King Street can look forward to a night of raucous Americana from this Austin, Texas-based hellraiser. With David Ramirez, Seasaw.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Friday, Aug. 4, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 7 pm: Andrew Keenan-Bolger, a Broadway musical theater star who also happens to be an acclaimed filmmaker and director, has played the heartthrob in several Disney stage productions and originated the role of Crutchie in the heartwarming Newsies. He also played Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting. His solo concert is hosted by Capital City Theatre, which brings Broadway bling to Madison stages.

Kendra Swanson + The Fremonts, Saturday, Aug. 5, Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse, 8 pm: Though their individual styles both lean heavily toward Americana, this pairing of artists promises some nice contrast. Kendra Swanson’s music is threadbare, like a more traditionalist version of Elliott Smith. Her compositions rely heavily on her own vocals and well-crafted lyrics. The Fremonts’ songs are more jam-packed, featuring plenty of instrumentals and multi-layered vocals.

Dick Dale, Sunday, Aug. 6, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Dick Dale’s self-released 1961 single “Let’s Go Trippin’” was the seismic blast that spread his electrifying guitar style far and wide from its California surfing culture origins. He still plays with fire and verve, and it’s a treat to see where he goes in his seemingly improvised on-stage genre-crossing medleys. With Madison instrumental legends The Waterdogs.

Chris Isaak, Sunday, Aug. 6, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Chris Isaak began his music career following in the footsteps of ‘50s rockabilly legends and, by remaining true to his rock ‘n’ roll roots, has gone on to become a legend himself. With an unbroken string of great records from his 1985 debut through 2015’s First Comes the Night, Isaak and longtime backing group Silvertone will have plenty of material to choose from for their first Madison concert in a couple of decades.

Travelin’ McCourys, Wednesday, Aug. 9, Central Park, 5:30 pm: Some music is made to be played outdoors. The Travelin’ McCourys’ tunes definitely are. In the great tradition of bluegrass families, the band is anchored by Ronnie McCoury on mandolin and Rob on banjo. The brothers are following in the footsteps of their legendary father, Del. Their tunes are gentle but chock full of vital energy, and it’s the perfect music for a summer evening at Central Park Sessions. With the Cork ‘n Bottle String Band.

Oh My Love, Thursday, Aug. 10, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Electronic duo Oh My Love returns home to Madison from Austin, Texas, stopping at High Noon before playing Summer Set Festival in Somerset, Wisconsin. The band mixes indie sensibilities with danceable and spacey electronic compositions. Ukulele and guitar blend with eclectic synths and Hannah Luree’s ethereal vocals, with driving bass lines enlivening a tight rhythm section. A trio of Midwestern hip-hop support comes from Zed Kenzo, CRASHprez and DJ Dudley Noon.

Joe Zimmerman, Thursday, Aug. 10, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: He may look like just another white guy in plaid, but Joe Zimmerman’s comedy, recently featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is anything but plain. An anxious wreck, he makes observations more even-tempered folks may never notice. His bad eyesight led him to consider worst-case scenarios of Lasik surgery, and his trip down a dark hole was much funnier than such a scenario ever should be. With Adam McShane. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12, 8 & 10:30 pm.

