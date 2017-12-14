Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 14-21, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Dec. 14-21, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

Dead Horses, Thursday, Dec. 14, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Since forming in 2010, this Milwaukee-based band has quickly become one of Wisconsin’s best-loved Americana outfits. Blending influences from folk, bluegrass and Bible hymns, vocalist and frontwoman Sarah Vos creates a sound that’s rich, authentic and thoroughly modern. With Minneapolis bluegrass trio The Last Revel.

Mutts, Thursday, Dec. 14, The Frequency, 8 pm: Hailing from Chicago, Mutts lives up to its name with a rugged, shaggy blend of Americana and alt-rock. The guitars are mangy, the vocals tenacious and the drums punchy. They will be joined by another dog-monikered band: campdoggz, also from Chicago and leaning Americana, but much closer to conventional folk than their canine peers. Their new album, Riders in the Hills of Dying Heaven, inspired by the 2016 election, doggedly searches for meaning in the wake of something terrible. With Wetmouth.

Dead Man’s Carnival, Friday, Dec. 15, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: In keeping with Wisconsin’s proud circus legacy, the Milwaukee-based Dead Man’s Carnival mixes classic vaudevillian showmanship with the gritty passion of the underground DIY arts community. This year, the group’s interactive, improvisational show pays tribute to the legendary Tom Waits on the 30th anniversary of his album Frank’s Wild Years.

Anna Wang album release, Friday, Dec. 15, Frequency, 9 pm: The former frontwoman for Anna Wang & the Oh Boys! hunkered down in her home studio to create In Your Head, a fully realized electropop solo album. Featuring minimal synth arrangements, sparse percussion, and Wang's vocals and lyrics, each part truly has to stand out on its own for the songs to coalesce. It's a risk, but it's one that largely works for Wang throughout the project, as she confidently chronicles her own journey to becoming a songwriter/producer. With Woodrow, Genevieve Heyward, DJ Boyfrrriend.

Double Ewes album release, Friday, Dec. 15, Crystal Corner Bar, 9:30 pm: Double Ewes, the Madison-Janesville electro-folk trio, just released a spectacular new album, Dead Furrow. Now the band is set to celebrate the release, and they’re bringing some of their talented friends with them. Support will come from Damsel Trash, Cave Curse and Tippy, making this an all-star affair for Madison’s music scene.

Little Marsh Overflow, Friday, Dec. 15, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Madison’s prog-jam scenesters should be on high alert for this triple bill of bands who made a lot of noise on regional stages in the oughts. Door County emigrants Little Marsh Overflow lit up the east side on a regular basis until about 2010, but have only played a few shows since then. Groovulous Glove has also been tough to catch live in the recent past; they share a couple members with the always excellent Baghdad Scuba Review.

Destroy All Christmas, Friday, Dec. 15, The Red Zone, 6 pm: Nothing says Christmas like eardrum-destroying rock music, and The Red Zone is giving that out in droves. For the thirteenth annual Destroy All Christmas party, music will come courtesy of Droids Attack, Telekinetic Yeti, Marmora, Attalla and Cold Black River. They’ll also have presents, sexy elves and your old pal Santa-bot. Plus, Rockhound Brewing will be pouring a special Droids Attack-themed beer for the occasion. Count us in.

Madison Hip-Hop Awards, Saturday, Dec. 16, Majestic Theatre, 7 pm: With many quality releases in the past year, there will much to celebrate at this year’s Madison Hip-Hop Awards. Regardless of who you are rooting for to take home the prizes (seriously, the field is stacked this year), there will be plenty of performances to enjoy. Ted Park will be returning home to the 608 from NYC to perform some of his hit tracks like “Hello, who is this?” and “Me Love.” Madison stalwarts 3rd Dimension, among the finest hip-hop talents in town, will also take the stage after another year of excellent music-making.

A Very Willy Mag Holiday, Saturday, Dec. 16, Williamson Magnetic, 7:30 pm: Come gather ‘round the Christmas twee for a cozy and festive holiday celebration featuring a ragtag crew of Madison musicians. Indie-pop janglers Exploration Team (featuring Isthmus staff writer Allison Geyer) are joined by dreamy cowboy-rockers Westernwhere, plus solo sets from Mad Max Elliott (stripped-down experimental) and M. Martin (dark, ethereal pop). There will be extravagant decorations, a white elephant gift exchange and an unironic visit from Santa Claus. All proceeds go to Dane County Humane Society.

Sex Scenes, Saturday, Dec. 16, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: No, Mickey’s hasn’t decided to reopen as a zoning code-violating sin shack. Sex Scenes is a Milwaukee quartet delivering attitude-laden, no-nonsense punk rawk; you would hide their tape from your mom if you still lived at home. And they’re just the beginning of a lineup populated with Madison all-stars: Solid Freex (aka, Trin Tran and his sons), incendiary hardcore trio No Hoax, and trippy spins from The Real Jaguar between bands.

Chris Speed, Dave King, Chris Tordini Trio, Sunday, Dec. 17, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 pm: Since the early 1990s, saxophonist and clarinetist Chris Speed has been spicing up his jazz with elements of folk, classical and rock music. With this trio, Speed is flanked by a hyper-talented drummer (King) and bassist (Tordini), and the three push jazz into an unpredictable new direction, while still staying true to the genre’s historically rich tradition. Their latest, Platinum on Tap, was released earlier this year.

The Spill Canvas, Tuesday, Dec. 19, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Back in 2007, emo dominated modern rock, and one of the bands riding that wave was The Spill Canvas. That year, the pride of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, released No Really, I’m Fine, the album that scored them a breakthrough hit with “All Over You.” Now the group is celebrating a full decade of No Really, I’m Fine, playing the album from front to back. Get ready to turn back the clock, scenesters. With WILD, Super Whatevr.

A Very Diamond Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, Genna’s Lounge, 6:30 pm: The good folks at Genna’s celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a “Chrismahannakwanzika” party featuring accordions and the music of Neil Diamond. There will be elves, kitsch, irony and special guests, and the whole shindig benefits the Goodman Community Center. If NMFD is your bag, or even if he isn’t, you’ll find something shiny here.

Sam Ness album release, Thursday, Dec. 21, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: With a rugged charm and a sound influenced by the likes of The Lumineers and Mumford and Sons, Madison folkie Sam Ness seems to be on his way to the big leagues. Someday you’ll probably see him strumming away on Colbert, but before that, come out and celebrate his eponymous new album with some other luminaries of the Madison folk scene: Old Soul Society, and a writers’ round featuring Katie Scullin, Tos Hopkins, Shawndell Marks and Luke Jorgensen, will open.

