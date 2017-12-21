Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 21-28, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Dec. 21-28, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

×

Styn + Berrix, Thursday, Dec. 21, The Red Zone, 8 pm: Though Styn came into the music scene as a hip-hop producer, he has since shifted to dubstep. Still, in the Amsterdam producer’s take on the aggressive EDM genre, there are elements of his former flame. He frequently mixes in stray vocal samples from popular songs and 808 drum beats in tracks like “banana boat.” He will be joined by Berrix, a Belgian, whose own style differs significantly. On tracks such as “WORK OF THE DEVIL,” he blends gnashing snares with industrial-sounding synth patterns to create distorted beats that invite moshing.

Sam Ness album release, Thursday, Dec. 21, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: With a rugged charm and a sound influenced by the likes of The Lumineers and Mumford and Sons, Madison folkie Sam Ness seems to be on his way to the big leagues. Someday you’ll probably see him strumming away on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, but before that, come out and celebrate his eponymous new album. With folk scene luminaries Old Soul Society and local songwriters Katie Scullin, Tos Hopkins, Shawndell Marks and Luke Jorgensen.

James Armstrong, Friday, Dec. 22, Club Tavern, 9 pm: Armstrong’s economical picking style shows the influence of the legendary Alberts — King and Collins. But it also developed (along with his slide playing) partly due to nerve damage the blues guitarist and singer sustained while fighting off a home invasion 20 years ago. Thankfully, Armstrong persevered to play another day, and his latest album, Blues Been Good to Me, features a strong set of new songs and some worthy re-imaginings of familiar tunes.

Matthew Coley, Friday, Dec. 22, First Unitarian Society, 7 pm: Coley, a member of Madison percussion quartet Clocks in Motion, is launching a project to play all the pieces of Book Two of Bach’s The Well-Tempered Clavier — arranged for solo marimba. At this concert, part of a Midwest tour, he’ll play Bach as well as holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

Nate Craig, Friday, December 22, Brink Lounge, 9 pm: Nate Craig, soon to be featured in the new Netflix show Maniac, is a fan of women who look like they could rescue him from burning buildings. He’s also a fan of returning to his home town annually for a festive holiday-themed standup bonanza. Featuring a cavalcade of special guests and drink specials, be prepared to deck the halls with tales of folly as Craig and company provide enough comedic stocking stuffers to fuel a whole family’s joy for a year.

Rhyme & Reason, Saturday, Dec. 23, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Now in its fourth year, Rhyme & Reason fills an important role by highlighting Madison artists in the underground hip-hop scene. The event will be headlined by formidable rapper-producer duo Neu Dae, whose songs resemble Run the Jewels with their pointed rhymes and high-energy beats. The event will also showcase Taiyamo Denku, nominated for Rap Artist of the Year at the 2017 Madison Hip-Hop Awards. Denku’s style pays homage to boom bap, featuring simple beats and meaningful lyrics. With TG, Dizzo, Dash DUB, ANT Da Hopeboy Gimmickless, Rambunxious, LiquidForm, Willie Wright.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.