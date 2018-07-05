Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 5-12

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of July 5-12, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

gobbinjr, Thursday, July 5, Communication, 8 pm: Madison native Emma Witmer’s sweetly distinctive voice, venomous lyrics and playful songwriting align perfectly to create the quirky, vulnerable and darkly funny music of gobbinjr. Using her faithful Casio keyboard, she creates infectious beats and earworm melodies that explore the weird, the uncomfortable and the sentimental. With Addison Christmas, Colin Edwin.

Ray LaMontagne + Neko Case, Friday, July 6, Breese Stevens Field, 6:30 pm: When your head’s in the right (or wrong?) place, your heart will break anew with every soulful, raspy-voiced song from singer-songwriter LaMontagne, who burst on the scene with Trouble in 2005. He’s just as good at political outrage (“How Come?”) as the nostalgia of love (“For the Summer”). In any just world, Case is no second banana. Expect a set leaning heavily on songs from Hell-On, her latest, genre-defying release.

Catfish River Music Festival, Friday-Sunday, July 6-8, Rotary Park, Stoughton: Fans of all brands of folk music shouldn’t miss this year’s Catfish River Music Festival, which is set to feature a strong cross-section of performers, both local (Boo Bradley, David Landau, MoonHouse) and regional (Charlie Parr, The Way Down Wanderers). Saturday will be especially noteworthy, as Grammy-nominated songwriters’ songwriter Robbie Fulks will headline. Plus, Catfish River is in Stoughton, and there’s no better pairing than timeless Americana and quaint, small-town America.

Sarah Longfield, Friday, July 6, The Red Zone, 7 pm: You can bet the players in the audience will be in the front row watching what virtuoso seven- and eight-string guitarist Sarah Longfield is doing with her axe; everyone else will be equally amazed by the mind-bending sounds coming from the stage. Longfield, formerly leader of prog-metal instrumentalists The Fine Constant, has been piling up subscribers on her YouTube channel for a decade with popular videos such as a cover of “Bleed” by the Swedish metal band Meshuggah. With Tanzen, Living in Fearless Entropy, Dead/Awake, Constance.

Eilen Jewell, Friday, July 6, North Street Cabaret, 9 pm: Americana singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell eschews original songs on her latest album, Down Hearted Blues, for a chance to put her stamp on a set of songs by blues and R&B artists. Longtime listeners will know the blues has always been a part of how Jewell mixes up her own folk-based songs (along with country and rock as needed), and these new recastings of vintage songs will set the joint afire.

Madison Early Music Festival, July 7-14, UW Humanities Building (and other venues): UW’s annual celebration of centuries-old musical traditions continues with a concert series (titled A Cabinet of Curiosities: Journey to Lübeck) focusing on music from Northern Germany during the Protestant Reformation. Works from this time period would go on to influence Baroque-era composers Handel and Bach as well as activists such as Martin Luther. The series includes performances from local and touring early music ensembles, including Baroque band Quicksilver, the Renaissance re-enactors Piffaro, and public lectures and dance lessons by university faculty. Find the full schedule at memf.wisc.edu.

Fitchburg Festival of Speed, Saturday, July 7, Agora Center, 7:30 am-10 pm: This first-time event combines local food and craft beer, activities for kids, 1-mile and 5K runs, and the Wisconsin Cycling Association’s Criterium State Championships. As if that wasn’t enough, the evening brings a concert featuring Nashville country duo Walker McGuire, plus sets by MAMA winners The Rotation and blues-rockers the Ryan McGrath Band. And admission is free!

Michelle Coltrane, Thursday, July 12, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Michelle Coltrane brings another side of jazz to the legendary Coltrane family: vocal jazz-pop. Her 2017 album Awakenings includes both her own compositions and inventive reinventions of hits by such artists as America and (believe it or not) Foreigner. She will light up the intimate North Street Cabaret space with a concert accompanied by members of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra.

Bent Knee, Thursday, July 12, Art In, 8 pm: The experimental rock collective Bent Knee returns to Madison with their epic songs about what it means to be human. Defying genres barriers, the band can be quiet and ruminative before jumping into brash, loud choruses. On the jam “Terror Bird,” a single from their 2017 release Land Animal, glittering synths play in interludes before heavy, distorted guitars overwhelm the vocal melody. With post-punks Gatherers and Chicago rockers Lume.

Fête de Marquette, Thursday-Sunday, July 12-15, McPike Park: With a seemingly endless combination of great music and food, La Fete de Marquette remains a staple of Madison midsummer. This year’s fest will feature music from more than 30 eclectic acts, but be sure not to miss Ginkgoa; this French-American electro-swing band combines a huge amount of talent with a lot of fun. And closing the fest is an American institution: legendary East L.A. rockers Los Lobos. Find the full schedule at wil-mar.org/fete.

Chester Watson, Thursday, July 12, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: Florida-based underground rapper Chester Watson makes sample-heavy hip-hop reminiscent of Earl Sweatshirt or MF DOOM, with heady, philosophical lyrics streaming over understated bass-heavy beats. His latest release is a single he produced himself from 2017, titled “Halloween,” which comes in dark and creepy as Watson raps about demons and chilling with Slenderman in an ominous monotone. Brooklyn lyricist Hookz Murdock opens.

David Cross, Thursday, July 12, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Since the early 1990s, David Cross has been one of comedy’s most consistently cutting voices. Never one to shy away from a touchy subject (he famously joked about 9/11... in 2002), Cross can plow headlong into darkness while still maintaining a somewhat cynically optimistic worldview. He also recently reprised an iconic sitcom character — Arrested Development’s Dr. Tobias Funke — for the fifth season of the Netflix series.

Matt Braunger, Thursday, July 12, Comedy on State, 8:30 pm: Though this Chicago-born comedian may have titled his last album Big Dumb Animal, his wit shows that he is anything but. Okay, he is a big, tall man, but his expert dissection of drunk men hitting on women at bars at 10 in the morning will show you how smart he really is. With three albums, a Comedy Central special, and numerous appearances on late night talk shows under his belt, Braunger’s sharply honed, everyman attitude sells his hilarious ruminations on weird, adult interactions. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, July 13-14, 8 & 10:30 pm

