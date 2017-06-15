Isthmus Picks Playlist June 15-22, 2017)

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of June 15-22, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

×

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Thursday, June 15, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Few ‘90s hip-hop groups have been as consistent as Cleveland-based gangsta rappers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. This latest tour will feature music from as far back as their classic, E. 1999 Eternal, which they’ll play in its entirety, and their latest number “Coming Home,” a thoughtful, low-key collaboration between Krayzie Bone, Bizzy Bone and Stephen Marley. More Midwest hip-hop will be getting some love too, with Minneapolis rapper Student 1 and Chicago’s Ricky Henry Jr. opening.

The Pines, Thursday, June 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: They may hail from Moonrise, Iowa, but the Pines now call Minneapolis home. And alongside rootsy rockers like the Jayhawks and the Replacements, the trio couldn’t be more at home. With their gothic-tinged brand of folk rock, the Pines find the haunting starkness of middle America in each of their records. Their most recent, Pasture: Volume II, was released in 2016. With J. Hardin.

Ra’Shaun, Thursday, June 15, Frequency, 8:30 pm: Despite having seven emcees on the bill, this show still barely scratches the surface of Madison’s up-and-coming hip-hop acts. Ra’Shaun headlines, layering his introspective, reflective raps over head nod-worthy, smoothed out beats. He’ll be joined by Lucien Parker, 3rd Dimension, RED, Broadway Muse, Shon Mil, Yung Gravy.

Bobby Bare Jr.'s Young Criminals Starvation League, Thursday, June 15, Kiki's House of Righteous Music, 8 pm: Seeing the joyful singing and playing of Americana scion Bobby Bare Jr. just once can make an audience member a fan for life. The chance to catch the full-strength Young Criminals Starvation League in the friendly confines of the basement should be a transcendent experience for the already converted. It's a rare chance these days to hear Bare Jr. do his own thing, as most of his time of late has been spent playing guitar for Guided by Voices. RSVP required.

Barry Rothbart, Thursday, June 15, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: When not starring on ABC’s new comedy Downward Dog, Rothbart makes appearances on Comedy Central’s @midnight and Conan. His understated demeanor helped him survive being held up at gunpoint in Baltimore, so it should be more than enough to get you through a night at the comedy club. With Danny Solomon, Phil Davidson. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, June 16-17, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Isthmus Jazz Festival, Friday & Saturday, June 16-17, UW Memorial Union Terrace and Shannon Hall: Now entering its fourth decade, Isthmus Jazz Festival is a celebration of the artists who are keeping jazz alive, from local high school and college players to international superstar Terence Blanchard, who headlines the festival’s only ticketed event on Saturday (8 pm, Shannon Hall). Don’t miss the UW Jazz Orchestra playing a special anniversary piece from trumpeter/composer Paul Dietrich, an ode to the loveliest of venues, the Terrace (Saturday, 6 pm).

Between the Waves Festival, Friday-Saturday, June 16-17, The Brink Complex/Majestic Theatre: Arguably one of the greatest assemblages of Madison-area musical talent in recent memory, this two-day festival — held in conjunction with the Between the Waves Conference for DIY musicians — will feature more than 40 local artists from a variety of genres performing on multiple stages. They include the Lower 5th, WheelHouse, Lucas Cates, Distant Cuzins, Lords of the Trident, SHESHE, the People Brothers Band, Mascot Theory and the Clyde Stubblefield All Stars. Additionally, a free all-ages hip-hop showcase featuring Dogs of War, Rob Dz, RIP, Chris LaBella, Keon Andre and Charles Grant will be held at the Majestic on June 17.

The Avett Brothers, Saturday, June 17, Breese Stevens Field, 6:15 pm: Since the turn of the century, brothers Seth and Scott Avett have been the royal family of folk rock. Those 17 years have resulted in nine full-length albums (including last year’s True Sadness), all guided by a buoyant energy not often seen in the melancholy world of folk music.They make a triumphant return to Breese Stevens for a night of toe-tapping rock ‘n’ roll goodness. With Jill Andrews.

Tal Hurwitz, Saturday, June 17, Gates of Heaven, 7:30 pm: Madison Classical Guitar Society presents Tal Hurwitz, a player and composer growing in renown the around the world after appearances at festivals from Mexico to Slovakia, and winning prizes in performance and composition competitions. He’s stopping in Madison on his way to judge at the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Artist Competition in California.

Blues Picnic in the Park, Saturday, June 17, Warner Park, noon-9 pm: Memphis growler and harmonica slinger Brandon Santini headlines this year's Blues Picnic with two sets beginning at 6:35 pm. The Madison Blues Society's annual free concert also includes fiery soul sounds from the Missouri-based Norman Jackson Band, Milwaukee's Big N Tasty Blues band and locals the Mannish Boys.

MAMA Awards Show, Sunday, June 18, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 pm: The Madison Area Music Association hosts its annual celebration of homegrown musicians, this year featuring performances by acts both well-established (Paul Filipowicz, WheelHouse, Clyde Stubblefield All Stars) and up-and-coming (Distant Cuzins, Imaginary Watermelon). The show starts at 7 pm, but fans can mingle with musicians at the traditional red carpet event beginning at 5 pm. MAMA’s biggest fundraiser of the year raises money for local music education programs.

Murray/El’Zabar Duo, Sunday, June 18, Cafe Coda, 7 pm: David Murray is one of the most prolific reed players in jazz, recording a multitude of albums as a leader and working with about everyone you can think of — from jazz heavyweights Elvin Jones and Lester Bowie to more pop-oriented artists such as Jerry Garcia and Macy Gray (in the current David Murray Big Band). Chicago based percussionist Kahil El’Zabar has worked with Murray often over the years and joins him at Cafe Coda for a special duo performance, sure to spark some not-to-be-missed explorations.

Boz Scaggs, Tuesday, June 20, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Though Boz Scaggs was raised in Texas, his musical roots are distinctly Madison. While attending UW, he began collaborating with Steve Miller, eventually serving as a member of Miller’s eponymous band before going solo. Since 1969, Scaggs has released nearly 20 studio albums of bluesy rock and roll, with his gravelly drawl being one of the most distinct voices in rock history. His latest, A Fool to Care, came out in 2015.

Joe Jackson, Wednesday, June 21, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: The English pub rock scene may be filled with flamboyant personalities, but few are as eclectic as Joe Jackson, The singer-songwriter — with hits such as “Is She Really Going Out With Him?” and “Steppin’ Out” — is known as much for forays into jazz and classical musical as he is for the snotty witticisms that earned him fans in everyone from gutter punks to haughty music critics. His latest, Fast Forward, came out in 2015.

Freddie Gibbs, Wednesday, June 21, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Fresh off of a wrongful conviction abroad, Freddie Gibbs returns triumphantly to Madison with songs inspired by his distressing experience. Admirers of his breakthrough album Pinata, a collaboration with patchwork, sample-heavy beat-crafter Madlib, will find much of the same laid back instrumentals topped off by Gibbs’ cerebral, lyrical style, evidenced in the single “Crushed Glass,” from the new short-but-sweet album You Only Live 2wice. With Jay-Z’s student prodigy Jon Connor and Madison’s own Sincere Life and Red the Bully.

The Joy Formidable, Wednesday, June 21, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: The Joy Formidable are no joke, even if one of their hits was used as one – The Lonely Island sampled “Whirring” in their own “YOLO.” But the Welsh trio, which specializes in a combination of shoegaze and post-punk,is one of the best reviewed rock bands of the past decade, releasing three albums and touring with the likes of world-dominating rockers like Foo Fighters and Muse. With Milwaukee rockers Eagle Trace.

LOLO, Thursday, June 22, East Side Club, 6 pm: LOLO's latest album, In Memory of When I Gave a Shit, moves from anger and disillusionment to self-realization in tracking her journey in recent years from Broadway back home to Tennessee. Not that she didn't have success in the big city, with songwriting credits including Panic! at the Disco tracks an off-Broadway musical. Her own voice is one worth hearing. With soulful Milwaukee singer-songwriter Abby Jeanne.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.