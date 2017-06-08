Isthmus Picks Playlist June 8-15, 2017)

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of June 8-15, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

Toranavox, Sunday, March 26, Frequency, 8:30 pm: Brooklyn-based Toranavox is Japanese guitarist Ken Minami and Israeli drummer Eli Halfi; both sing, in their native languages and English. Their recordings feature tightly constructed high-energy hard rock, making a lot of noise for a duo. It’ll be fun to see how they translate that dense studio sound to a live setting. With Mhos & Ohms, the Central.

Ragged Roots Revival, Thursday, June 8, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: The Revival is a weekend music and camping festival July 13-16 in Wisconsin Dells. This show provides a local sneak preview of just a few of the performers, including Madison Americana masters WheelHouse; Beloit funk/rock/hip-hop hybrid Earth to Clark; Baraboo rock/soul outfit Blacker Brothers band; and Old Soul Society singer/songwriter Derek Ramnarace.

Brooks Wheelan, Thursday, June 8, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: Chris Farley isn’t Madison’s only connection to Saturday Night Live. In 2014, Brooks Wheelan — who appeared on SNL from 2013-2014 — recorded his debut stand-up album, This is Cool, Right? at the Comedy Club on State. Wheelan has returned to our fair city a few times since then, and the brutally honest and gleefully absurd stand-up has been hilarious each time. With Adam Burke, Omar Nava. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, June 9-10, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Eat Sh*t Cancer, Friday, June 9, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: A stellar lineup of bands is raising funds to support Amanda Marie Poetzl, a local service industry stalwart (Grampa’s Pizzeria, Julep), who is battling breast cancer. With live music from the brass funksters of Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and Afrobeat from Immigré, followed by a DJ set from CHANTS.

Kehlani, Friday, June 9, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: The journey to R&B stardom hasn’t been easy for Kehlani Parrish. She first gained fame in a California teen pop group and competed on America’s Got Talent. Then she became homeless and spent time couch surfing until a timely call from singer Nick Cannon got her back in the studio. Her debut major label album, SweetSexySavage, dropped in January to rave reviews — the sound is classic R&B swagger with perfect pop hooks steeped in earnest vulnerability. With Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles.

Monica Martin, Friday, June 9, Crescendo Espresso Bar, 7 pm: Former PHOX vocalist Monica Martin returns to Madison for a solo show, just after the release of Awake and Pretty Much Sober, a new collaborative album with electronic producer Violents. (See review at isthmus.com/music.) With J.E. Sunde (late of the Daredevil Christopher Wright) and Her Crooked Heart (singer-songwriter Rachel Ries). Sold out.

Cody Jinks, Friday, June 9, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: Given the recent success of outsiders like Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell, it seems the oddballs are taking over the country music scene. Another atypical act is Cody Jinks, a no-bullshit outlaw who cut his teeth playing in a Denton, Texas-based thrash metal band. Now Jinks is at the forefront of the genre, with his 2016 self-released I’m Not the Devil peaking at #4 on the Billboard Country charts. With Ward Davis, Porter Union.

Oedipus Tex farewell show, Friday, June 9, Mickey’s Tavern, 10:30 pm: Oedipus Tex began as a solo acoustic project for fleet-fingered guitarist Eric Caldera, but gradually grew into a group of fellow ringers including Karl Christenson (Cribshitter), Nathan Tredinnick (Something to Do) and Joe Bernstein (Kissers). Caldera is departing for Los Angeles, so catch this full-band incarnation while you can. With Building on Buildings, the Apologists.

Marquette Waterfront Festival, Saturday-Sunday, June 10-11, Yahara Place Park: Mother Nature may mark the official start of summer a week-plus hence, but in the hearts of many local fest-goers it begins this weekend with the 28th annual Marquette Waterfront Festival. Yahara Place Park on the shores of Lake Monona comes alive with two stages featuring a mix of Americana and farther-flung sounds, including sets both days by Québécois folk revivalists Les Poules à Colin and jazz-classical-world music fusionist Fareed Haque. The roots side of the ledger includes a Sunday headlining set by rock/soul fireball Nikki Hill, Brew City favorites Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound (Saturday) and ace Madison songsmith Josh Harty (both days). For the full schedule, visit marquette-neighborhood.org.

Varsity + Skyline Sounds, Saturday, June 10, Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: Chicago’s indie-rock stalwarts Varsity are headlining the Terrace with their soft-spoken, catchy hits, and local music fans will also catch folk-rockers Skyline Sounds dropping their second full-length album, Glances. Their first album, Color, is an eclectic whirl through all the indie rock sweet spots, from soft acoustics to large swirling peaks of synth and simple yet smart guitar riffs. Dash Hounds will start off the evening with their unique fusion of soft-rock, surf rock — for a night indie-music fans won’t want to miss.

Patton Oswalt, Saturday, June 10, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Veteran funnyman Patton Oswalt’s 2016 was a tumultuous year. While the comedian won an Emmy and a Grammy for his Talking for Clapping Netflix special, Oswalt also experienced tragedy: His wife, Michelle McNamara, died of an accidental prescription drug overdose. After an understandable hiatus, Oswalt has once again hit the comedy circuit, using his vulnerable and poignant observations to combat grief and misery. Be prepared for a different kind of show this time around; he’ll make you laugh, of course, but bringing some tissues along may not be a bad idea, either.

Donovan, Sunday, June 11, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Scottish troubadour Donovan Leitch’s first recordings from 1965 reflect the songwriter’s Woody Guthrie-besotted youth. But before that year was out, the young artist began combining all sorts of influences (most prominently jazz and world music) — along with the burgeoning psychedelic zeitgeist — into a sound that is unmistakably, inimitably Donovan. Celebrate more than five decades of great music and consciousness-raising with this concert at the Capitol Theater.

Robert Earl Keen, Tuesday, June 13, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: If Americana had a Mount Rushmore, Robert Earl Keen’s face would probably be on it. The Texas singer-songwriter has spent decades perfecting a brand of country music that’s as smart and funny as it is musically ambitious. His most recent release is Live Dinner Reunion, which documents a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of his best-selling No. 2 Live Dinner. With Fox Valley country-punk upstart Christopher Gold.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tuesday, June 13, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: The Tony and Grammy award-winning Beautiful chronicles the life and work of King (born Carol Klein), a Brooklyn native who married songwriter Gerry Goffin and co-wrote and performed 1970s-era chart-toppers, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got A Friend.” You’re guaranteed to leave the theater singing. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, June 14-15, 7:30 pm. Through June 18.

R.Ring, Wednesday, June 14, Frequency, 7:30 pm: The duo of Kelley Deal (Breeders) and Mike Montgomery (Ampline) has maintained a somewhat under-the-radar profile as R.Ring for several years, releasing a few 7-inch singles and distributing limited CDRs with hand-made covers at concerts. That may change with the release of the full-length Ignite the Rest, a collection of spiky pop thrills and compelling experiments that retains the flavor of their other bands while offering something new. The guitarists will be accompanied on tour by drummer Joe Frankl. With Vanessa Silberman, Sally Grundy, Skizzwhores.

Bobby Bare Jr.'s Young Criminals Starvation League, Thursday, June 15, Kiki's House of Righteous Music, 8 pm: Seeing the joyful singing and playing of Americana scion Bobby Bare Jr. just once can make an audience member a fan for life. The chance to catch the full-strength Young Criminals Starvation League in the friendly confines of the basement should be a transcendent experience for the already converted. It's a rare chance these days to hear Bare Jr. do his own thing, as most of his time of late has been spent playing guitar for Guided by Voices.

The Pines, Thursday, June 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: They may hail from Moonrise, Iowa, but the Pines now call Minneapolis home. And alongside rootsy rockers like The Jayhawks and The Replacements, the trio couldn’t be more at home. With their gothic-tinged brand of folk rock, The Pines find the haunting starkness of middle America in each of their records. Their most recent, Pasture: Volume II, was released in 2016. With J. Hardin.

