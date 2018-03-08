Isthmus Picks Playlist: March 8-14

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of March 8-14, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Thursday, March 8, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant graces Madison with her mix of classic standards, obscure older recordings and critically lauded originals. Her third album, 2015’s For One to Love, won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album for its masterful performances and charming romantic themes. Salvant’s latest effort, Dagger for Daggers, highlights her stunning emotional vocal range, from bluesy lows to happy highs, as she sings with a veteran jazz trio.

Taylor Bennett, Thursday, March 8, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm:It may seem like an impossible task to step out of the shadow of big bro Chance The Rapper, but Taylor Bennett is making it look easy. The Chicago emcee takes his brother’s uplifting, gospel-inspired backbeats and couples them with his own rapid-fire delivery, like Twista delivering a Sunday sermon. He self-released his latest, Restoration of an American Idol, in 2017. With Kami, Melo Makes Music.

OHMME, Thursday, March 8, Williamson Magnetic Recording Company, 8 pm: Born out of Chicago’s free improvisational music scene, this duo showcases the impressive vocal and instrumental talents of Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, who between them have collaborated with pretty much every prominent music act in Chicago. As much avant-garde rock as it is indie-folk, their music features tight harmonies, a mind-bending range of experimental guitar sounds and psyched-out production. With local power-pop outfit According to What and Solid Freex, Madison’s finest father-and-sons punk trio.

The SteelDrivers, Thursday, March 8, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Since 2005, The SteelDrivers have been at the forefront of modern bluegrass. They combine elements of country, soul and even a little indie rock to create a progressive, hybrid sound that’s garnered them three Grammy nominations. And fun fact: From 2006-2010, their lead singer was none other than country superstar (and Justin Timberlake’s BFF) Chris Stapleton. Their latest, 2015’s The Muscle Shoals Recordings, earned them their first Grammy victory, for Best Bluegrass Album. With Kane & Gellert.

Kyle Kinane, Thursday, March 8, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: The official voice of Comedy Central is coming back to Madison, and he’s bringing all new fart jokes with him! Hot off his recent album Loose in Chicago, this Midwestern native knows a thing or two about drinking a thing or two. His hearty voice betrays his big heart, and his jokes, though often crude, show affection for the subjects. He’s not mean whatsoever; he just makes some stray observations about that dumb t-shirt some jerk at some bar was wearing last week. With Matt Knudsen, Amy Shanker. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 9-10, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Madison Celtic Festival, Friday-Saturday, March 9-10, UW Memorial Union: Celtic music lovers will unite at this hootenanny that includes workshops and live performances from Ireland’s and Madison’s finest practitioners. Friday’s lineup features The Kissers and the Madison Music Foundry’s Young Celts. Saturday’s highlights include two superb acts from Ireland: We Banjo 3 and Lúnasa (pictured), with beloved locals The Currach finishing off the night.

Andrea Gibson, Friday, March 9, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Celebrated poet and social activist Andrea Gibson was in the middle of writing an album about love when Donald Trump was elected president. This prompted Gibson to shift gears, and the resulting album, 2017’s Hey Galaxy, might just be something we all need to hear. Exploring themes of gender identity, queerness, justice and political rage, Gibson’s voice is as powerful as it is kind. With Minneapolis singer-songwriter Chastity Brown.

The Loud Soft Loud, Saturday, March 10, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Made up of former Madisonians who moved to Brooklyn, New York, The Loud Soft Loud is inspired by ‘70s rockers such as Queen and Aerosmith. Vocalist Meghan Rose has a slew of Madison Area Music Awards for her various projects, guitarist Jake Ripp-Dieter delivers the licks, and drummer Ross Backenkeller adds his jazz background to the mix. With local guitar prodigy Raine Stern and a reunion of ‘80s rock legends Chaser.

Alon Goldstein & the Pro Arte Quartet, Saturday, March 10, Farley’s House of Pianos, 7:30 pm: The Salon Piano Series continues its recreations of 18th- and 19th-century small-audience experiences in Farley’s showroom with world-renowned Israeli classical musician Alon Goldstein (pictured). Goldstein, who has performed with acclaimed orchestras from St. Louis to Paris, will begin with a solo performance of Scarlatti sonatas before the Pro Arte Quartet and bassist David Scholl join him to play Mozart and Brahms. After the concert, there will be a reception with the musicians. ALSO: Sunday, March 11, 4 pm.

Declan McKenna, Sunday, March 11, Majestic Theatre, 7:30 pm: One of the latest Brit sensations to make the jump across the pond, Declan McKenna brings simple rock sensibility and straightforward guitar chord progressions to tracks like “Brazil.” But on “Why Do You Feel So Down,” the pop singer isn’t afraid to bring some synth sounds into the mix. He’ll be joined by Chappell Roan, a sultry and stripped-down folkster.

Dumb Vision, Sunday, March 11, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Ultra lo-fi and irreverent garage-rock outfit Dumb Vision headlines a night of Wisconsin-based punk bands. Fellow Madisonians Tom Grrrl serve up energetic dance-punk with a pop twist. Milwaukee’s Iron Pizza adds some new wave into the mix, and their collaborators on a recent split-cassette, Soap Moat, play hardcore, sludgy grunge.

Datsik, Tuesday, March 13, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: With dark, ominous tones and pulsating bass, Datsik’s music is both highly danceable and somewhat terrifying. The Canadian DJ born Troy Beetles has described his output as both “funky and gangster” and “dirty,” citing influences like Wu-Tang Clan members RZA and Method Man. But Datsik’s sound is all his own, a melding of the light and the dark, and an experience that needs to be experienced live to be properly understood. With Space Jesus, Riot Ten, Carbin.

Alice Cooper, Wednesday, March 14, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Chop your week in half by joining Vincent Furnier, aka Alice Cooper, for what is sure to be a dose of Halloween in March. Cooper may be known for wild stage antics, but catchy songs — whether straight-up guitar rock or melodic metal — remain his secret weapon. His 2017 album Paranormal features two songs with his original Alice Cooper Band members and was produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, so fans who haven’t checked in for awhile should love it to death.

Todd Snider, Wednesday, March 14, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Snider can hold an audience spellbound with just a guitar, his inimitable, witty and heartfelt songs, and his natural ability as a raconteur with few peers. Those gifts should prove a perfect fit for the intimate confines of the Opera House as he kicks off a spring solo tour. With Reed Foehl.

Coordinated Suicides + Woodhull, Wednesday, March 14, Art In, 8 pm: Madison’s local sludge punks, Coordinated Suicides (pictured), headline a lineup of experimental, lo-fi hardcore rock. Woodhull is on tour from New York, a lead-guitar heavy outfit with intense, rambling vocals. Fellow locals Christian Dior combine aggressive melodies and atmospheric, droning guitars, while the up-and-coming, and anti-capitalist Black Cat play hardcore punk to open the night.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.