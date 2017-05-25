Isthmus Picks Playlist (May 25-June 1, 2017)

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of May 25-June 1, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

The Wind and the Wave: Thursday, May 25, Frequency, 8:30 pm: Hailing from the music-rich city of Austin, Texas, it takes a lot for the Wind and the Wave to stand out. But the alt-country duo of Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn do so deftly, thanks in no small part to their uncanny ability to make little sound big; the pair has all of the fullness and energy of seasoned arena rockers. With Justin Kawika Young, the Native Sibling.

Boston, Friday, May 26, Breese Stevens Field, 6:30 pm: With classic tracks like “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind” to their credit, Boston is one of the most iconic bands in the history of rock and roll. Now, the not-quite-prog, not-quite-pop group will be landing their spaceship at Breese Stevens Field for a night full of soaring vocals and tasty guitar solos. Get your lighters ready! Opening is Nashville psych-rock revivalists SIMO (who also play an afterparty at High Noon Saloon).

World's Largest Brat Fest, Friday-Monday, May 26-29, Alliant Energy Center: From humble beginnings on one grill in a Hilldale grocer's parking lot, this Memorial Day weekend tradition has grown into its name as the World's Largest Brat Fest. The music offerings also expanded with the fest's move to Alliant, providing big crowds for a diverse roster of local bands — and a number of Christian-oriented groups. Some legends are in the mix as well, including psychedelicized soul man George Clinton (Friday, 8 pm), headbangers Queensrÿche (Saturday, 6 p.m.) and '90s country chart-topper Joe Diffie (Monday, 4:30 pm).

Wurst Times, Saturday, May 27, High Noon Saloon + Brass Ring, 11 am-7 pm: It’s the wurst festival with the best name (pictured top left). Three stages feature a kick-ass lineup of local bands. At the High Noon, rock out to Dash Hounds (5:15 pm) and Squarewave (6:15 pm). In the parking lot, groove to Mexican ska from Los Meskales (noon), Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys (4 pm) and electronica from Oh My Love, playing their final show as Madison residents before moving to Austin, Texas (6 pm). The Brass Ring Stage features two bands with prehistoric tendencies: Tiny Dinosaur (5 pm) and Gentle Brontosaurus (6:30 pm). Proceeds from the event go to Madison Area Music Association (MAMA), the Madison Chapter of Guitars for Vets and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

Christian Dior, Saturday, May 27, Mickey's Tavern, 10:30 pm: Local music imprint Kind Turkey is taking rock straight from the garage and plopping it down at the bar. Headlining the night will be Christian Dior, a Madison sludge-pop supergroup that includes members of Tippy, We Should Have Been DJs and Miyha. Support comes from Sam Coffey & the Iron Lungs, a Toronto-based power-pop act in the vein of Thin Lizzy, and local slacker rockers the Smells, who would have been staples of '80s college radio had they not formed post-2010.

Secret Bad Boy, Saturday, May 27, The Wisco, 8 pm: Ben Joseph (Ezra Furman & the Boyfriends) is the mastermind behind the brand-new project Secret Bad Boy, which also includes members of Mild High Club and I Fight Dragons. The tracks released so far showcase crunchy guitar pop and breezy yacht rock, which should mellow out the Wisco for the holiday weekend. With Sam Ness.

Made of Blocks, Saturday, May 27, The Frequency, 9 pm: Madison’s Made of Blocks are releasing a new album, so come help them celebrate it in style. The Foo Fighters-esque quartet will be joined by Good Morning V, a driving rock group that includes two members of local legends Last Crack, and the Apollo Affair, an emo-tinged hard rock trio with such disparate influences as Marilyn Manson and Paramore.

Jackie Allen album release, Sunday, May 28, Café CODA, 7 pm: Need more evidence that Madison is fostering a healthy jazz scene? The McFarland-born Jackie Allen is jazz royalty. Daughter of a Dixieland tuba player, she grew up playing French horn, and later majored in vocal performance and jazz at UW-Madison. She's moved on to Chicago, and has released 11 records, receiving accolades for her vocal gifts and distinctive styling. She plays with her husband, bassist Hans Sturm; pianist and UW jazz prof Johannes Wallmann; and drummer Dane Richeson.

Pallbearer, Sunday, May 28, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The American South has become a breeding ground for some of the heaviest, sludgiest bands in metal, and Pallbearer is no exception. The Arkansas quartet has serious prog chops and a penchant for churning out swampy, doom-inflected jams that are heavy enough to make Mastodon sweat. Their third LP, Heartless, was released in March. With Inter Arma, Gatecreeper.

Proud Parents tape release, Tuesday, May 30, Mickey's Tavern, 10 pm: Madison garage popsters Proud Parents return from an East Coast jaunt just in time to unleash their second Rare Plant tape, Live at Karl's Kastle: Claire's Bday. Be sure to also catch Lung, a heavy electric cello-drums duo from Cincinnati, who generate a sound sure to set some unique vibrations afloat in Mickey's. Also with Madison guitar pop mutators Tippy.

Free Throw, Tuesday, May 30, Frequency, 7:30 pm: Another emo revival is upon us, and one of the bands to keep an eye on is Free Throw. The Nashville five-piece has garnered comparisons to scene staples like Brand New and Manchester Orchestra, due in part to their intricate song structures and a relentless touring schedule. Bear Your Mind, their second LP and debut for Triple Crown Records, is due out on May 26. With Homesafe, Heart Attack Man.

We Got Your Back, Jack, Wednesday, May 31, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Jack LeTourneau has worked with countless regional and national bands over the years, both in the studio and as a concert sound engineer. He's currently battling cancer and mounting medical bills, so the Know-it-All-Boyfriends have organized this all-star benefit show, also featuring Billy Branch, pat mAcdonald, Wally Ingram, Freedy Johnston and a mini-reunion by Madison rock legends Spooner.

Matthȁus , Thursday, June 1, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Matthȁus , a chamber folk band from Chicago and St. Paul, drops its first EP, Trilogy, following in the indie-orchestral tradition of Midwestern staples Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens. With Melkweed, LASKA.

Dwarves + JFA, Thursday, June 1, Frequency, 9 pm: Dwarves formed in the Chicago area as a '60s garage-influenced band but soon grew into a sex, drugs and mayhem-espousing punk outfit. Three decades later, they still rock hard and still love to panic the prudes; if you don't know them, you probably don't want to Google them at work. Skate punk pioneer JFA is similarly legendary, anchored by founding guitarist Don Redondo and singer Brian Bannon. Madison vets Funrod make the perfect opener.

Maggie Faris, Thursday, June 1, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: A proud Midwestern native, Maggie Faris has carved out quite the niche in the comedy landscape over the past 15 years, and is renowned for brave yet relatable and lighthearted views on the current social landscape, especially LGBT topics. In 2008 she was listed as one of the Funniest Lesbians in America by Curve Magazine. Come for the refreshing world view, and stay for the dorky non-sequiturs peppered through her set. With Spencer James, Ian Erickson. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, June 2-3, 8 & 10:30 pm.

