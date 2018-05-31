Isthmus Picks Playlist: May 31-June 7

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of May 31-June 7, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Thursday, May 31, Brink Lounge, 7:30 pm: Featuring three of Madison’s finest vocalists — Beth Kille, Shawndell Marks and Jen Farley — this pop-folk trio is celebrating the release of its much-anticipated sophomore album, Lean. The follow-up to 2014’s self-titled EP, Lean showcases tight, three-part harmonies, sleek production and deeply honest songwriting in the group’s most ambitious work yet. With Imaginary Watermelon.

Madison Comedy Week, Through Sunday, June 3, various venues: The laughs continue as the inaugural Madison Comedy Week continues, featuring sketch comedy, stand-up, improv and music. Improv fans should check out The New Set at Atlas Improv Company (Thursday, 7 pm). And help close out the week on a high note at the first Pursuit of Happiness Festival with stand-up headliners Mary Mack and Tim Harmston (Sunday, 7:30 pm). For the full schedule, visit madisoncomedyweek.com.

Isthmus Jazz Festival, June 1-10, various times and locations: Scheduling issues for the 31st annual festival required a change of dates, and organizers seized the opportunity to expand the former two-day event into a 10-day extravaganza with 27 different performances and events at various locations throughout Madison. This year’s focus will be on local and regional acts. There are a number of acts on the Memorial Union Terrace, a State Street “jazz stroll,” a concert highlighting jazz’s gospel roots, and another honoring women’s contributions to the genre. There’s also a world premiere from saxophonist Hanah Jon Taylor, Songs for the Emerging Man. Details: isthmusjazzfestival.com.

Mokoomba, Friday, June 1, North Street Cabaret, 9 pm: Before their June 3 show as part of Central Park Sessions, Zimbabwean Afro-pop Hall of Fame inductees Mokoomba bring their unique fusion of sounds to the Cabaret. The band’s latest album, Luyando, which means “mother’s love” in the Tonga language, is an acoustic effort that makes great use of instruments from around the world while retaining Mokoomba’s ability to craft catchy, toe-tapping rhythms.

Sam Ness, Friday, June 1, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Wisconsinite and MAMA-award nominated singer-songwriter Sam Ness traveled the world before returning home with his genre-bending 2017 folk album, Whispered on the Wind. With rugged vocals and a full backing band, including a cello and a soulful horn section, Ness sings ballads on relationships and his belief in God. With Josh Harty & the Big Tasty, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets.

Jackson Taylor & the Sinners, Friday, June 1, Red Zone, 9 pm: In song, Jackson Taylor comes across as a combination of ’70s era Waylon Jennings (party-ready but sensitive) and Merle Haggard (a working man). The persona is not a put-on; Taylor grew up in a family of migrant farm laborers, and his early musical career was spent as a resident wild child of the underground outlaw country and Southern rock scenes. Taylor and the Sinners’ music is a punk-edged combination of those two genres. With Zac Matthews Band.

Fruit Fest, Saturday, June 2, Plan B parking lot, 1:30 pm-9 pm: What could be sweeter than a full day of music from some of Madison’s best musical acts? The diverse lineup includes indie-folk-pop from The Fancy Pears, smooth hip-hop jams from Lucien Parker and DJ Mando, fun vintage sounds from Rocket to Luna, Johnny Likes Noize, Brett and The Dandys, and disco all-stars VO5. It’s the most glitter-friendly festival in town, without a doubt.

Parks & Trails Unite Festival, Saturday, June 2, Lake Farm County Park & McDaniel Park, 10 am-7 pm: Check out the new Lower Yahara River Trail with this free celebration organized by Dane County Parks. A slew of outdoor activities for all ages includes pontoon boat rides, disc golf, animal exhibits and, of course, nature walks. Each park hosts a music stage with performers ranging from Americana masters Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers to metalheads Lords of the Trident. This is Wisconsin, so of course there’s a biergarten (Lake Farm Park), a homebrew contest (McDaniel Park) and food carts at both parks. Schedule: danecountyparks.com.

The Pursuit of Happiness Session, Sunday, June 3, McPike Park (formerly Central Park), 11 am-9 pm: As a precursor to the cluster of sessions happening in August, Central Park Sessions launches an all-day affair with two stages — one main stage with musical acts and original dance by Kanopy Dance Company, and an acoustic stage with more musical acts and comedy to wrap up Madison Comedy Week. Mokoomba from Zimbabwe plays a set at the fest and a warm-up party at the Crystal Corner Bar (Saturday, June 2, 8 pm).

Tigue, Tuesday, June 5, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Blending genres as disparate as post-rock and drone music, Tigue is a Brooklyn-based group with a musical identity that is difficult to pin down. Consisting of three percussionists, Tigue’s tracks are long, winding and constantly evolving. Their latest project consists of three songs, but clocks in at over 40 minutes, with the longest track, “Quilts,” running 21 minutes and 53 seconds. Their tracks slowly build component by component, starting simply but growing more chaotic as the music progresses. Tigue’s recordings are entrancing, and should be even more so in a live setting. With Carbon Bangle, Erik Kramer.

Nineteen Thirteen, Wednesday, June 6, The Shitty Barn, Spring Green, 7 pm: The Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo teams up with cellist Janet Schiff, who plays a cello made in 1913 — hence the name. Their sprawling, otherworldly music should be a good fit for the pastoral setting of the Shitty Barn. With Hawaiian guitar-French swing wizards Mal-O-Dua.

Vieux Farke Touré, Thursday, June 7, North Street Cabaret, 9 pm: When you’re the son of a legendary musician, you’ve got a lot to prove, or else a lot of baggage to clear away as you chart your own course. Vieux Farka Touré has done both. The second son of desert blues guitarist Ali Farka Touré was discouraged from becoming a musician by his father, but Vieux persisted and eventually earned his father’s support. Farka Touré the younger has made a name for himself by combining the sounds of his native Mali with Latin, rock, and jazz sounds over the course of five solo releases. ALSO: Friday, June 8, 9 pm.

Ken Page, Thursday, June 7, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 pm: A versatile performer with a career spanning more than four decades, Ken Page has lent his distinctive voice to everything from Broadway musicals to animated characters. Best known for playing Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Page in recent years has developed a traveling show, Page by Page, which blends Broadway music with blues favorites. He performs here as part of the Overture Center’s popular cabaret series, a musical dining experience that transforms the Capitol Theater stage into an elegant nightclub.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.