Isthmus Picks Playlist (May 4-11, 2017)

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of May 4-11, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the Spotify playlist!

Scott H. Biram, Thursday, May 4, The Frequency, 8:30 pm: The bluesy Americana songs of Scott H. Biram are dispatches from the ragged edge of life; there’s lots of sinning and seemingly little hope of salvation. His one-man-band playing style is informed as much by Motorhead as Merle, so be prepared for intensity. With Madison hokum master Boo Bradley and Missouri honky-tonker Jack Grelle.

James Adomian, Thursday, May 4, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: Impressionist Adomian’s Bernie Sanders hit a chord with mainstream audiences as he made appearances on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast, Comedy Central’s @Midnight, and toured the country as a live duo act with fellow comedian Anthony Atamanuik, who plays Trump. Now Adomian is coming to Madison as himself to share his lighthearted observations about politics (perhaps) or Dr. Pepper commercials (probably). And who knows, maybe Jesse “The Mind” Ventura will make a special guest appearance. With Zach Martina, Anthony Siraguse. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Froth, Friday, May 5, UW Memorial Union-Der Rathskeller, 9 pm: The seed for Los Angelenos Froth was a joke about a fake band with a silent record, but there’s nothing ersatz about what they’ve been up to since picking up instruments and learning to play. Based in spacy psych rock, their recordings have moved through ’60s-garage simplicity and ’90s shoegaze to land at a more synthy-droney and chilled-out vibe all their own. Madison guitar pop wunderkinds Dash Hounds will make a perfect opener.

Manic Focus, Friday, May 5, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: John “JmaC” McCarten, alias Manic Focus, is a Chicago-based producer mixing soul, hip-hop rhymes, dubstep and other influences into a dizzying electronic dreamscape. He’s on tour behind the just-released Minds Rising album, featuring collaborations with Late Night Radio, ProbCause, Statik and others. Statik also opens, along with the Spvceage.

Cave Curse, Friday, May 5, Mickey’s Tavern, 10:30 pm: Bobby Hussy is a busy guy. When he’s not fronting his garage-punk stalwarts The Hussy, he’s either recording other Madison bands, playing guitar in Fire Heads, or performing with Cave Curse, his own darkwave, synth-punk act. For this outing, Cave Curse will be joined by Milwaukee noisemakers Sex Scenes, Madison punx Solid Freex and fellow local alt-country luminaries Wood Chickens.

Laura Marling, Saturday, May 6, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: Laura Marling isn’t just folk royalty — she’s real royalty. The daughter of a British lord (the 5th Marling Baronet, to be precise), the English songstress is likely the first in her family to get an album listed in New Musical Express’ “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” (as her sophomore effort, I Speak Because I Can, was). Now she’s supporting her sixth full-length, Semper Femina, and if the rave reviews it’s getting are any indication, NME better start clearing some more space on that list. With Valley Queen.

Matthew Logan Vasquez, Saturday, May 6, The Frequency, 9 pm: With his band Delta Spirit more or less on hold, Matthew Logan Vasquez has hardly allowed himself any downtime. Does What He Wants, his second album in two years, was released in April, and it’s full of the ramshackle, Kerouac-ian, Southwestern Americana that the well-traveled (he’s lived in San Diego, L.A., Brooklyn and, now, Austin) singer specializes in. With David Ramirez, Bronson Wisconsin.

Wild Sound, Saturday, May 6, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: Wild Sound is a collaboration between classically trained 2016 Grammy winners Third Coast Percussion (pictured) and Glenn Kotche, best known as the drummer for Illinois rock heroes Wilco. Kotche is also known in the modern classical and experimental music worlds as a respected composer of new works for percussion ensembles, some of which will be performed at the Overture show.

Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest-on-the-Road, Saturday, May 6, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Madison’s own jazz masters Harmonious Wail pair up with the Gonzalo Bergara Trio (pictured) from Argentina for a night that celebrates the passionate sounds of European gypsy jazz. Nothing lifts the spirits like the music that Django made famous.

Malcolm London, Sunday, May 7, The Frequency, 8:30 pm: Chicago rapper, poet, educator and activist Malcolm London has been heralded by Cornel West as “the Gil Scott-Heron of his generation,” and for good reason — since launching his career at a poetry slam in 2011 he’s gone on to earn international acclaim as an artist and social justice advocate. Alongside his friend Chance the Rapper, London runs the largest youth open mic in Chicago and in October 2016 released his debut album, Opia. Rich Robbins, another up-and-coming Chicago rapper, opens.

Frontier Ruckus, Monday, May 8, The Frequency, 8 pm: Much of Americana is focused on lyricism, but few people write with the specificity of Frontier Ruckus songwriter Matthew Milia. His lyrics invoke a Coen-esque view of suburban middle America, finding poignancy in even the most banal things. The Michigan quartet released its fifth LP, Enter the Kingdom, in February, recorded by former Wilco and Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer. With Thompson Springs.

The Book of Mormon, Tuesday, May 9, Overture Center, 7:30 pm: One of the most wildly popular musicals in history is returning to Madison. The Book of Mormon, written by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, follows an odd couple of missionaries as they venture to the far reaches of the world in the name of the lord. The show is a nine-time Tony Award winner, and was called “the best musical of the century” by The New York Times. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, May 10-11, 7:30 pm. Through May 14.

Trophy Dad, Wednesday, May 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: It’s an exciting time for the Madison bedroom pop favorites Trophy Dad: The release of their new Dogman EP was heralded by Stereogumwith an in-depth profile and exclusive stream. We’re happy the band is getting its due; while the rest of the country might now know them as the next big thing, we’ve trusted they’d go places ever since their excellent 2015 debut, Shirtless Algebra Fridays. Dash Hounds, Emma Fish and Laundry open.

ME eN YOU, Thursday, May 11, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Madison’s standout hip-hop cooperative works under the direction of poet/arranger Eric Newble. The group sometimes swells to as many as 10 onstage, blending live keys, saxophone and multi-vocalists. On a moment’s notice, tightly composed numbers change to raw freestyle rap that showcases the fearless stylings of Lord of the Fly. Watch for songs like the funky “Monday,” which has the effect of transporting the audience into the last hour of a New Orleans house party. With Wurk and Left Field Quartet.

Aparna Nancherla, Thursday, May 11, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: She may introduce herself by spilling her antidepressants on the floor, but Nancherla is the funniest red flag you ever did see. She’s a former writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and currently has roles on HBO’s Crashing and Netflix’s Love. Dozens of publications — from Time magazine to Vulture to Splitsider — have named her an up-and-coming comic force. Her dry observations about modern dating and the drawbacks of working from home add punch to her surrealistic interpretation of herself as a raptor from Jurassic Park. With Nate Abshire, Geoffrey Asmus. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, May 12-13, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.