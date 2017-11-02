Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 2-9, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Nov. 2-9, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

×

Ex Nuns, Thursday, Nov. 2, Mickey's Tavern (NOTE VENUE CHANGE), 8 pm: This four-piece post-punk act from Minneapolis somehow manages to be humble and hair-raising at the same time. It’s hard to imagine their legendarily huge amps will even fit into Mickey’s. When leader Ian Littleson screams the title line to “What’s On My Face?” you get the feeling that deep down he doesn’t want to know the answer. With Twelves, Sex Scenes.

Noam Pikelny, Thursday, Nov. 2, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: With The Punch Brothers, banjo virtuoso Noam Pikelny helped popularize progressive bluegrass, blending influences from rock, jazz and other disparate or distinctly non-old timey genres. As a solo artist, Pikelny continues to ride his experimental wave, creating a sound that’s at once classic and contemporary. Pikelny’s latest, this year’s Universal Favorite, includes covers ranging from country godfather Roy Acuff to indie icon Elliott Smith.

Moses Storm, Thursday, Nov. 2, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: While he may look like the son of the millionaire who can fire your dad from the factory, Moses Storm isn't quite that snooty or pretentious. In fact, Moses grew up with a poor, single mother, and was partially raised by missionaries -- an upbringing which allowed for a one-of-a-kind comedic perspective to flourish. These days Moses is either doing standup with bits about his mother buying ice cream just for the bucket, or entertaining audiences at Comic-Con or on Conan. With Nat Baimel, Andrew Wegleitner. ALSO: Fri-Sat, Nov. 3-4, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Nestle album release, Friday, Nov. 3, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 pm: Madison trio Nestle — Rob Lundberg, Ryan Packard and Cyrus Pireh — releases Hoffman Estates, a set of experimental soundscapes built with double bass, accordion, electric lute, electronics and other elements. The group also premieres “Bird Song,” a suite commissioned by the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, one of the hosts of this inDIGenous Jazz series concert. With Lovely Socialite.

Umphrey’s McGee, Friday-Saturday, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: One of the most popular bands in the jam scene, Umphrey’s McGee turns 20 this year. The Chicago-by-way-of-Notre Dame, Indiana, band has built both a reputation for killer live shows and a near-endless catalog of progressively jazzy, technically mind-warping tunes to draw from for their two-night stand. Their latest, Zonkey, is a collection of mash-ups that includes bits and pieces of artists ranging from Motorhead to Gorillaz. With Sunsquabi.

Slowdive, Saturday, Nov. 4, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: After a more than two-decade hiatus, this legendary shoegaze band is back — and finally getting the respect and critical recognition they deserved back in the ’90s. The English group reunited in 2014 and spent the last three years rediscovering their sound; the resulting 2017 self-titled album is nothing short of magnificent. A nod to the dreamy sound they helped define, it also feels fresh, intense, and, dare we say, relevant. With Cherry Glazerr.

Half-Stack Fall Showcase, Saturday, Nov. 4, Art In, 8 pm: Madison’s newest arts collective specializes in supporting women and non-binary folks in the local scene, but they also book truly killer shows. Headlining their fall showcase is Cult of Lip, a psychedelic rock band from Minneapolis known for spaced-out guitar, frenetic rhythms and dreamy vocals. Local acts on the bill include experimental electronic duo And Illusions, minimalist indie-rock duo Glassmen and Heather the Jerk, the toe-tapping solo project from Heather Hussy.

Flannel Fest, Saturday, Nov. 4, High Noon Saloon, 5 pm : For the past four years, the High Noon Saloon has hosted Flannel Fest, a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund featuring some of the brightest stars in the local Americana scene. This year, the fest expands to include two separate events — a “North” incarnation on Nov. 3 in Appleton, and a “South” one here at the High Noon. Jack White-produced fiddler Lillie Mae will headline, with support from The Mascot Theory, Beth Kille Band, Queen Hilma, Lost Lakes, and Weep & Willow, a duo featuring Cheap Trick progeny Miles Nielsen.

Funk Out Cancer, Saturday, Nov. 4, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The good folks of Phat Phunktion are back for their annual UW Carbone Cancer Center fundraiser and this year they brought along some friends: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and special guest Jimmy Voegeli of The Jimmys. For this funk fest, expect the number of high-energy jams to hit capacity early on and last through the night. Soul, rock, R&B, jazz and much more will be represented.

Bully, Monday, Nov. 6, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Alicia Bognanno’s doing a helluva lot more than just tryin’ these days. Her band, last seen locally haunting the confines of Spring Green’s Shitty Barn, will be riding the rough-rock waves of their second release, Losing, when they hit the High Noon. If the brisk lead single, “Feel the Same,” is any indication — and we‘re more than willing to bet that it is — we’re in for a night of killer grunge. With Big Ups.

Foo Fighters, Tuesday, Nov. 7, Kohl Center, 7:30 pm: You know you’re musically secure when you can unleash an overtly political album into politically charged times, and by all accounts, that’s exactly what Dave Grohl and company’s forthcoming ninth album, Concrete and Gold, is. Fresh on the heels of both a creative and physical recuperation (Grohl broke a leg performing in 2015), Grohl’s ready to rage against the American machine. With The Struts. Sold out.

Kamasi Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 8, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Tenor saxophonist Kamasi Washington grew up in Inglewood, California. Though his parents were music educators, he says he was not interested in music until he heard a tape of legendary hard bop drummer Art Blakey. From that point forward, Washington dedicated himself to jazz music and has quickly become one of contemporary jazz’s towering figures. With Pho.

VO5 + Better Yeti, Thursday, Nov. 9, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: MadCity Sessions kicks off its season of free concerts with a dance party guaranteed to warm up a fall evening — but also end early enough so you won’t be asleep at your desk Friday morning. Better Yeti has an elaborate backstory about Martians in Tibet, though astute clubgoers may recognize some Madison musicians on stage; no matter the band members’ origins, a funky good time is guaranteed. And the disco grooves of VO5 are always sure to send even non-dancers into a wiggle meltdown.

Beth Stelling, Thursday, Nov. 9, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: Beth Stelling tours the country drinking white wine. She may have a few kids hidden around the country, too, but who has time to remember stuff like that? Certainly not Stelling, who keeps busy writing for friend Pete Holmes’ HBO series Crashing and appearing on multiple podcasts regularly. Her acerbic wit is amplified by her conversational delivery, making each standup set seem like she is just joking around with you at a low-key party. With Alex Dragicevich. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.