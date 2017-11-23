Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 22-30, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Nov. 22-30, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

Tom Petty Tribute, Friday, Nov. 24, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: You’d be hard-pressed to find a music fan who wasn’t a bit blindsided by the death of Tom Petty in October. Beloved by listeners and revered by musicians, Petty influenced countless artists, including this group of regional all-stars who will be paying tribute to the genius behind Damn the Torpedoes and Full Moon Fever. Join WheelHouse, Driveway Thriftdwellers, Christopher Gold, Zach Pietrini and Brandon Beebe as they raise money for the Madison Area Music Association by celebrating the life of a once-in-a-generation artist.

Natty Nation, Friday, Nov. 24, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Now in its 10th year, this Black Friday concert from Madison’s favorite reggae band has become something of a post-holiday tradition. The smooth, energetic, roots-y stylings of Natty Nation will be joined by Immigré, a funky 10-piece Afrobeat band featuring plenty of horns and percussion. Madison dancehall DJ Trichome will spin, and vocalist Jon A. Thundercloud will perform Ho-Chunk music.

Hilltop Hoods, Monday, Nov. 27, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Though hip-hop is one of the quintessentially American forms of music, there are artists all over the globe who can rhyme just as well as us Yanks. A great example is Hilltop Hoods, the long-running Australian rap crew. They count brainy ’90s gangstas like Notorious B.I.G. and KRS-One among their influences (and it shows in their beats), but their vocals are distinctly down under, evident in the twang of rappers Suffa and MC Pressure. With 3rd Dimension, DJ Total Eclipse.

Kacy & Clayton, Tuesday, Nov. 28, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The vintage-leaning sound conjured by Kacy Anderson and Clayton Linthicum is frequently compared to British folk-rockers Fairport Convention, but they are just as reminiscent of fellow Canadians Ian & Sylvia. Their 2017 Jeff Tweedy-produced disc, The Siren’s Song, provides a perfect introduction to Kacy’s winsome/lonesome vocals and Clayton’s fancy picking. With Elk Walking, Luke Callen.

Whitney, Wednesday, Nov. 29, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: It’s always golden days when Julien Ehrlich, one half of Chicago-based Americana rockers Whitney, launches his melancholy falsetto from behind his drum set. Last seen in Madtown opening for The Head and the Heart earlier this year, Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakacek will lean on last year’s Light Upon the Lake, and a three-pack of gorgeous new songs released last spring. With Ne-Hi.

Morta Skuld, Wednesday, Nov. 29, Frequency, 8 pm: Bleak times call for bleak music. The As Humanity Fades Tour features a triumvirate of death metal bands hailing from Milwaukee (Morta Skuld), Cleveland (Embalmer) and somewhere in Delaware (Scorched). Morta Skuld deserves attention not only for its longevity in a brutal scene but also for evolving its sound over the past quarter-century. Earlier this year, Morta Skuld released Wounds Deeper Than Time on revered metal label Peaceville Records. Embalmer has an equally long history but focuses more on the genre’s gory side, while Scorched plays straight-up death metal.

Turkuaz, Thursday, Nov. 30, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Unapologetically vibrant and groovy, the jams of Turkuaz should make even the most reluctant dancers get on their feet and boogie. The Brooklyn nine-piece describes their sound as “powerfunk,” as they potently mix a breathtaking variety of genres to create something bold and contemporary. Their horns, harmonized vocals, percussion and glittery pageantry evoke large funk groups such as Tower of Power and James Brown’s band. But they also pull from the ’80s and ‘90s, adding psychedelic synths, indie guitar licks and modulated vocals. With The Suffers.

Half Gringa, Thursday, Nov. 30, Frequency, 8:30 pm: On previous releases, Half Gringa’s Americana-rock songs were mostly one-person affairs. Each one of Izzy Olive’s tracks succeeded through the tension and synergy between her defiant vocals and tense guitar strumming. On her debut LP Gruñona, released in August, the Chicago songwriter trades in this solo dynamic for a full band. These supporting players do a good job, filling in any gaps without disrupting Olive’s centrality. Olive’s lyrical approach, where she tells stories about life on the cultural margins as a Midwestern Latina, reaches new heights on tracks like “Peach Season.” With Heavy Looks, Gentle Brontosaurus, Minor Moon.

Kerosene Kites album release, Thursday, Nov. 30, Brink Lounge, 7:30 pm: Fronted by the duo of singer-songwriters Beth Kille (Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets) and Erik Kjelland (The Mascot Theory), Kerosene Kites debuts their first non-holiday themed album, Float Away, a collection of collaborations written over the past few years. The catchy lead single “House of Cards” adds some atmospheric guitar rock to their sound while still allowing their stellar harmony work to shine. With Shawndell Marks.

The Dustbowl Revival, Thursday, Nov. 30, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Fans of Americana will be giving post-Thanksgiving thanks for a shot at seeing one of the form’s most innovative practitioners. The eight members of The Dustbowl Revival leave virtually no American sound untouched. Imagine jug band/string band music with a Stax horn section and Muscle Shoals backline. Vocalist Liz Beebe’s jazz attack adds yet another layer. And you have to love a band whose video stars Dick Van Dyke. Can’t get much more American than that.

