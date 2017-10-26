Isthmus Picks Playlist: Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 2017

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 2017. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

Tori Amos, Thursday, Oct. 26, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: People tend to have strong, polarized reactions to Tori Amos. She’s either a divine pagan goddess or a pig-suckling weirdo. But whether you love or hate her, you can’t deny that she’s a groundbreaking artist with immense musical talent and commercial success to match. She’s touring in support of her new album, Native Invader. Her 15th studio release and her first since 2014, it’s a politically charged exploration of personal pain and shared national trauma. In many ways, the new album is classic Tori — lyrically gorgeous with bright, airy vocals over sparkling clean piano and fuzzed out guitar. The world might be going to hell in a handbasket, but at least the protest songs are good.

Borgore, Thursday, Oct. 26, Liquid, 9 pm: Perfect for Halloween, there’s something sinister and insidious in the hypnotizing dance music of Borgore. The Israeli-born producer, thoroughly in the school of dubstep artists such as Skrillex and RL Grime, adds metal influences to the genre, creating a musical style that he calls “Gorestep.” Mixing thrill with fear, his style could be described as a horror movie set inside a nightclub. Check out collaborations with emcees G Eazy and Juicy J for a taste of Borgore at his best. With Parker, Trini, Star Monster

Super Doppler, Thursday, Oct. 26, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Blending Beatlesque pop with Stax-y horns and a dash of Southern rock grit, Super Doppler leans in a retro direction but keeps it fresh with sharp songwriting and plenty of hooks. Their 2017 release Moonlight Anthems could be the great lost rock record of 1970, if it wasn’t brand new.

Bumper Jacksons, Thursday, Oct. 26, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: The winners of the Washington (D.C.) Area Music Awards are promising Madison some raucous fun. The female-fronted roots act blends jazz, swing and blues with pedal steel guitar and New Orleans-style brass. Sounds like a dance party is in the works.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Thursday-Friday, Oct. 26-27, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Stevens Point-based bluegrass outfit Horseshoes & Hand Grenades plays a traditionally Southern style of music with a distinctly Midwestern bent. The band has dubbed its sound “middle Western” music — folk stompers tailor-made for life above the Mason-Dixon. With Kitchen Dwellers, Armchair Boogie (Thursday) and Cascade Crescendo (Friday).

A Kurt Weill Cabaret, Friday, Oct. 27, UW Music Hall, 7:30 pm: Kurt Weill, the German expatriate composer best known for his collaborations with Bertolt Brecht (including Threepenny Opera, “Mack the Knife”), gets the greatest hits treatment in University Opera’s fall production. A Kurt Weill Cabaret will weave together 21 pieces from the broad-ranging Weill catalog, creating a new context for the songs in three themed sections, assembled by director David Ronis. The songs will be sung in English, French or German. ALSO: Sunday (3 pm) and Tuesday (7:30 pm), Oct. 29 & 31.

Freakfest, Saturday, Oct. 28, State Street, 7 pm: Hip-hop, funk and New Orleans spice are the triple-threat ingredients in the witchy brew of this year’s Freakfest Halloween melee. On the main stage at Capitol Square, DRAM rocks his sunny, trap-happy vibe after a lead-in from the man he cites as his strongest musical inspiration — legendary funky soul Godfather George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic. (Is it too much to hope for the two to team up on DRAM’s “Broccoli”?) Meanwhile, on the Gilman Street stage, it’s a pair of New Orleans’ finest, as the musical prog-fusion of MUTEMATH leads into the soulful jazz of Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. And those are just the headliners: Plenty of Madison faves (Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, DJay Mando) are on tap to thrill and chill, too.

Hella Gay Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 28, The Frequency, 9 pm: Is there anything more fabulous than a spectacularly gay Halloween extravaganza? Beloved Madison theater punk band Screamin’ Cyn Cyn & the Pons will be reuniting, and they’re joined by surf rockers Venus in Furs, lo-fi quartet Ladyscissors and the hip-shaking weirdness of Shane Shane, the solo project of Screamin’ Cyn Cyn co-founder Shane O’Neill. Between sets, DJ Boyfrrriend and Sarah Akawa will spin fun dance grooves.

Nahko, Sunday, Oct. 29, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The sheer sincerity and optimism of Nahko’s rich Americana-inspired music is chicken soup for the cynical soul. On the new solo LP My Name is Bear — his first apart from the band Medicine For The People — Nahko tells of his struggles and ultimate triumphs over the obstacles life has thrown his way. Portland-born and Hawaiian-based, Nahko enfolds diverse influences from his Apache, Puerto Rican and Filipino backgrounds to create a musical melting pot. In this, his music is truly Americana for everyone. With 1,000 Fuegos, Christina Holmes.

The Milk Carton Kids, Wednesday, Nov. 1, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Two acoustic guitars, two voices and no fooling around: This is the sound of The Milk Carton Kids. Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan mesh both instrumentally and vocally via a rare telepathy usually reserved for brother duos with names such as Everly or Louvin. Their acoustic alchemy should be a perfect match for the intimate Stougton Opera House. With Sammy Miller & the Congregation.

Ex Nuns, Thursday, Nov. 2, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: This four-piece post-punk act from Minneapolis somehow manages to be humble and hair-raising at the same time, and we imagine their legendarily huge amps will fill the North Street Cabaret. When leader Ian Littleson screams the title line to “What’s On My Face?” you get the feeling that deep down he doesn’t want to know the answer. With Twelves, Sex Scenes.

Noam Pikelny, Thursday, Nov. 2, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: With The Punch Brothers, banjo virtuoso Noam Pikelny helped popularize progressive bluegrass, blending influences from rock, jazz and other disparate or distinctly non-old timey genres. As a solo artist, Pikelny continues to ride his experimental wave, creating a sound that’s at once classic and contemporary. Pikelny’s latest, this year’s Universal Favorite, includes covers ranging from country godfather Roy Acuff to indie icon Elliott Smith.

Moses Storm, Thursday, Nov. 2, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: While he may look like the son of the millionaire who can fire your dad from the factory, Moses Storm isn't quite that snooty or pretentious. In fact, Moses grew up with a poor, single mother, and was partially raised by missionaries -- an upbringing which allowed for a one-of-a-kind comedic perspective to flourish. These days Moses is either doing standup with bits about his mother buying ice cream just for the bucket, or entertaining audiences at Comic-Con or on Conan. With Nat Baimel, Andrew Wegleitner. ALSO: Fri-Sat, Nov. 3-4, 8 & 10:30 pm.

