Finding peace in chaos

The incomparable Graham Nash — the 1960-70’s-era pop/folkie who urged us to teach our children well — has spent half a century crafting songs that help listeners appreciate the good around us while urging them to stay politically engaged.

Now 75 and living in New York City, Nash spoke to Isthmus by phone from a Hampton Inn near Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was in the middle of a two-month domestic tour that stops at Overture Center’s Capitol Theater on Oct. 14.

It’s been nearly 50 years since you headlined Woodstock with fellow guitarists David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young. What keeps you going?

Life is insanely difficult for a lot of folks these days, particularly politically, and I believe that my job is to do two things: give the audience value for its hard-earned money, and [have] them smiling when they leave.

Your songs “Chicago” [on police brutality], “Immigration Man” and “Military Madness” are as topical as ever. What’s on your mind now?

Today, it’s everything about Trump. He’s literally a no-brainer. He’s a disgrace as a human being. He has damaged this country tremendously. It’s ego. He’s a madman. America is an incredible country and surely we deserve better.

You released a new album last year, This Path Tonight. What can we expect from the new material?

Those new songs are me, today. A bit mellow, written from the heart. I want people to understand what I’m feeling. That’s the whole point. And I think they do. In this time of chaos and craziness, I want people to come and have a couple hours of peace.

What will the Madison concert be like?

With me is an incredible guitarist, Shane Fontayne, who also co-wrote some of my new songs. My set list is a delicate dance. I play what I want — without having to consult with Stephen [Stills] or David [Crosby] or Neil [Young]. It’s easy to keep songs fresh because I play from my heart. ‘Our House’ is so very emotional to me — they all are, actually.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young as a foursome has sold millions of albums and packed countless venues, then split up, rejoined and split again. Is another reunion possible?

No. I haven’t spoken to Crosby in two years and I don’t want to talk to him at this point. The others, well let’s just say there’s no interest at this point.

What’s the best part of touring?

Seeing the happy, smiling faces out there. And, exploring new sights with my camera.

Are you recognized on the street?

Sometimes. People are really very nice to me and we stop and chat.

You have three children and five grandchildren. What we should teach our children?

Lead by example as you deal with situations. You have to just live your life and hope that your children are noticing!

We’ve lost some of your peers lately. Does that give you pause?

I am a very lucky man. I’ve followed my heart and I’m still creating, I’m still alive, I’m still healthy — let’s rock!