The beat goes on

Joel Shanahan has written writhing, pulsing techno as Golden Donna since 2009, first releasing a self-titled album in 2012. Since then, Golden Donna has consistently produced a shapeshifting style of house music that defies easy classification.

His fourth full-length release, Fairydust, continues Golden Donna’s push into progressive and trance territory and pays tribute to an old, dear friend.

Shanahan says much of the album was written as a homage to mentor, friend and touring partner Chelsea Faith Dolan (who produced and performed electronic music as Cherushii). Shanahan is also confronting the horrific tragedy at Ghost Ship warehouse in winter of 2016, which he survived. Dolan was among the 36 who died in the fire at the Oakland venue and art space, which still being litigated in Alameda County.

“I learned so much from her over the years,” Shanahan says, “[Chelsea] was such a wonderful human being and incredible talent.”

×

These memories have a presence on Fairydust. The songs are dark and meditative, and echoes of Cherushii’s performance-driven style resonate throughout.

The album opener, “I Want You To Know (Ode),” bursts in with driving quarter-note kicks, with pinging, reverbing notes flitting above. A wide, echoing synth lead sets a melodic theme and polyrhythms creep in beneath until the beat mostly drops — and it becomes clear the song is miles away from where it began.

In “Possession Themes,” delayed synth arpeggios cascade in free space as a beat filters in piecemeal, finally bringing order. The song is dark and glittering, with some serious Giorgio Moroder-by-way-of-Midnight Express vibes.

A standout track, “Cycle,” layers stuttering percussion and cold noise like crushed ice in a bingo spinner until a gigantic, Vangelis-y synth lead melts through to a straightforward dance groove.

Golden Donna excels at this kind of trickery — setting a scene and subtly manipulating everything around it, until finally you realize everything’s different; you’re not in Kansas anymore.

Even for those unfamiliar with electronic music, Fairydust is a welcome surprise.

Golden Donna performs July 14 at Madison’s High Noon Saloon and August 4 at Site 1A in Milwaukee.