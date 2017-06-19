The soulman rests

We lost another musical treasure over the weekend. Sonny Knight, the Minneapolis-based soulman extraordinaire, died of lung cancer at age 69 on June 17.

Knight, who was born in Jackson, Mississippi, was a former soldier in Vietnam and Korea who spent much of his working life behind the wheel of a truck. Then, in his mid-60s, because he had a smooth voice, a charismatic stage presence and a dream that wouldn’t die, he leapt into a recording and touring career with the Lakers, a tight, funky horn ensemble.

Knight was in the Isthmus offices last June to record an Isthmus Live session before a show at The Majestic.

×

My band, VO5, had the honor of warming up the crowd for a closing set by Sonny Knight and the Lakers at last year’s AtwoodFest. As always, it was a steaming hot day, with jubilant throngs packed into the parking lot of Monty’s Blue Plate, across from the Barrymore. Sonny, dressed in a three-piece suit, gave every ounce he had, mopping sweat from his brow and putting the talented Lakers through their funky paces. We knew we were in the presence of a master. But we didn’t know it was the last time we’d see him in action.