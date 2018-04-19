Vinyl Cave: “The Dreams of Beasts Must Die” by United Teachers of Music; and April news

× Expand "The Dreams of Beasts Must Die" by United Teachers of Music.

As long as there has been rock music, the Twin Cities have remained a reliable provider of aggressive sounds. The buzzsaw guitars of The Litter in the ’60s led to the over-amped garage-frat revivalists Hypstyrz and numerous punk bands in the ’70s. Later, the relocation of the Amphetamine Reptile label to Minneapolis crystallized a harder-edged noise sound by shepherding both over-the-top locals (Cows) and precision-based out-of-towners (Helmet). AmRep has been mostly inactive for quite some time (as far as releasing new music – founder Tom Hazelmyer remains quite active in other projects), but adherents to its approach still permeate the Cities’ scene. The new LP from United Teachers of Music, The Dreams of Beasts Must Die, fits well into this legacy of peculiarly jolly Minnesotan malevolence.

The five-piece band is made up of players that scenesters will recognize from their days in past underground bands such as Drug Budget, 20 Dollar Love, Amish Armada and Kentucky Beltfight. There’s also a Madison connection via guitarist Scott Frisch, formerly of Things Fall Apart and SevenOneFive.

The album’s songs careen along in a riff-fueled frenzy, creating 10 dark short stories featuring eternal space travelers, mythic battles, a post-atomic hellscape, and, most frightening of all, the current president. It’s solid, melodic and punk-edged metal, which should please fans of vintage hard rock to no end. Also, it’s worth noting that the LP itself, self-released by the band, is extremely well done; the sound is great and the pressing top notch.

United Teachers of Music will be playing Friday, April 20, at The Frequency, along with Chicagoland heaviness experts Bible of the Devil, Indiana duo Dad & Steve, and Madison’s own Gran Fury. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 21, brings the 2018 edition of Record Store Day, music fans’ annual chance to throw caution to the wind, have a complete responsibility meltdown and bring home a pile of records. Or, completely avoid going to any shops because there’s too many freakin’ people fighting for this year’s limited releases. After 11 years, it’s become a somewhat controversial topic. Like it or not, RSD has helped fuel the resurgence of the LP format, and that twice-yearly cash infusion (along with the “Black Friday” specials) has almost assuredly helped keep some stores in business during that time as well.

The complete list of this year’s releases can be found at the RSD site. Official participants in Madison include B-Side Records, 436 State St. (opening at 9 a.m.); Ear Wax, 254 W. Gilman St. (open at noon); MadCity Music, 2023 Atwood Ave. (note their new location; open at 8 a.m.); Strictly Discs, 1900 Monroe St. (open at 7 a.m.); and Sugar Shack, 2301 Atwood Ave. (open at 8 a.m.). As is the norm, there is more than just records going on, so check out the Isthmus calendar for more information.

It’s worth noting that the Wisconsin Vinyl Collective returns with a second RSD compilation this year, available for the first time on Saturday. A release party will take place Sunday, April 22, at the High Noon Saloon. Starting at 4 p.m., performers for the show include comp participants Tundra Blood (led by singer-songwriters Gabe Burdulis, Corey Mathew Hart and Erik Kjelland), J-Council, the Zach Pietrini Band and Peridot, along with 2017 participants Kyle Megna & Ross Caterton. This year’s collection also includes previously unreleased music by Violent Femmes, Phox, Brett Newski and more. The project is also for a good cause, raising money for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.

Record collectors are also advised that there is more danger just down the road, as the periodic St. Vincent de Paul collectible record sale gets underway Wednesday, April 25, with the Williamson Street store opening at 9 a.m. While the line at the door may not be quite as long as at some stores on Record Store Day, veterans of this sale know the scrum to get to the LP bins is even more intense, because you know it’s the serious diggers who are reporting first thing on a workday to see what turns up. I have to admit, last year I went for the 45s first instead … much less competitive.

Speaking of 45s, fans of local music should also be on the lookout for a pair of upcoming 7-inch releases. A release party will take place on April 28 at the Crystal Corner Bar for a new split release by The Vipers and Chunkhead. And the Mickey’s Tavern calendar includes an intriguing note on the schedule for May 26: a 7-inch release party for black metal duo Tubal Cain.