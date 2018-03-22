What’s your story, Dessa?

× Expand Bill Phelps

Dessa is a lot of things, most of them simultaneously.

The singer/emcee from the Minneapolis-based rap crew Doomtree is also an accomplished solo artist. And an author and essayist. And a whiskey enthusiast and dessert connoisseur. With Doomtree and on other solo tours, Dessa has played in Madison at least a dozen times, which included two different Isthmus Live Sessions.

Here’s are a few of the milestones in her life so far.

May 23, 1981:

Born in Minneapolis.

“I was kind of melancholic by the time I hit my teenage years but I was loved.”

1999:

Valedictorian of her high school, she enrolls at the University of Minnesota to study philosophy.

“A lot of the things that I was interested in all fit [into philosophy] — science, ethics and existence. Also, I was the only woman in the philosophy department and that gender differential was a good primer for hip-hop.”

2003:

Becomes a medical technical writer after college but that doesn’t feed her soul, “so I started getting into competitive poetry slams because I wasn’t getting any traction in becoming an essayist. I would send essays to The New Yorker and they would send me form rejection letters back.”

2004:

Having met the guys in Doomtree at their shows a couple of years prior, “they sat me down and asked me if I wanted to be in Doomtree and I just flipped out. Totally lost my shit. Afterward, I called my mother and told her I’m going to be in Doomtree and she said ‘What’s a Doomtree?’”

2005:

Drops her first solo EP False Hopes.

2008:

Doomtree releases their self-titled debut, which includes Dessa’s solo track “Sadie Hawkins” where she raps in both Spanish and English. “[Creating that album] was fun and challenging [because] we all have such disparate musical styles. It’s an adventure to see where we overlap.”

Releases her first book, a collection of essays and poetry called Spiral Bound. “For the two years prior to that I was really bummed that the writing thing wasn’t working out. I kept being angry that these rap records weren’t books. Then, after I put my book out, I felt so much more comfortable as a rapper and musician because I could just enjoy being on stage for what it was instead of trying to insert all of my literary appetites into it. I [was no longer] salty that I felt like a failed writer.”

2010:

Releases first solo album, A Badly Broken Code. “I took a really long time to release my first album because I was a little worried that no one would care.” But then, it got mentioned on NPR “and I remember my mom and dad were like ‘This all makes sense now.’ I felt validated.”

2013:

Drops second solo album, Parts of Speech, wanting to “investigate organic sounds — like cellos and layered vocal harmonies — which aren’t always a part of hip-hop production.”

2016:

Minneapolis-based ice cream shop creates Dessa’s Existential Crunch. “It’s whiskey flavored, because that’s what’s on my backstage rider, and pralines because that’s my favorite dessert from New Orleans. It’s rich and warm with a little bit of crunch and a buttery decadence.”

Lands track on the mixtape for Broadway musical hit Hamilton. “Being involved in that meant a lot for me musically and as a writer — it conveyed some credibility.”

Moves to New York City half time “because I’ve always been attracted to the cultural scene here and … I also had a pretty lousy break-up … and the publishing industry is here, so it helps to meet other writers and publishers.”

2017:

Headlines a show with the Minnesota Orchestra, featuring new arrangements of her songs. “I learned a lot. I was nervous. I was excited. [After], I felt expanded. To share a stage with 75 masters of craft was a really big deal..”

Publishes essay in The New York Times Magazine on wandering around New Orleans not as an entertainer but as a tourist.

2018:

Releases her new album Chime. While working on it, she also got heavily into neuroscience to help herself get over that “really lousy break-up [in 2016]. I thought, maybe if I could find the love [region] in my brain, I could make it stop because I was still not over this guy.” She worked with a neuroscientist, a clinician and an MRI machine to re-train her brain to no longer love her ex.

Her experiments in rewiring her brain’s romance regions influence her new album, which reviewers have heralded as groundbreaking, musically adventurous and aggressive. Fall 2018: Expected to release her first hardcover collection of essays — “My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love” — which she describes as “the most interesting stories from the last 10 years of touring.”

March 30, 2018:

Dessa will perform at Majestic Theatre.

For the new tour, she’s “reconceptualized and reimagined a lot of the music with a full band, [including] three-part harmonies and big, new sounds — I can’t wait to share it with Madison.”