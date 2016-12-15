Badger hall-of-famers

× Expand Violent Femmes, 1982.

The magnetic pull of vintage tunes draws you into the coolest gig on earth and doesn’t let go until eight hours later, when it’s last call for rock ’n’ roll.

For music lovers, a visit to Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a sensory grab. It’s well worth the flight or drive for a day trip, and although debates will always rage about who is and isn’t included, the hall captures an important facet of our cultural history.You can marvel at the music your parents danced to, and wonder about whatever it is kids are listening to today.

All the big stars are there, of course, but just beyond Ringo’s drum kit, around the corner from Elton’s velvet cape and Mick’s “Satisfaction” suspenders, and nestled next to the Boss’ vintage Telecaster are artifacts from Garbage, Da BoDeans, Timbuk 3 and other Badger rockers, past and present.

Wear comfortable shoes, and keep your eyes peeled for memorabilia from Madison’s musical past, including:

Tickets for Midwesterners Cheap Trick’s 1976 show at the Stone Hearth ($1); photos and clips from Johnny Cougar (John Mellencamp) at the Church Key and the Violent Femmes on Library Mall.

Photos, posters and wreckage from the 1967 plane crash that resulted in the drowning of Otis Redding and his band, scheduled to play that night at the Factory, at the corner of State and Gorham.

The backing boombox played by Grammy-nominated Timbuk 3’s Pat MacDonald and Barbara Kooyman. They played it numerous times at Memorial Union Terrace.

Demo tapes from Smashing Pumpkins and the Replacements, who recorded at Smart Studios in the early 1990s

Video of Waukesha’s Les Paul explaining how he invented the solid-body electric guitar.

Some musicians who still play here in Madison are already famous enough to make the cut. For example, Freedy Johnston gigs in Madison with Steely Dane; the hall displays lyrics and artwork from his 1994 Bad Reputation record, which was produced by Butch Vig, of Garbage fame.

Speaking of Garbage, you can get a close look at Shirley Manson’s outfit (in an early MTV video of “Stupid Girl” playing nearby) and youngster photos of Vig, Steve Marker and Duke Erickson (remember Fire Town and Spooner?).

Or how about checking out some handwritten lyrics from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon? He’s based in Eau Claire, and has provided a leg up to many musicians from the region.

When you visit, arrive early. Hint: Take escalators up and work downward to avoid crowds. Save the theater venues (looping concerts, induction ceremonies, vintage music TV shows, etc.) until your feet ache.

To keep the hall fresh, curators add new displays each year, honoring the most recent inductees. For 2016, that includes Cheap Trick (who began by playing high school proms and a UW dorm cafeteria) and our neighbors from the south, Chicago.