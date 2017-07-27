Many area residents — lifelong east-siders! and even Mononans! — are sometimes confused about where Madison ends and Monona begins. Many labor under the delusion that certain businesses, buildings and parks are in Monona when they’re not, and vice versa. So woe betide you if you are a newcomer to our shores; recent and even not-so-recent arrivals are apt to have even vaguer conceptions of what’s in Monona and what’s not. Remember: Just because something’s east of the namesake lake doesn’t necessarily mean it’s in Monona.
NOT in Monona:
Monona Golf Course
Michael’s Frozen Custard,3826 Atwood Ave.
Lake Edge Shopping Center
Monona Grove High School’s tennis courts on East Coldspring Avenue (the blue ones)
Nathaniel W. Dean House
Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District at 1610 Moorland Road
Edna B. Taylor Conservation Park
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison (!)
Blain’s Farm and Fleet,2202 S. Stoughton Road
Glendale Middle School
The big green water tower (“The Pickle”)
La Follette High School
Pinney Branch Library
The bike path along Waunona Way
Viet Hoa Market
Riverwood Apartments
In Monona:
Chase Bank, 802 W. Broadway
South Towne Mall
The Monona Menards
The Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive