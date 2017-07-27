Many area residents — lifelong east-siders! and even Mononans! — are sometimes confused about where Madison ends and Monona begins. Many labor under the delusion that certain businesses, buildings and parks are in Monona when they’re not, and vice versa. So woe betide you if you are a newcomer to our shores; recent and even not-so-recent arrivals are apt to have even vaguer conceptions of what’s in Monona and what’s not. Remember: Just because something’s east of the namesake lake doesn’t necessarily mean it’s in Monona.

NOT in Monona:

Monona Golf Course

Michael’s Frozen Custard,3826 Atwood Ave.

Lake Edge Shopping Center

Monona Grove High School’s tennis courts on East Coldspring Avenue (the blue ones)

Nathaniel W. Dean House

Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District at 1610 Moorland Road

Edna B. Taylor Conservation Park

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison (!)

Blain’s Farm and Fleet,2202 S. Stoughton Road

Glendale Middle School

The big green water tower (“The Pickle”)

La Follette High School

Pinney Branch Library

The bike path along Waunona Way

Viet Hoa Market

Riverwood Apartments

In Monona:

Chase Bank, 802 W. Broadway

South Towne Mall

The Monona Menards

The Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive