Ald. Mark Clear may face ethics complaint

Ald. Mark Clear says he should have disclosed that he owned stock in Exact Sciences before sponsoring a $2.5 million Tax Incremental Financing loan for the tech company to build a new laboratory and warehouse in his district. On Oct. 3, the Common Council unanimously approved city support for the $57.3 million project. Clear tells Isthmus he owns 48 shares in the local company, currently valued at more than $2,000.

“I probably should have [disclosed]... But it’s a de minimis amount,” says Clear. “I don’t think it makes any difference in the world.”

Former Ald. Brenda Konkel disagrees. She says local political party Progressive Dane, of which she is a member, will decide soon whether to file an ethics complaint over Clear’s lack of disclosure during the vote on the Exact Sciences project. If Progressive Dane won't file the complaint, Konkel says she’ll do it herself.

“Whenever you invest money in a company that has business before the city, that’s definitely something [a council member] needs to disclose publicly,” says Konkel. “In this case, [Clear] was the sponsor of it. He spoke in favor it. And then he voted for it. I think all three of those things are problematic, especially without the disclosure. I’d prefer to see a straight-up recusal.”

Exact Sciences — known for its colorectal cancer screening test Cologuard — promises to create 250 jobs as part of its expansion on Forward Drive, formerly the headquarters of Spectrum Brands.

In 2015, the company was vying for even more in city subsidies as part of the Judge Doyle Square project. But a week after that project won approval, Exact Sciences’ stock dropped more than 50 percent when the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a draft recommendation statement characterizing the Cologuard test as an “alternative screening test,” rather than a “recommended” one. The company then pulled out of Judge Doyle Square.

“The stock tumbled and they abandoned their plans for the downtown headquarters,” Clear says. “So once that was over and they no longer had any business before the city, I decided to scoop up 48 shares. It was right at the bottom, I think I spent $600.”

Fast forward to 2017: Exact Sciences stock price is going gangbusters, climbing from about $15 to $48 a share since January.

“It's turned out to be a very good investment,” Clear says. “I wish I had $1,000 to invest at the time but I didn't.”

The city’s code of ethics requires elected officials with a “financial or personal interest in any matter coming before the Common Council” to disclose “the nature and extent of the interest.” When asked about the potential of an ethics complaint against him, Clear says he intended to disclose but “was flummoxed and forgot” after Ald. Rebecca Kemble added an amendment defining the conditions for when Exact Sciences would receive city funds (which was ultimately approved with Clear’s support). The alder admits he should have disclosed that he was a stockholder but doesn't think it was required under the city’s ethics laws.

“Former Ald. Konkel may think otherwise. She’s right that I should have disclosed it. I just forgot,” Clear says. “But there’s nothing to hide. It didn't meet the threshold for disclosure.”

But it’s unclear what that threshold is. Assistant city attorney Steve Brist says his office leans on the side of disclosure regardless of the dollar amount. “If it's a larger involvement, then we recommend that they recuse themselves from voting.”

Konkel contends the way the ethics code is written is “flawed and needs review.”

“I don’t think our ethics code goes far enough and it’s confusing,” Konkel says. “Elected officials should have to completely recuse themselves from the entire discussion if they own any stock in a company [with business before the council].”

Konkel says that the code of ethics is unclear on when an elected official must recuse because of financial conflicts of interest. In one section, the ethics code states that officials must disqualify themselves from voting if they are “associated” with a company that has business before the city. The law defines associated as an official with a company or a stockholder with “2 percent of outstanding equity.” Clear’s stock in Exact Sciences — 48 shares of more than 119 million circulating — is a miniscule percentage.

“So for a large, publicly traded company you could own quite a bit of the stock and it won't amount to 2 percent,” Brist says. “You could have millions invested in a company and it wouldn't be 2 percent.”

However, in another section of the ethics ordinance it states an official shouldn't weigh in or vote when the matter under consideration involves “financial or personal interests to the extent that such interest conflict or appear to conflict with his or her official duties.”

Konkel says Clear fails that test.

“I know that it's a small dollar amount and some people don’t think it's that important. But this is where the slippery slope begins,” Konkel says. “The less vigilant elected officials are about this, the more things will slip by and we don’t want to normalize this type of activity.”

Once a complaint is filed, the ethics board will decide whether to hold a hearing on it. If it does, it could recommend actions to the council, including “sanctioning, censuring, reprimanding or expelling the elected official.”

Mayor Paul Soglin tells Isthmus he owned 1,000 shares in Exact Science a few years ago. But he sold the stock in 2015 when the city started to negotiate with the company over the Judge Doyle Square development. The stock climbed as high as $30 a share in 2015, meaning the mayor might have owned $30,000 in the company at one point.

“I sold the stock as soon as I learned that Exact Sciences might be involved in the Judge Doyle Square project,” Soglin says. “I sold it because I knew I would be directing negotiations that could have a bearing on the stock price.”

Had the mayor held on to to his Exact Sciences share, his stock would be worth $48,000 today. Konkel says the mayor did the right thing and it underscores the importance of council members disclosing even potential financial gain.

“It’s important the public knows why elected officials vote the way they do. Are they voting in the best interest of their constituents?” Konkel asks. “Or are they voting in the best interest of their pocketbook or a company they support? Those questions can't be answered if they never tell us the whole story.”