American Birkebeiner looking to make snow for 2018

The organizers of the American Birkebeiner just can’t trust Mother Nature anymore. For this year’s edition of the cross-country ski race, they may end up taking matters into their own hands by making their own snow.

Event director Kristy Maki noted the development Thursday at a Wisconsin Science Festival panel about the impact of climate change on the state’s outdoor recreation.

“We would never be able to make enough snow to cover the whole trail,” Maki says in an interview. “But the hope is that we could have a short loop at the start, and extend the ski season in Hayward, and then have a little bit of snow to help with areas on the trail that might need some fortification if we don’t have enough natural snow.”

It won’t be a silver bullet, says Maki. “It wouldn’t be something that would be able to save the race, though, unfortunately.”

Organizers are still exploring the snowmaking option, but if they go forward with the plan, they hope to get the equipment up in the next few weeks, before the ground freezes and further construction becomes impossible. But it’s contingent on a few things — including the need for a high-capacity well to supply enough water and higher-capacity electricity for the area.

A lack of snow this year forced the race’s cancellation, only the second time the Birkie has been called off in more than 45 years. Weather and snow conditions have also resulted in shortening the race a few times.

The race is important not only to the 10,000 skiers who participate each year, but to the local economies of the Cable and Hayward areas.

Last year, after a weeklong thaw left the 50-kilometer course muddy and mushy, Birkie crews trucked in snow from anywhere they could find it, attempting to make just enough of an event to keep skiers in town, partying — and spending money. A 2013 University of Wisconsin study found that silent sports activities like the Birkie contribute almost $15 million to the local economy in Hayward, where the race is held every February.

Unpredictable winters in recent years have been tough on the Birkie and its participants — up-and-down snow conditions across the state make it difficult for participant to train for the grueling race. A few proposals had been floated to keep the race running, from snowmaking to moving the race to an earlier date with the hope of more predictable snowfall.

But Maki says a date change would be very difficult, because the Birkie is part of the international Worldloppet League of races. “And most weekends in the Midwest, there is another ski race, and we don’t want to impact anyone else’s race.”

In the meantime, Birkie organizers are “going full speed ahead,” says Maki. “We’ve already got some snow on the ground, and I’m hoping that’s a good sign for this winter.”