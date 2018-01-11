Live Nation buys controlling interest in Frank Productions

× Expand David Michael Miller

In a move that abruptly turns competitors into unexpected business partners, Live Nation Entertainment, the California-based national concert booking behemoth, has purchased a “majority interest” in Madison-based Frank Productions.

“It doesn’t change what we’re doing or how we’re doing it,” says Charlie Goldstone, president of Frank Productions Concerts. “It simply allows us to grow the business that we’ve been developing in Madison.”

Under the new partnership, Frank Productions takes over operations, including staffing and booking, at the Orpheum Theater, confirms Goldstone. That adds the 1,700-capacity theater to an empire that already includes the High Noon Saloon (purchased from former owner Cathy Dethmers in February of last year), Madison FreakFest, the annual summer concert series at Breese Stevens Field, and The Sylvee, the new 2,500 capacity concert venue Frank Productions is building on East Washington Avenue. Thanks to Frank Productions’ in-process merger/partnership with Majestic Theatre owners Matt Gerding and Scott Leslie, Frank Productions now has the ability to book acts into the majority of Madison’s concert venues.

It’s a stunning move for Frank Productions, which has slung more than a few arrows at Live Nation about the corporation’s attempts to book shows into the Madison market without a strong local presence.

“Where I’ve been critical in the past, I’ve been critical of Live Nation’s approach,” says Goldstone. “I’ve always said that if the Orpheum was properly managed and booked, it would be a great complement to The Sylvee. Now, they’ll be utilizing a team on the ground in Madison. They understand that we know Madison best.”

According to a Jan. 11 story at Billboard.com, Live Nation will purchase Frank Productions’ holdings in Nashville’s NS2 and Cmoore Live in Boise, Idaho. But both companies “will continue to operate as stand-alone companies.”

Live Nation hired Madison native Toffer Christensen, who had run T Presents, his own local concert booking agency, to handle duties at the Orpheum last April; Christensen is now striking out on his own again. The partnership elevates Goldstone’s profile. In addition to Madison booking, Goldstone will also now be responsible for larger Live Nation touring acts across the state, a task he says could end up diverting more national tours to Madison and Milwaukee.

While this is sure to send another shockwave through the local music community — some local musicians have been concerned about Frank Productions’ long-term commitment to supporting the local music scene — the biggest question is what the buyout means for the Orpheum Theater, which is still owned by Gus Paras, who famously refused to officially sell the theater to Frank Productions, which was operating it while it was in foreclosure, before hiring Live Nation to run it. With The Sylvee set to open on East Washington Avenue later this year, Frank Productions will be operating a pair of similarly sized concert venues with vastly different vibes/profiles. According to Goldstone, while Frank will continue to book music into the Orpheum, the venue is likely to see more events like last month’s Joe Biden book tour and an increase in standup comedy shows.

As for the commitment to local music, Goldstone points to Frank’s performance with the High Noon Saloon.

"The proof will be in the pudding,” he says. “We’ve been operating the High Noon for nearly a year now, and we’ve programmed 230 local events, about the same as before we purchased it. Just wait and see; if there’s a problem, we’ll adjust to it.”

Gus Paras, owner of the Orpheum, declined to comment for this story.