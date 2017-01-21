Madison activists make their own 100-day plan

× Expand Judith Davidoff U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (right) wrapped up a Saturday morning workshop for Madison activists spearheaded by Ald. Maurice Cheeks.

Looking around the room at the people huddled around a half-dozen tables, John Kalson felt perhaps a bit less anxious.

“This is what democracy looks like,” he said. “More than the marches. More than the demonstrations. More than the Facebook posts.”

Kalson, who volunteers with Agrace and Habitat for Humanity, among other groups, was taking photos at the community meeting hosted by Leading Locally Madison, designed to launch 100 days of civic activism here; the effort is intended to run parallel to President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. “It’s a good way for people to alleviate anxieties,” Kalson said. “To start taking action.”

More than 250 showed up to the early Saturday morning meeting at 100state, the co-working tech space on West Washington Avenue. Ultimately about a dozen workgroups spread out around the sixth floor, forming action plans on such topics as housing, voting rights, women’s rights and diversity.

Ald. Maurice Cheeks called the first meeting of Leading Locally right after Trump clinched the presidency in early November. “The first event was an opportunity to come together and just be around other people,” he said in an earlier interview. “People were in despair coming out of the election.” Cheeks said he organized the meeting to remind people they still had “agency” to shape their own future.

On Saturday, Cheeks was pleased to see the mood upbeat and energetic. “We’re not here to sulk,” he said. “We are here to take action. So the mood I think you see, that I’m feeling, is determination…. People are committed to acting on the agency that they have to shape their community.”

Cheeks pulled out his cell phone to check one of the quotes that he keeps at the ready. “The best way to not feel hopeless is to get out and do something.” Source: Barack Obama.

Carrie Bohman, a West High social studies teacher since 2004, was part of the housing group. She said she has seen a big uptick in transient and homeless families since 2010.

“It breaks your heart,” she says. “How can you learn if you’re so worried about where you’re going to hang your hat at night.”

The housing group talked about a wide range of issues, including tax policy, lack of affordable housing, Section 8 waiting lists and the impact of online criminal records on a renter’s ability to secure an apartment.

At one point, though, someone in the group tried to narrow the discussion, reminding everyone of the task at hand.

“We are not going to change tax policy in the next 100 days,” said one woman.

“What about the bed bug issue or mold?” another asked. “Can we do something in 100 days to pressure landlords to make repairs or do maintenance?”

The day wrapped up with a volunteer from each group sharing the group’s action plans. The idea is for members to stay in touch and meet up again in a month. The whole gang will reconvene in 100 days.

The voting groups offered a clear goal: Increase voter participation in Dane County by 10 percent over the last election.

The group “Diversifying Madison” announced it had changed its name to “Desegregating Dane.” Its facilitator said the mostly white group was committed to working on its “own stuff,” including trying to understand why different communities are not more connected in Madison. They also planned to volunteer as “worker bees” in organizations led by people of color — “Making sure we are listening, not telling.”

The workshop on leadership produced likely future candidates. Half the people in the group indicated they wanted to run for office, said the facilitator. To aid them, the group also created a mentorship program to connect political newbies with elected officials.

“I just got more work to do,” said Cheeks, smiling.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) wrapped up the session. “As dark as it can seem… here is the secret weapon you’ve got. It’s you.”

He pointed out how Congressional Republicans were forced to drop their controversial changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics because the plan provoked such a public outcry.

“You all jumped on it,” he said. “They didn’t even put the rule on the floor for a vote.”