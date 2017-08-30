On the ground in Houston

Our thoughts go out to all in Houston, including our colleagues in the alternative press who are providing ongoing coverage of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey. Here’s a local, on-the-ground look at events there.

× Expand Houston Press / Doogie Roux

Houston Press: When Houston Went Under: Harvey Brings Historic Floods

Still, even as the rain began falling in Houston well before Hurricane Harvey slammed into the mid-Texas coast late Friday night — boasting winds upwards of 130 miles an hour — a long, deceiving lull between rainstorms Saturday afternoon had many thinking perhaps Harvey wasn’t all it was hyped up to be.

Then they woke up.

× Expand Houston Press / Jack Gorman

Houston Press: Don't Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out, Harvey

As the sun begins to peek through the clouds in Houston it's time to assess the damage, make a plan and begin the work of taking back our fair city. There's much to be done, with tens of thousands now homeless and many still struggling with high waters but, here in Texas, we're gonna roll up our shirt sleeves and get 'er done.

× Expand Michael Stravato for The Texas T

Houston Defender: Harvey delays opening of several Texas schools; some become shelters

With coastal schools sustaining major physical damage and Houston-area and eastern Texas schools bracing for another blow from Harvey this week, no one knows when students will be able to start classes again. In the meantime, school buildings that weathered early parts of the storm are being put to use.

× Expand Houston Press / Doogie Roux

Houston Press: Exxon, Other Refineries, Emitted Chemicals Into the Air During Harvey

On Tuesday ExxonMobil, the owner of one of the many refineries along the Houston Ship Channel, filed a regulatory report with the state environmental regulatory agency acknowledging that its Baytown refinery had been damaged during Hurricane Harvey.