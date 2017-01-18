School choice

× Expand Isthmus Montessori Academy

Liana Lamont has two rambunctious young boys. The older one, not unlike other boys his age, has a hard time sitting still. When he was 5, Lamont enrolled him in kindergarten at Lapham Elementary. But it soon became clear that it wasn’t a good fit.

“There was a lot of emphasis on stillness, on uniformity and conformity,” Lamont told the Madison school board at a Jan. 9 public hearing. “Everybody does the same activity at the same time.... It just wasn’t a fit.”

“We decided it was time to pull out when our teacher said, ‘We think it’s time to get your doctor involved,’” Lamont said. “There were a lot of [labels] being used, and the response to behavior issues was punishment. We didn’t want to start putting him in boxes, we didn’t want him to be left behind.”

The family enrolled him at Isthmus Montessori Academy. Located on the north side of Madison, the school hopes to become Madison’s next charter school and the district’s first Montessori school. The Madison school board is considering the proposal and is expected to vote on it at its Jan. 30 meeting.

Montessori schools emphasize independence, community and respect for a child’s natural psychological, physical and social development. The concept, which stresses self-directed learning, was developed more than a century ago. If accepted into the district, the school would be tuition-free and open to anyone in the district.

The school is projected to have 223 students, from pre-K through ninth grade, in the 2017-18 school year. Its budget for that year is projected to be just under $1.4 million. It’s expected to run a surplus until the 2019-20 school year. School employees would all become district employees, although the academy’s principal would manage the day-to-day operations of the school. And the school’s current board would become a governance council, and be established as a nonprofit to govern the charter school in accordance with Madison policies, as well as local, state and federal laws and regulations.

The district's operations work group will discuss the proposal at 5 p.m. on Jan. 23.

While support is strong among the families with students enrolled in the school, the board and superintendent Jennifer Cheatham have yet to take a position.

“I’m not, at this point, taking a stance either way,” Cheatham says. “I am still analyzing the proposal and looking at the feedback our team gave the school and thinking about how I want to advise the board.”

The school board expects Cheatham to weigh in before it votes. Board member Ed Hughes says officials’ ambiguity has more to do with unanswered questions than a lack of support. “What will the financial impact be? What affect will it have on other schools in the area? What might the transportation costs be and how could that be worked out?” Hughes asks. “There are a number of logistical and financial questions that I think we have to take a good, close look at.”

Cheatham agrees there are benefits. ‘The Montessori model is a well-proven, long-standing model, and it’s clear that there is demand for it,” Cheatham says. “I think that our school district’s fundamental strength is the strong neighborhood schools that we have, and we don’t ever want that to change. But it is possible that our district could be enhanced by a small number of additional options for families who not just want it, but might really need it.”

Making the Montessori model accessible for all families, regardless of income, is something Academy founder Melissa Droessler has hoped for since opening the school in 2012. “In so many places people are priced out of Montessori,” Droessler says. “Accessibility has always been the main goal of becoming public.”

Terry Grimm has three young kids enrolled at the Academy. After moving to Madison from St. Paul, he and his wife were disappointed to find that Madison didn’t have a public Montessori option.

“My youngest son has Down syndrome, and I just think that the Montessori environment provides a great opportunity for him. He’s part of the classroom like all of the other kids despite his cognitive delays, and I think that is so important for him to really feel like one of the kids,” Grimm said to the board. “I’m not sure that that would be the same in a typical classroom.”

Diverse learning communities is something Droessler thinks is crucial in order for children to get the most out of their education.

“Inclusion, consent and social justice are at the foundation of a Montessori environment,” says Droessler. “In the Montessori classroom, for the children, it’s like the light bulbs are constantly going off, all the time. Of course, people have bad days, but overall, every single child is thriving.”

Since Lamont made the switch to Montessori, she has seen a drastic change in her son’s behavior.

“The grace and the courtesy that is central to the Montessori method have led to significant behavioral changes,” Lamont told the board. “It’s really focused on growing the child.”

Droessler is optimistic that next year, the Academy will be part of the Madison school district. “So many people we have talked to are really feeling positive about this because they want it so badly for their kids.”