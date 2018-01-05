Soglin says he can beat Walker and has a poll to prove it

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is set to officially announce his bid for governor next week. He tells Isthmus that an internal poll conducted last spring shows he’ll be a strong contender against Gov. Scott Walker.

“Look, we aren’t going to give away any of the details [of the poll]. We have no interest in sharing,” Soglin says. “The only thing I’ll say is the poll said, head-to-head, I can beat Scott Walker.”

In May, the Soglin for Mayor committee paid $21,000 to the California-based polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates to conduct a statewide poll, according to campaign finance documents. The city’s veteran mayor has been hinting at a run for governor since June, saying initially he’d make an announcement after Labor Day. When that self-imposed deadline came and went, Soglin said in October he’d make an announcement in early 2018.

On Jan. 4, he confirmed that he hired local political consultant Melissa Mulliken to run his campaign. Mulliken has run his recent mayoral campaigns.

Soglin is entering one of the most crowded fields for governor in recent memory. Over a dozen Democratic candidates have started campaigning including state Rep. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire), state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma), firefighters union head Mahlon Mitchell, state schools superintendent Tony Evers and Kelda Helen Roys, a former state representative from Madison. At 72, Soglin would be the oldest candidate in the race.

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But on Jan. 4, Walker bashed Soglin on Twitter writing, “Companies are leaving under @paulsoglin’s failed big government leadership” and “Crime is up on @paulsoglin’s watch.” Walker also tweeted out a photo of Soglin talking to Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1975 saying the mayor “praised & defended brutal dictator Castro.”

In a tweeted response, Soglin says when he visited Cuba he politely “admonished Cubans about voting rights, free press, political prisoners, and gay rights.” He then jabbed Walker — calling him @GovernorPothole — and asked, “Why doesn't [Walker] talk about Wisconsin schools?”

Soglin has served three stints as mayor. This year will be his 22nd year in office, the most in Madison history.