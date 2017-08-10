Moon to block sun!

Day becomes night in the middle of the afternoon on Aug. 21. The stars will come out as the sky begins to darken. The temperature will noticeably drop as heavenly bodies edge closer to perfect alignment. This cosmic dance climaxes when the moon overtakes the sun’s brilliant disc, casting the Earth in eerie twilight with only a glowing ring high above. Jim Lattis, director of the UW Space Place, calls the upcoming total solar eclipse “life-affirming.”

“Witnessing a total eclipse is a worthwhile experience and it turns some people into absolute fanatics. This eclipse is something special,” Lattis says. “It’s the only time — at least with the naked eye — that you can glimpse the solar corona, which is super cool. It has a beautiful, iridescent look to it.”

For the first time in nearly a century, millions of Americans will have a front row seat to a total solar eclipse. Woodrow Wilson was president the last time the phenomenon was so readily visible coast-to-coast. Wisconsin isn’t in line to be fully immersed in the moon’s shadow but will still see a decent partial solar eclipse.

“The way the geometry works out, the moon is relatively small compared to the earth. Its direct shadow, where you can see a total solar eclipse, cuts along a 70-mile-wide area that arches from Oregon to South Carolina. That’s the path of totality,” Lattis says. ‘The closer you are to the path, the closer you are to the sun being totally blocked. In our area, the moon will obscure about 85 percent of the sun’s light.”

The moon will begin its three-hour cross just before noon in Madison. The height of the eclipse lasts only a few minutes starting at 1:15 pm. While you won’t be able to see the solar corona, Lattis says we are still in for one heckuva show.

“Even during a significant partial eclipse, like we’ll see in Madison, the idea that night starts to fall in the middle of the day, that’s pretty dramatic,” Lattis says. “If you didn’t know it was happening, you can see why ancient people were so disturbed by it.”

Lattis warns that at no point should you look directly at the sun. He recommends fashioning an inexpensive pinhole projector out of two index cards. UV filter glasses, available online, can also be used for safe viewing.

“The internet makes it possible for everyone to get prepared and make plans. Last time we had a solar eclipse like this, 99 years ago, information wasn’t nearly as readily available. ” Lattis says. “I think that’s really added to the excitement for this eclipse, and I think it’s great.”

Locals intent on seeing a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will have to travel south. One of the closest spots is the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, the city nearest to greatest point of duration along the path of totality. Stars-aligned for the university as the small college town prepares for a deluge of eclipse watchers, sometimes called umbraphiles. The university has already sold out rooms in a 17-story residence tower slated for demolition this fall. The university is charging $400 for a three-day stay in a teeny dorm room that’s about to meet a wrecking ball. Jon Shaffer, director of housing at the university, says the timing was perfect.

“We had no idea how popular it would prove, the eclipse just sort of coincided with us already having this residence hall taken off-line to eventually make way for new housing,” says Shaffer. “That Monday is also the first day of class, so all the students are coming back. All the eclipse watchers will be here. Should be a memorable start to the semester.”

Nearly 100,000 people are expected to descend on Carbondale for the solar eclipse, four times the normal population. The university is hosting a carnival, an arts and crafts fair and a viewing party at its football stadium. A live video feed of the eclipse will go up on the jumbotron as experts narrate the action.

During this year’s eclipse, Shaffer says there are “countless activities” happening around Carbondale.

“Every little winery has some sort of eclipse event. The whole town is being consumed by it, it’s truly everywhere. Even Ozzy Osbourne will be here,” says Shaffer, referring to the Godfather of Metal, who is headlining the three-day Moonstruck music festival just down the road in Carterville.

Carbondale won’t have to wait a century to see another total solar eclipse, either. In 2024, it’s slated to once again be in the path of totality — Madison will observe another partial solar eclipse with around 85 percent obscuration that year.

But never fear, local shadow seekers. Madison will eventually be in the path of totality of a future solar eclipse. Just hope it isn’t cloudy on Sept. 14, 2099.