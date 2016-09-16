The communist vote

× Expand Workers World Party candidates for President and Vice President of the United States, Comrades Monica Moorehead and Lamont Lilly.

Looking for real change this November? Meet Monica Moorehead, the Workers World Party presidential candidate. Her party's 10-point program makes Bernie Sanders look like Barry Goldwater: Abolish capitalism. Disarm the police. Full employment. Cancel student debt. Moratorium on all foreclosures and evictions. Defeat imperialism. End racism. Moorehead is calling for a revolution that will upend the world as we know it.

“This doesn’t mean socialism comes about just because of an election,” says Moorehead during a phone interview with Isthmus. “It’s a whole process of empowering people who have never had any power. But we can run society the way it should be run because they have the skills to do.”

Moorehead will be in Madison Sept. 17 to hold a conversation with voters at the Villager Mall, 2312 S. Park St., from 1 to 3 p.m. This is Moorehead’s third run for president. She garnered nearly 30,000 votes nationally in 1996 and 4,795 in 2000.

The first step if she's elected, says Moorehead, is to call a people’s assembly in Washington to “pass” a series of emergency bills to carry out her socialist vision for the country.

“It’s not going to go through Congress because we all know what Congress is all about,” Moorehead says. But she argues people have the ultimate power.

“How do we open the hospitals? How do we open up abandoned buildings where people should have the right to live?” says Moorehead. “What about opening up the grocery stores? There is so much food left in the stores that people should be consuming because they’re hungry. How do we start putting these programs into action?”

Moorehead looks to Cuba’s Fidel Castro for inspiration. And she’s quick to defend the notorious Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.

“[Comparing] Stalin to Hitler is erroneous and misleading. Because it is not the same thing,” says Moorehead. “[Stalin] was trying, with limitations, to build socialism the best way he could. And the Soviet Union made plenty of mistakes.”

Moorehead is one of seven presidential candidates who will be on the ballot in Wisconsin this November. Her name will appear next to Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton, the Constitution Party’s Darrell Lane Castle, Green candidate Jill Stein, Libertarian Gary Johnson and Rocky De La Fuente with the American Delta party.

But it’s safe to say none of them have a platform quite like Moorehead’s.

“Free health care. Free education. Those are the pillars of the socialist revolution in Cuba,” says Moorehead. “Why can’t we have that here?”