Trek withdraws support for Ride the Drive

Bicyclists will be taking over fewer downtown streets during this year’s Ride the Drive on July 16. For the first time, Trek Bicycle will not be sponsoring the city event, forcing Madison Parks to cut costs and rethink the focus of the annual street takeover.

The route for Ride the Drive will be shortened and only include John Nolen Drive and a small stretch of North Shore Drive. In past years, vehicle traffic was shut down on East Washington, around the Capitol Square and other downtown streets to make way for bikers and pedestrians.

Trek spokesman Eric Bjorling declined to answer questions about why the company has withdrawn support. The Waterloo-based company was integral in launching the event in 2009. In a written statement to Isthmus, Bjorling says the corporation’s goal was “always to help the city build a great event that Madison residents would love attending.” “We’ve worked hard together over the past few years to build a sustainable event with a blueprint for success and felt like it was the right time to hand it off to the city and pursue some other local initiatives we’ve had plans for,” writes Bjorling. “We may not be the title sponsor but I can guarantee you we are all looking forward to attending and riding.”

Ald. Mike Verveer says Trek’s $15,000 donation in 2016 covered overtime for the police needed to clear cars from some of Madison’s busiest thoroughfares; that’s the event’s top expense. After news broke that Trek would no longer be sponsoring Ride the Drive, Verveer says there was talk of even bigger changes.

“When the parks division learned of the loss of Trek’s sponsorship, they had tentatively planned to move it to another part of the city without input from the [Common] Council,” says Verveer. “I was able to work with [parks superintendent] Eric Knepp to find the funds, out of his programming budget, to keep the event downtown. Thankfully, [Mayor Paul Soglin] was supportive.”

About 20,000 people participate in Ride the Drive, now in its ninth year. The first Ride the Drive in 2009 was paid for entirely with private funds. In the last few years, total expenses for event have been around $30,000 with Trek footing about half the bill. Madison Parks estimates that with fewer street closures, police overtime expenses would drop to around $6,000-$9,000.

Ann Shea, public information officer for Madison Parks, says this year’s Ride the Drive will be less focused on “the route and closing streets,” and more around activities at city parks.

“The route was shortened (by approximately one mile) and focuses on three of our downtown area parks offering food, entertainment, and activities for all ages,” writes Shea in an email. “Folks will still enjoy the car-free John Nolen Drive and visiting Brittingham Park, Olin Park and Law Park.”

Activities for this year’s Ride the Drive include a dance party hosted by local artist DJ Boyfrrriend at Law Park, a bouncy house and boat rentals at Brittingham Park and mini-cyclocross course put on by Capital Off Road Pathfinders. Madison B-Cycle, owned by Trek, will also be providing free 30-minute bike rentals. A number of food carts and other vendors will also be set-up at Olin, Brittingham and Law parks during the event. To see all the planned activities and entertainment visit ridethedrive.com.

“The numbers alone show that the event is hugely popular with thousands and thousands of folks. It's clearly a draw to take advantage of seeing downtown from a different vantage point on all sorts of modes of transit,” Verveer says. “When talking to neighborhood activists and leaders about Ride the Drive, it was unanimous that it should continue in one form or another.”