To wish upon a fish

Need a wish fulfilled? Marie has got you covered.

Most days, she sets up a makeshift booth outside of Starbucks across the street from the State Capitol. If you see a fish tank with three goldfish in it, you’re in the right spot. The aquarium sits on a recycling bin and is equipped with a solar-powered air pump that circulates the water. To make a wish, simply drop a coin in the tank.

“Why am I here?” Marie asks. “Something to do I guess. I try to help people out. Why is anybody here?”

Marie runs a “micro-nonprofit” at the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since the weather warmed up, she’s been providing bananas, oranges, lemons, limes and apples — free of charge — to anyone passing by. Sometimes she has peanuts and cheese sticks, too.

“I also have a clock so people can check the time. I have a bike pump in case anybody needs some air for their tires. The fruit is nonpartisan so anyone at the Capitol should feel welcome to take a banana or whatever. Just a few of the services we offer” says Marie, using the royal we. “Kids also like to feed the goldfish. That’s always fun. And I keep some quarters handy in case people need one to make a wish.”

Marie spends $13 a day to buy fruit and other supplies. She accepts donations although they are not required.

“It doesn’t make money for anything at all. I have a retirement so I don’t need the money. Donations go toward buying food for the operation,” says Marie, who is 60. “I also have fresh water and ice for when it gets hot out. You have to bring your own cup for now.”

When workers downtown start heading home for the day, Marie usually gets out her violin. She likes to improvise to instrumentals that she listens to through wireless headphones connected to her phone.

“I’ve always been someone who likes attention,” she says. “I’m ostentatious. I’m quirky. I like to joke around and have fun.”

Marie plans on being on the Capitol Square throughout the summer. She’s in the process of seeking a vending permit with the city. She hopes to be an example of community engagement.

“I see it as a way for the community to help itself,” she says. “I suppose I get something out of it, too.”

Marie, whose legal name is Tommie Starich, is a retired food scientist. A few years ago, she completed the process of transitioning from male to female.

“You kind of get retired fast when you become yourself. When you are out about who you are,” says Marie. “There’s nothing to get bitter about. You can find places that love you. That respect you. The people out here certainly like the fruit.”

Marie has also found love and respect while volunteering at the early childhood education program at the Goodman Community Center.

“The people at the Goodman Community really rock. It’s the most accepting place in town. It’s a special place. I’m going to say something funny here,” says Marie, who is already laughing. “They man up. Isn’t that funny? We’re not supposed to say those politically incorrect things.”

Hours of operations: Most afternoons into early evening

Fish names and goldfish breeds: Mocha, a black moor, Decaf, a calico, Vanilla Latte with a Pump of Orange, a marblehead

Note: After accepting wishes downtown, the fish are returned to a larger tank each night.