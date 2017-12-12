Safe space

× Expand Dylan Brogan

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) slips on his headphones and adjusts the microphone like he’s been spinning records at WORT 89.9 FM since the Carter administration. He isn’t here to talk politics. He’s here to rock.

“You know the thing we like about WORT, it’s a safe station. You’ve heard about safe spaces? This is a safe station. You can listen all week without hearing ‘Hotel California’ by The Eagles,” Grothman tells listeners. “The oldies stations today just play the same songs over and over again. Which is why we started off with The Dave Clark Five’s ‘Over and Over.’ You will not hear that on the oldies station.”

On Sept. 19 the tea partyer recorded the Access Hour on the lefty community-orientated radio station. WORT gives the 7 p.m. Monday time slot over to someone from the public to play whatever they want. Recent shows have included a presentation on Haitian music and culture, a discussion on Jimi Hendrix, and a manifesto calling for the abolition of work (“the source of nearly all misery in the world”).

Grothman — arguably the most partisan member of the U.S. House — plays Deep Purple, Mason Proffit and Linda Ronstadt on his show, which was broadcast Dec. 11.

×

“I like music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. I wanted to play songs that reminded me of times I’ve had in Madison,” Grothman tells Isthmus. “I thought it would be cool to be on WORT. It’s an iconic institution.”

Molly Stentz, the station’s news director, says Grothman was the first member of Congress to utilize the Access Hour since she’s been at the station. Stentz adds: “If Paul Ryan wants to sign up, we’d be happy to have the speaker.”

In addition to playing J. Geils Band, The Four Tops and Bob Dylan, Grothman also answers questions from the station’s news volunteers. When asked what Congress is like, he says: “You’re never going to find people who work harder to get nothing done. You always have to be at three meetings at one time — running from place to place. And then you look back after six months and say, ‘What did we accomplish?’ Not much. That’s the problem with Congress.”

After Dan Kohl — Grothman’s likely Democratic challenger next fall — heard about Grothman’s Access Hour shift he signed up for his own (scheduled to air Jan. 8). Stentz says Kohl’s playlist was described as “dad rock” by the Democrat’s campaign manager.

Before being elected to Congress in 2014, Grothman was a reliable firebrand during his 12 years in the Wisconsin Senate.

He made his legislative aides work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, describing the holiday as just an excuse for public employees to have a day off. He told The Capital Times in 2010 that when he was a high school student, homosexuality "was not on anybody's radar. And that's a good thing." In 2012, Grothman released a press statement declaring that Kwanzaa was only celebrated by “white left-wingers who try to shove this down black people’s throats in an effort to divide Americans.”

But the representative keeps his knack for controversy mostly in check during this airshift.

“Madison is just a great town to hang out in. I can’t really think of a bad thing to say about Madison,” Grothman tells his audience. “I guess if you were raising kids, it’s too liberal of a city. But otherwise, I think you could live in some apartment above a store on State Street and it would be a tremendous place to retire.”

Grothman signs off with a message most can get behind.

“Wow! Wasn't that great?” Grothman booms. “One more hour without hearing ‘Hotel California’ by The Eagles. So, I’m sure you are all in a good mood because of that.”

Grothman’s accolades:

FreedomWorks “Freedom Fighter Award” (2016)

Asian American Hotel Owners Association award winner (2015)

Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association “Hero Award” (2010)

Grothman’s vote ratings:

National Rifle Association: 93 percent

Wisconsin Right to Life: 100 percent

American Library Association: 100 percent

2016 election results in Grothman’s voting precinct (Greenbush Town Hall):

Trump: 62 percent

Clinton: 32 percent

Third party/write-in candidates: 6 percent

2016 election results in voting precinct that includes the WORT 89.9 FM studios (Capitol Lakes Retirement Center):

Trump: 9 percent

Clinton: 82 percent

Third party/write-in candidates: 9 percent

Where to sign up for Access Hour: wortfm.org