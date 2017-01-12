Week in Review: Jan. 5-11, 2017

Friday, Jan. 6

Gov. Scott Walker announces the state budget will include $6 million to expand and renovate the Cream Puff Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair. The funding will come entirely from private gifts, and the project will be completed in 2019. Priorities!

Sunday, Jan. 8

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she wants roughly $20,000 a year pay raises for herself and other judges, including appeals and circuit court judges. The 16 percent increase would cost $6.4 million per year. Wisconsin ranks 41st in the nation for judicial pay.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Walker blindsides UW System officials with a surprise announcement in his State of the State address that he plans to cut tuition for in-state students. Facing diminishing state aid, universities had been hoping for an end to the tuition freeze, but Walker says the cut will be paid for in the budget.

Walker announces Bob Seitz as his pick for Department of Transportation deputy secretary. Seitz is a former lobbyist for the mining company Gogebic Taconite and a former executive assistant at the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Wednesday, Jan 11

Five former Department of Natural Resources secretaries release a letter urging the Legislature to reject a proposal that would break up DNR programs into five different agencies.